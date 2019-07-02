Lydall: A Value Investor's Play

Investment Thesis

Lydall Inc. (LDL) is an attractive company at current levels. LDL provides filtration and insulation products to the automotive industry. It has a Forward P/E of only 9.14 and on top of this has a healthy liquidity and financial position. The firm is also growing at a rapid rate through expansion geographically, new product development and M&A activity. This company is worth looking at for any value investor, with at least 50% upside expected over the next 18 months.

Catalysts

M&A

LDL has seen growth through its M&A strategy. LDL reported Q1 2019 net sales of $218 million which were up $26.4 million from the same period in 2018 (13.8% +). 17.6% of this growth was from M&A acquisitions in the Performance Materials segment. Recently, the firm acquired the gasket material book of business from Hollingsworth & Vose. This builds on the interface business acquired in August 2018, which grew LDL’s Performance Materials share in the ceiling market. The acquisition was fully executed with cash. This highlights to us the strong M&A activity by the firm which has allowed it to grow its EPS. It’s the reason why the firm’s Forward P/E is at such an attractive level as the synergies from the acquisitions are obtained.

Geographical Expansion

LDL expands to grow its business through expansion internationally. Particular markets of interest are in China and the European market, where there is potential to increase scale and positioning in those markets. There will be further consolidation of two facilities in China and site rationalisations in Europe to consolidate operations in the UK and Germany. $3.3 million has been invested to date, another $4.2 million expected before $5 million of synergy benefits are obtained by the end of 2019. This highlights to us another catalyst for growth of EPS and the overall share price, which is through overseas markets.

Strong Financials

LDL has a strong financial position, which is expected to get even better going forward. The firm is focusing on cash generation and working capital reduction in 2019, as it looks to accelerate the paydown of debt. There is a strong liquidity position of $48 million, with total outstanding debt of $318 million for a net debt ratio of approximately 3x. The liquidity ratios are strong with a Current Ratio of 2.3 and Quick Ratio of 1.7. This is important because it indicates the firm can handle some adversity and remain in business, in the case of a recession (which is long overdue). The firm has a huge amount of cash on its balance sheet with $49,237,000 as of 12/31/2018. This indicates a very healthy Price/Cash flow level of 7.08.

Valuation

LDL has an attractive valuation at the moment, it's trading at a P/E of 13 based on 2019 earnings and 9.14 based on Forward 2020 earnings. These P/E figures look even more exciting when you consider the huge amount of cash that the firm has. In contrast the company has historically traded at a P/E of 16.13. This is a fair valuation, just below the overall market multiple and also reflecting the rapid growth that LDL is experiencing. Based on the P/E multiple going to the average in 2020, we believe that the firm has a 76.4% upside from current levels. This gives the company a price target of $35, which is where the company was trading only recently in November 2018.

From a technical analysis perspective, there is a lot of resistance at around the $30 market, which would be a good place to take some profit. This gives a price appreciation target of 50% over the next 18 months. The firm would only be trading at a very respectable 13.7 P/E at this level also.

The firm also has other really attractive valuation metrics. The PEG ratio is below 1 at 0.7, which indicates that the current P/E is not fully taking into account the growth moving forward. The firm is trading below its book value at 0.93 and at a Price/Sales ratio of 0.43. These are clearly metrics highlighting a bargain company, and more representative of a company going out of business than one that is looking to grow.

Risks

The firm generates 53.5% of its net sales in 2018 from foreign and export sales. If there was a significant global recession then its earnings would be impacted. Sales to the automotive market also accounted for 46.3% of the company’s sales in 2018. This segment is tied to the success of the automotive industry, which is in itself cyclical in nature. Also 69.6% of those automotive sales come from North America, so if there is a slowdown there then LDL would be impacted. As you can see there is high concentrations in a particular area, and ideally the firm would be more diversified across countries and industries. On the other hand, we can point out the strong liquidity position and financials and the cheap valuation that offers a good risk/reward and low risk of default.

Conclusion

We believe that LDL should return at least 50% in the next 18 months, if there is no economic downturn. The firm is trading at levels attractive for any value investor and has the liquidity and financial position to withstand any adverse economic situations in the economy. The firm is growing rapidly with a PEG ratio of 0.7 and we believe this will continue from M&A activity and geographical expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.