Nike's Momentum Is Up Again Despite Q4 Earnings Miss

Future growth drivers and overall segment projections indicate that Nike is firmly on the growth path and will remain there over the next several years.

Considering the number of times Nike (NKE) has beaten consensus estimates on the revenue and earnings front, it’s clear that most analysts still don’t have their fingers on the pulse of this solid performer. Granted, Nike won’t meet its $50 billion by 2020 goal at the rate it’s currently growing, and Q4 earnings missed expectations by 4 cents (62 cents against the expected 66 cents,) but the company has been outperforming its peers in the sector on multiple fronts, and the stock currently seems reasonably valued for several reasons. This article looks at a significant protection net that Nike has built under its supply chain in order to offset any negative impact of tariffs in key markets and help bring more efficiency into its manufacturing costs.

Supply Chain Buffer

The first significant strategic move by Nike is that the company has trade-war-proofed itself in the U.S. as well as Chinese markets by going wide. The company sources materials from 76 facilities across 11 countries; finished goods are processed in 525 factories in 41 countries.

This gives Nike the flexibility with which to counter any negative impact of trade tariffs between its largest market and its fastest growing one. Over the past ten years, Nike has reduced production in China by nearly 50%, gradually moving units to Vietnam. While China still accounts for 25% of sneaker production, Vietnam is now responsible for more than 45% of this product segment.

Source: ATLAS Assets on Qz.com

As a result of this widely spread manufacturing and supply chain network, Nike has managed to strategically position its manufacturing and supply networks to act as a buffer against geopolitical factors like trade wars and unfavorable tariff changes. As a matter of fact, no one facility accounts for more than 5% of the company’s footwear output.

This same strategy has also been applied to its apparel business, with the top five contract manufacturers accounting for only a third of its total output, with only one manufacturer accounting for more than 10% of output.

Nike benefits from this in a big way because it offers a much better risk management model, which suddenly becomes crucial against a backdrop of uncertain tariff situations between the U.S. and China. By protecting itself from such macroeconomic headwinds, Nike can continue to enjoy the +40% gross margins that it has been posting for the past several years.

Nike 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total Revenues 19.18 19.01 20.12 23.33 25.31 27.8 30.6 32.38 34.35 36.4 39.1 Cost Of Revenues 10.57 10.21 10.92 13.18 14.28 15.35 16.53 17.41 19.04 20.44 21.64 Gross Profit 8.6 8.8 9.2 10.15 11.03 12.45 14.07 14.97 15.31 15.96 17.47 Gross Margin 44.84% 46.29% 45.73% 43.51% 43.58% 44.78% 45.98% 46.23% 44.57% 43.85% 44.7%

Source: Compiled from Seeking Alpha Essential

In turn, it gives Nike more leverage to increase its spending on brand promotion and other marketing activities while maintaining profitability at +40% levels. In Q3 2019, Nike benefited from forex tailwinds as well as higher average selling prices, and this despite higher product costs. Gross margin for the quarter was 45.1%, up 130 basis points from the prior period, which helped somewhat soften the blow from a 17% increase in selling and administrative expenses primarily related to wages and new investments towards the Consumer Direct Offense. Q4 2019 was a repeat of the previous sequential quarter, with gross margin coming in at 45.5% despite higher product costs and key investments in the supply chain.

The Flip Side

Although Nike and its rival adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) both have a wide network of manufacturing units that provide a measure of protection from tariff wars, there’s no denying that the escalating trade tension between China and the United States is certainly a point of concern for the coming quarters. This May, Nike joined 172 other companies in signing a joint protest letter to the Trump administration that called the potential tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods “catastrophic for our consumers, our companies and the American economy as a whole.”

According to the Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America, U.S. consumers could be hit by $7 billion in additional costs if the tariff charges took effect. The footwear industry already pays more than 30% duties in some cases, and the move to have more manufacturing done in Vietnam rather than China was intended to take advantage of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but the United States permanently withdrew from negotiations vide a presidential memorandum issued in January 2017.

