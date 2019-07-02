Jazz Pharmaceuticals: A Growth Stock Trading At Value Prices

The company has authorized another share repurchase program after having reduced its outstanding shares by 4.9% over the last 12 months.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has released Xyrem for the treatment of the sleep disorder Narcolepsy in children.

The company’s website EDSandOSA.com is aimed at health professionals to promote an understanding of sleep disorders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has been granted approval for its sleep therapeutic drug Sunosi, which it plans to release midyear.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) provides drugs to treat sleep disorders, blood diseases and cancers. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a growth stock trading at value prices and would suit value-conscious investors.

Financials

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has produced strong growth over the last decade and operates with high margins. Over the last decade, the company’s profit margins have averaged around 30% and its return on equity has also averaged around 30%.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals operates with moderate debt, with its total liabilities representing 48% of its total asset value. The company’s current ratio is 3.2 meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer generous current ratios so that the company’s bills can be paid with cash rather than having to constantly dip into its long-term finances. The company’s current ratio of 3.2 is higher (better) than its industry average of 1.66 (determined from csimarket.com for the Major Pharmaceutical Preparations industry).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ 2020 forward PE multiple is 13.8x with a stock price of $136 and its trailing PE multiple is 18.3x (based on diluted earnings). The company’s book value multiple is 2.8x. The average trailing PE for its industry is 39.8 (based on csimarket.com data for the Major Pharmaceutical Preparations industry) which means that Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ trailing PE is less than half of its industry average.

The chart below visually shows Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ revenue has steadily increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The company’s earnings have generally trended higher, but its earnings did decline through 2013 and 2014. While earnings did fall slightly in 2018, the analysts are expecting the company’s earnings to continue increasing through to 2020.

Excluding 2009 as this year the company booked a slight loss, since 2010, Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ revenue has increased at an average rate of 35% per year and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 32% per year.

Business Model

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Irish biopharmaceutical company providing drugs for sleep disorders, hematology (blood diseases) and oncology (cancer).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has received approval for one of its sleep therapeutic drugs, with the Chairman and CEO, Bruce Cozadd, stating in the company’s latest earnings call:

In March, FDA approved Sunosi for the treatment of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in patients with Narcolepsy or Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a sleep disorder that can arise from Narcolepsy or Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

Narcolepsy is an autoimmune neurological disorder characterized by the brain's inability to control its sleep/wakefulness cycles. Narcolepsy is a common sleep disorder affecting around 1 in 2,000 (0.05%) of the population.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea is caused by a blockage of the upper respiratory airways. Obstructive Sleep Apnea is the most common sleep disorder affecting over 20 million adults in the U.S. (which is 6.1% of the current 329 million U.S. population).

These two sleep disorders have been linked to Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and the company’s drug Sunosi has been approved by the FDA to treat Excessive Daytime Sleepiness. The market potential for this drug is significant as Obstructive Sleep Apnea affected people represent 6.1% of the U.S. population and Obstructive Sleep Apnea commonly leads to Excessive Daytime Sleepiness.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a global company and the sales of Sunosi could provide a nice boost to the company’s earnings. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plans to sell Sunosi midyear.

To help promote Sunosi, Jazz Pharmaceuticals launched the website EDSandOSA.com last year, which is dedicated to explaining Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and the effect from Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ CEO commented on the website:

This program encourages clinicians to screen their Obstructive Sleep Apnea patients for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and reinforces that treatment options are available.

I think the website is a good marketing tool for the company's Sunosi drug, as the website is aimed at healthcare professionals. By providing healthcare professionals with a thorough understanding of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness, Jazz Pharmaceuticals increases the chances healthcare professionals viewing the website will use the Sunosi drug to treat their patients.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has released another drug for use with Narcolepsy in children, with the company’s CEO stating:

In March, we launched Xyrem for pediatric Narcolepsy, and initial physician feedback has been very positive.

The drug Xyrem is taken as an oral solution, which makes it suitable for children. While the sleep disorder Narcolepsy is relatively small compared to Obstructive Sleep Apnea, it still provides another revenue source for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has produced strong growth, but the company does not pay dividends. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has however recently embarked on a generous share buyback program. I suspect the share buyback is to keep investors happy, as the company’s website states in their FAQ that they have no plans to pay dividends.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has reduced its outstanding shares 4.9% over the last four quarters. The company has authorized another $400 million share repurchase program, which will reduce the outstanding shares by another 5.2% (with a current stock price of $136). I think this will help to keep investors happy as the outstanding shares would be reduced by around 10%.

Stock Valuation

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a history of strong growth with its revenue increasing at 35% per year and its earnings increasing at an average rate of 32% per year since 2010. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 15% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 15% gives a forward PEG of around 0.9 with a 2020 PE multiple of 13.8x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Jazz Pharmaceuticals is slightly undervalued with a stock price of $136. Its fair value would be around $150.

A forward PEG of 0.9 is cheap for a high growth stock. Granted, the forecast growth is less than its historical growth, but a 15% growth rate is still a decent rate and is more than most companies.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ stock price initially surged higher to peak in 2015. Since then, the stock essentially traded sideways within a broad trading range. Even though the stock market rallied this year after a pullback late last year, Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ stock price remained subdued.

In the short term, the stock could easily trade back up to the upper end of its trading range (around the $160 to $180 level). While the stock is stuck in a trading range for now, sooner or later it will breakout. As the company’s future growth is still expected to be strong (after having slowed from its rapid historical pace), I think the breakout will be to the upside, which would see the stock trade to new highs over the longer term.

Conclusion

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has produced strong growth over the last decade. The company has been granted approval for its sleep therapeutic drug Sunosi, which it plans to release midyear. Jazz Pharmaceuticals launched the website EDSandOSA.com aimed at health professionals explaining Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and the effect from Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has released Xyrem for the treatment of Narcolepsy in children.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals operates profitably with high margins. The company reduced its shares outstanding by 4.9% and has a new authority to reduce the shares outstanding by another 5.2%. Even after allowing for the lowered forecast growth rate, the stock is cheap with a forward PEG of 0.9 and a forward PE of 13.8x. I think that Jazz Pharmaceuticals would make a sound long-term investment and would appeal to value-conscious investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.