M&A Activity A Favored Prescription For Biopharmaceutical Companies

Andy Acker: Earlier this week, AbbVie (ABBV) announced the acquisition of Allergan (AGN) for $63 billion. This is actually... it is interesting, because this is the third major acquisition we have seen in the biopharmaceutical sector in just the last 18 months, and this is the third deal of over $60 billion. In this case, AbbVie is paying $63 billion, which represented a 45% premium. Earlier this year, we had Celgene (CELG) getting acquired by Bristol-Myers (BMY). That deal is $73 billion and at a 50% premium. And then last year in just closing earlier this year, Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF) acquired Shire, also for more than $50 billion. So we have seen this trend now. I think the biopharmaceutical industry remains extremely interested in the M&A activity. And the 20 largest biopharmaceutical companies are generating over $150 billion in free cash flow each year. Interest rates remain extremely low and attractive, and so, we think we will see more M&A activity.

Some of the activity is cash flow generation-focused, and others are really focused on innovative products and adding additional products to the pipeline. We have seen a few of those deals as well earlier this year... we had Lilly (LLY) pay $8 billion for Loxo Oncology. More recently, just in the last week, we have also had Pfizer (PFE) pay over $10 billion for Array (ARRY). So we think this interest in buying biotech innovation will continue. It is not clear if we will see more of these very large deals, but I do think we will continue to see companies generating, companies pursuing bolt-on acquisitions. More of these deals in the several billion up to $5 to $10 or even $20 billion, I think, will continue in the industry.