Despite President Trump calling off the latest tariff threat for the time being, the matter is far from being resolved. The fact that Nike still makes nearly 40% of its total revenue from North America and the bulk of that from the United States means that the company is still exposed to a high level of risk in the trade war between the Trump administration and the Chinese government. Much of the additional cost must necessarily be passed on to the end consumer if Nike wants to keep its margins intact, but that could end up affecting retail and wholesale revenues.

Growth Drivers

To counter any negative impact at the top, Nike must necessarily turn towards future growth drivers, which include the Greater China market. The Chinese market saw a healthy growth rate of 19% on a constant currency basis. China is now shaping up to contribute nearly half of North America revenues, and this is something to watch for in the coming quarters. More revenue from China provides an additional buffer against the negative impact of trade tariffs because the bulk of finished goods can be shipped from domestic manufacturing facilities.

Another key growth area is the domestic footwear market, which grew 9% for the quarter for an overall segment rate of 7%. Such growth is encouraging in what is a mature market for Nike. This portion of its earnings is directly linked to possible additional tariffs, so Nike could be forced to restructure its supply chain to become less dependent on China, where more than 25% of its total footwear output is still made. Apart from that, an increase in average selling price is the only way Nike will be able to hold on to its gross margins.

A third driver of future growth is Nike Digital, which hit $1 billion in quarterly revenues for the first time in Q3 2019, growing 36% from the prior period on a constant currency basis. One significant point here is that users of the Nike retail app for smartphones and tablets spent, on average, 40% more than other buyers. In addition, the company says that 50% of transactions that occurred in the House of Innovation outlets in Shanghai and New York were from members subscribing to Nike+. Also, the Nike SNKRS mobile app showed a triple-digit increase in traffic as well as revenue for the quarter, with 85% of new launches enjoying a 100% sell-through rate.

Investor’s Angle

Nike CEO Mark Parker has done an excellent job of keeping Nike on the growth and profitability path, generally beating estimates on multiple fronts quarter after quarter for the past ten years. The sudden emergence of the adidas threat put a few bumps in the road but, as of this quarter, Nike is firmly on the growth path, with considerable sales momentum in Greater China as well as North American footwear. The company’s digital initiatives have been lapped up by its core audience, which is clear from the 1 million Nike for Retail app installs and high sell-through for the SNRKS app.

Analysts expected a modest sub-4% revenue growth rate for Q4 2019, which the company met. I don’t believe that similar growth rates for subsequent quarters are an unreasonable ask from a company that’s doubled its revenues in the past ten years despite being heavily dependent on mature markets like North America and Europe.

From a valuation perspective, Nike is as pricey as its European rival adidas, but potential revenue growth over the next few quarters justifies the high valuation, in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

Estimates vary, but the outlook for the U.S. athletic footwear market is optimistic. According to Statista, the market is expected to grow at a rate of 9.5% in 2019 and a CAGR of 8.4% through 2023. The tariff threat has been withdrawn for now, and Nike’s prospects for revenue growth are positive. Add the strong double-digit growth in the China market and a relatively stable European market, and it’s clear that Nike’s revenues will continue to grow.

The company may still take a hit from the potential tariff implementations if matters come to a head; but, as we saw earlier, Nike has already built a considerable buffer by moving a lot of its footwear production outside China. I have strong faith in the management team and their ability to capably address the problem if and when it does hit them.

Nike Direct is quickly growing to contribute nearly half of wholesale revenues and is growing twice as fast - 13% growth in Nike Direct vs. 6% growth in wholesale revenues - within the Nike Brand. Despite margin pressure from higher product costs, gross margins are holding their own. And with the footwear industry showing promising growth over the next several years in the United States, Nike's short to medium-term future looks solid. In my opinion, Nike is a buy-and-hold stock that you want in your portfolio for a long time.

