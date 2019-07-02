Agriculture Commodities To Edge Higher After Mostly Positive Inspection Data And Crop Progress Concerns

Warm and humid weather pattern to persist this holiday week, but with increased chances for storms across the central U.S., particularly the northwestern corn/soybean belts.

Grain prices should get a breather from Monday's selling after Monday's strong export report for wheat and soybeans, and after Monday's crop progress report showed corn and soybean crop quality concerns, and slow wheat harvesting/heading.

Corn and wheat lead prices lower on Monday after Friday's acreage report

The U.S. July corn futures finished Monday's trading session down 2.56% to $4.1412, with the U.S. July soybean futures down 1.80% to $8.8875 and the U.S. wheat futures finishing lower 3.01% to $5.1112. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down 1.89% ($0.31) to $16.13, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished down 1.47% ($0.23) to $15.50 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished down 2.07% ($0.12) to $5.91. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 16.2 cents to $5.110, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 18.4 cents to $4.430, resulting in a bearish 68-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was down $0.110 to $5.432. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: Barchart

Monday export inspection data positive for wheat and soybeans; weak for corn

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending June 27 at 273k metric tonnes. This came in well below last week's mark of 618k metric tonnes and well below traders' expectations of 500k-800k metric tonnes. Mexico (167k) was the main destination.

Wheat reported 609k metric tonnes, more than last week's 433k metric tonnes and more than traders' expectations of 300k-500k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 275k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 92k of Hard Red Spring HRS. Nigeria (155k) was the main destination.

Soybeans came in at 719k metric tonnes, less than last week's 732k tonnes but in line with traders' range of 450k-770k tonnes. China (297k) was the main destination. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending June 27, 2019.

Source: USDA

Only 56% and 54% of corn and soybeans are in good to excellent condition compared to 70s last year; spring wheat heading (25%) and winter wheat harvesting (30%) well behind average

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of June 30, 94% of this year's corn has emerged. That's behind both last year's and the 5-year average pace of 100%. States that are behind the most include Illinois (89%), Indiana (88%), Ohio (83%), Michigan (84%), and Wisconsin (87%). Of the corn planted, 56% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 56% a week ago and 76% last year.

Spring wheat headed is at 25%, well behind last year's pace of 55% and the 5-year average of 52%. Of the spring wheat planted, 75% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 77% last year and 75% last week.

Soybean planting improved to 92%. That compares to last year's 100% and the 5-year average of 99%. States that are behind the most include Missouri (79%), Kentucky (87%), Ohio (81%), Michigan (81%), and Illinois (87%). Missouri (79%), Indiana (88%), and Ohio (81%) made the largest week/week percentage jumps of +13, +13, and +16, respectively. Of the soybeans planted, 83% has emerged vs. the 5-year average's 95% and last year's pace of 98%. Of the soybeans planted, 54% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 71% last year and 54% last week.

Meanwhile, 63% of the winter wheat crop is in good-to-excellent condition, compared to 61% last week and 37% last year. 30% of the winter wheat crop has been harvested, compared to 50% last year and the 5-year average of 48%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 58% headed (up 15% from the prior week; 65% in good-to-excellent condition)

Peanuts - 47% pegging (up 13% from the prior week; 68% in good-to-excellent condition)

Rice - 10% headed (up 5% from the prior week; 68% in good-to-excellent condition)

Sorghum - 94% planted (up 10% the prior week; 73% in good-to-excellent condition)

Cotton - 37% squaring (up 7% from the prior week; 52% in good-to-excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Warm and humid weather pattern to continue over the central U.S., but the environment will become more conducive for daily chances of showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week

A typical summertime weather pattern will continue throughout the holiday week with warm to hot and humid conditions encompassing the central and eastern U.S. Over the next 5-7 days, the large scale pattern aloft will feature a Rex Block over the North Pacific highlighted by an anomalously strong upper level ridge over Alaska and the Gulf of Alaska region, and an anomalously strong upper low underneath the Gulf of Alaska ridge. Further downstream is an upper low tracking across central-eastern Canada.

This low will result in the flattening of the jet stream flow. This means that the strong upper level ridge/heat dome that helped to produce widespread 90s and some 100s across the Plains last week will weaken across the central U.S. and shift southeast. This will allow for the jet stream to shift further to the south resulting in a more active (stormy) weather pattern (higher thunderstorm probabilities) across the northern states in a more progressive and low amplitude flow environment.

In addition, this will result in a reprieve from the heat with temperatures returning closer to seasonable levels across the Plains/Upper Midwest. Warm and humid conditions will still be maintained across these regions, however. With strong upper ridging shifting further to the southeast, the heat will focus on areas east of the Mississippi River from Chicago (first half of the week) to the East Coast (Mid-Atlantic) and Southeast U.S. (for much of the week). Hot and humid conditions with high temperatures topping 90F degrees will occur from Chicago (early this week) to the Mid-Atlantic (Philadelphia/Washington DC) and the Southeast U.S. (much if not each day remaining this week). Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (July 1-6) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

From a precipitation standpoint, the northern U.S. and the northwestern corn/soybean belt will see an uptick in storms or at least the probability for storms over the next 7 days as several mid-level impulses associated with the jet stream is steered over the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. This includes the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. The southern half of the belt looks to stay largely drier than normal due to the greater influence of upper level ridging. Figure 7 is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 8 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a normal-to-drier than normal pattern over much of the country and a wetter-than-normal pattern from the Northern Rockies to the Mid-Atlantic in the 1-7 day time frame (July 1-8).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Monday's export inspection data was bullish for wheat, neutral for soybeans, and bearish for corn. Of greater importance is the crop progress report from Monday afternoon that revealed corn and soybean emergence is coming along though slow across the prime Midwest states/production centers. Additionally, Monday's crop progress report showed that corn and soybean quality is well behind last year, and that spring wheat heading alongside winter wheat harvesting are also behind.

The weather pattern most recently has been more favorable for farmers and crops with warmer and drier conditions. However, the next 7 days will feature a wetter pattern across the grain belts particularly across the northwestern belt, but nowhere near the level of past weeks/months. Overall, this all favors potential to the upside more than to the downside. After Monday's heavy selling, Tuesday and days following should see a breather from the selling and see prices trend higher.

