Our Family Investments: June Purchases

Last month I started writing about our family purchases each month. In May, it was my wife and I, and my grandmother who added to our investments. So far from a capital appreciation standpoint each of those purchases has done well, with Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) ahead 5.4% since its purchase date and 3M (MMM) being ahead 8.8%. This month it was our two daughters who made their first stock investments. In February of 2016, I wrote about starting the process of getting our three children interested in investments, and while it took a while to get there, this month two of the three have now started investing.

Over the course of the last three years, we have had many conversations discussing what different kinds of investors look for in their investments. Both my wife and I go out of our way to try to help them see the possibilities that are out there and what having investments that help augment your earnings can do in the future. I did tell them that I had the right to veto a selection if they could not accurately explain why they thought it was a good investment for them, not just now but also in the years going forward. That I would have vetoed anything would have been rare, but on the odd chance that one of them chose a retailer on the verge of bankruptcy, the safety had to be put in place. Luckily for us, they chose wisely at least in the long term and the choices they made have opened the door to discussions of valuation and when to buy. Ahead I will share the logic they used to select the companies they did, as well as the reasons they think they are in good hands investing in these companies.

Alyssa Chooses Apple

Alyssa is our 13 year old daughter and upon telling her that her account had been funded and we were ready for her to make her first stock selection, she was ready to go, but only if I was able to answer one question for her: What are a couple examples of companies I would not allow her to invest into? I'd told all the children that for the most part I would let them invest into companies that they felt made good investments, that I would make myself available if they had questions and that they could look into any of the research that I've done over the years. What she wanted to know was where that line was drawn to see if she'd gone too far. I told her she wasn't allowed to buy into Forever 21, or restaurant stocks (with the exception of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)). She told me she thought she'd be safe with her pick: Apple (AAPL).

Alyssa told me her reason for picking Apple is actually pretty simple, she looked around at all her friends, her parents, her teachers and her coaches, and with exception of two people she knew, they all had iPhones. It was not important to her that they had iPhones, what was important to her is that they all continue to keep replacing them with newer iPhones and very rarely has she noticed anyone change from Apple products to other products and not change back quickly. She said her 4-month experiment away from Apple was enough to convince her that she was going to be an Apple customer for life. It is her belief that the company will continue to innovate and create new products to keep these customers coming back for a long time.

On June 23rd, Alyssa initiated a position in Apple at $199.06. The 2019 consensus earnings estimate for Apple at BAML is $11.44 a share, with 2020 estimates growing to $12.57 a share. With a current dividend rate of $3.08 per share, there is plenty of opportunity for the company to grow the dividend going forward. The current dividend rate works out to a yield of 1.54% for the position and for the portfolio. I don't suspect that the portfolio yield will stay this low over time, but we have not had any discussions about where she thinks this should end up over time. I told her that had we had this set up a few months back, she could have gotten the shares much cheaper. She told me we should have done that, but that she still thinks she will do fine with a purchase at these levels.

Haley Chooses Starbucks

Haley is our 15 year old daughter and when I told her that this month we were going to start her investment account, she was excited. When I told her that this meant she needed to start working on which company she would like to start investing in, her immediate answer as 'finals are over after the 15th, I'll start looking into it then'. My wife and I were both happy that her priorities were working correctly. The following week I asked her if she'd made up her mind yet and she told me she had it narrowed down to two companies: Starbucks (SBUX) and Nike (NKE). Neither of these two companies surprised me at all. In fact, I had thought Alyssa was going to choose Nike for her first investment. She did a bit more research and ended up choosing to start with Starbucks.

In the end, one of the big reasons Haley chose Starbucks is her familiarity with the product and how much she has noticed that it has become a part of the average American's every day life. Haley is a catcher and her team plays in 10-13 tournaments a year throughout the Western United States, her sister's team plays in roughly the same number of tournaments, but more local to Western Washington. Each week during the spring we have a tradition where we all get up early and drive to the location of the tournament for the day. The child who is playing is dropped off to start warming up, and rest of us all end up at Starbucks getting drinks and a morning snack. What is more noticeable to us is that nearly every set of parents does the same thing. What Haley really noticed was the number of teams that have a set or two of parents that go out between games and bring back a second round for a large subset of parents.

On June 25th, Haley initiated a position at a price $83.55. 2019's consensus projected earnings for the company come in at $2.78 a share, with 2020's consensus at $3.09 according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. With a current dividend rate of $1.44, the dividend appears to be more than safe and on pace to grow going forward. This dividend rate gives her a 1.72% yield on the position and currently a 1.72% yield on her portfolio. It is her expectation that over time, the portfolio will yield closer to three percent, but the difference can be made up in future purchases. One thing she and I discussed is that she's not buying these shares cheaply, Starbucks is more than likely slightly overvalued at these levels; however, she is of the belief that they will beat expectations over time, and that this will most likely not be her last purchase in the company, thus she's happy to start a position here and see how it goes.

What Next?

In July, our son will be making his first purchase and it is possible that either of the girls may end up adding to another company. The wife and I are always keeping our eyes open if value presents itself. We currently have about a quarter of a position in cash so it is possible that we could either add to an existing position or take a starter position. Grandma has nearly a full position worth of cash available. I think it's more likely that she eases into the remaining positions she has left to fill out her portfolio. Many of the stocks she would like to own to fill out are currently spendy, including Realty Income (O), Visa (V) and Amgen (AMGN). We may be willing to wade into these slowly and build a position, rather than buying all at once like we did with both Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and 3M. We wish everyone a Happy July 4th, this year we're celebrating at one of the largest softball competitions in the US, where we are keeping tabs on how many trips to Starbucks we make. Happy Investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.