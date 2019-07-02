VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF: Under Priced As Vietnam Secretly Benefits From China-US Trade War

As the US tariff on $200 billion Chinese goods is not likely to be lifted any time soon, Vietnam's position as the transshipment hub remains stable.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM) seeks to replicate the performance of the MVIS Vietnam Index, a modified market cap-weighted index tracking the performance of major companies in Vietnam. Since April 2019, its share price has been declining, due to pessimistic investor sentiments and risks of a global economic slowdown brought by the China-US trade war. Although uncertainties of the world economy are rapidly piling up, one certain thing is that Vietnam is now having its moment to benefit from the new global trade landscape. This brings a valuable opportunity for investors interested in VNM.

Data by YCharts

About VNM

VNM is the first ETF focused exclusively on Vietnam in the US market. Its top five holdings include a Vietnamese conglomerate focusing on real estate development called Vingroup (8.04%), Vietnam Dairy Products (7.58%), No Va Land Investment Group (7.1%) which engages in the development of residence properties, Bank For Foreign Trade of Vietnam (6.64%), and Vinhomes (6.64%). In VNM's portfolio, real estate takes the heaviest sector weight (27.3%), followed by consumer goods (26.1%) and financials (15.3%).

VNM's trailing twelve-month P/E ratio is 17.78, slightly higher than many emerging market ETFs. For example, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) has a P/E of 14.73, while the P/E ratio of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is 16.11, and of iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is 11.40. Despite that, the share price of VNM is at a relatively low point

Vietnam's Arising Opportunities

In order to mitigate the negative impact of the 25% US tariff placed on $200 billion of Chinese goods, a lot of Chinese exporters now choose to add a stop in neighboring countries to further process their goods, and then ship goods from that stop to overseas markets. Vietnam in Southeast Asia becomes a top choice for many Chinese businesses due to its proximity to mainland China and established capabilities in manufacturing and logistics services.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Vietnamese trade data show that in the first five months of 2019, Chinese exports to Vietnam of electronics, computers, and machinery have sharply increased compared with previous years. Not surprisingly, so have exports of such goods from Vietnam to the United States.

For the past twenty years, Vietnam has been experiencing rapid growth in its manufacturing sectors — electronics, textiles, chemicals, and food processing. As the labor cost in China keeps rising, Vietnam is becoming a new manufacturing hub in Asia. As more and more Chinese suppliers choose to bring part of their business to Vietnam, this small country in Southeast Asia is expected to see significant growth in its local manufacturing, logistics, real estate, and banking sectors. What's more, the booming business attracts foreign investors to pour more money into the Vietnamese market, creating further opportunities for the local economy to grow.

Future Outlook

From the US side, the Trump administration becomes clearly aware of such practices which they call transshipment, and has been seeking to weed them out. In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network, Trump said: "Well, a lot of companies are moving to Vietnam, but Vietnam takes advantage of us even worse than China." Despite verbal threats, so far there are no concrete moves from the US to deal with this issue. Besides that, the US does not necessarily have the authority or capability to interfere with foreign trade activities between Vietnam and China.

At the same time, the world is seeing signs of tensions being relieved between China and America in this year's G20 Summit. Before the meeting with China's President Xi Jinping in Osaka, Japan, Donald Trump took a softer tone to trade, as he said he expected a “productive meeting” with Xi on Saturday when they would try to get trade talks back on track. After their formal meeting, Trump and Xi reached an agreement, in which Mr. Trump confirmed that the US would not be imposing tariffs on the additional $300 billion Chinese imports. Trump also said he would allow US companies to continue to sell to Huawei.

Despite the truce and concessions, the US tariff on $200 billion Chinese goods remains there, meaning that in the near future, Vietnam will still be a processing and transshipment hub for Chinese goods. Vietnam's economy is well positioned to further benefit from the booming foreign trade.

Investor Implications

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, Vietnam's GDP rose 6.71% in the April-June quarter of 2019, marking one of the highest growth rates among Southeast Asian economies and outperforming expectations by many economists and investors. Vietnam's unique advantage as an alternative export hub to China will continue to bring growth momentum amid the global economic slowdown, at least for the rest of 2019.

On the other hand, VNM's performance in 2019 has not fully reflected the above economic fundamentals. Its share price went up in January due to investors' expectations that a trade deal between China and the US would soon be struck, and then declined as that hope faded. VNM is worth a buy now as its share price is still at a low level. Triggers for a future price rebound may include Vietnam announcing its full-year GDP growth rate, and major companies in Vietnam reporting earnings that beat investors' expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.