NextEra Energy: Betting On The Existing Playbook To Deliver Growth

The market seems to have already priced in future growth, making the stock fairly valued at the current price.

With a strong balance sheet and good operating cash flows, we expect the company to deliver on its promises.

The company has a strong glide path for unlocking value from the Gulf Power acquisition.

NextEra Energy (NEE) is a leading electric utility company with a portfolio of diversified generation resources across the nuclear, wind, solar, and fossil fuels. It is a world leader in wind and solar generation capacity. It has delivered strong results, both accounting and market-based.

With its continued focus on operational effectiveness and capital investment, we expect NextEra to continue delivering strong results in the future. As for other utility companies, systemic risks abound in the form of outages, natural disasters, and input cost fluctuations. While NEE is an excellent contender to tide over any future risks, the stock seems fairly priced at current valuations.

Investor Day Highlights

NextEra Energy, the world’s largest wind and solar power generator, recently held its Investor Day. Along with highlighting some key historical metrics, management also emphasized its strategy to meet future growth as well as margin/EPS targets.

The company has, thus far, enjoyed cost-effective revenue growth, with a 10% reduction in operations & maintenance (O&M) costs between 2016 to 2018. Over the same period, it was able to grow EPS and DPS by 11.6% and 13%, respectively.

Much of the savings comes from NextEra's strong innovation culture, with employee-generated ideas contributing $1 billion in 2019 cost savings. Over the next few years, the company will focus on digital transformation and financial discipline to continue its growth. It has huge in-house data of users, which can be leveraged for Big Data and AI/ML-based models to do predictive maintenance, wind turbine adjustments, and optimized wind & solar layouts.

The company will maintain financial discipline through four key targets:

Balance sheet strength: Maintain best-in-class leverage levels.

Company Debt to EBITDA (x) NextEra Energy Inc 4.4 Duke Energy Corp 5.8 Southern Co 4.4 American Electric Power Co Inc 4.9 Xcel Energy Inc 4.4

(Source: Company Financials)

Oversight: Regular management reviews and reporting.

Regular management reviews and reporting. Disciplined capital allocation: Data-driven allocation with realistic assumptions and market tests.

Data-driven allocation with realistic assumptions and market tests. M&A: Focus on opportunistic, disciplined, and immediately accretive acquisitions.

NextEra Energy was one of the largest capital investors in the US with $12.2 billion investment in 2018 alone, and will continue its focus on capital deployment by investing $50-55 billion over 2019-2022 at a rate of $12-14 billion/year. With a strong capital backing and assets in place, the company is well-equipped to handle disruption in the sector.

(Source: Slide 39 of Investor Deck)

Florida Power & Light

Florida Power & Light (NYSE:FPL), NextEra Energy’s subsidiary, has also launched an ambitious “30-by-30” plan, where it plans to install 30 million solar panels by 2030 and add 10 GW capacity with a net investment of around $10 billion.

The entity will further invest $23-25 billion in transmission and distribution between 2019 and 2022. Historically, it has performed well, with customer bills being 30% lower than the industry average. It already has 5 million customers, and is expected to increase the base at 1.1%/annum over the next few years.

The entity’s ROE has ranged 11.50-11.60%, with a ~16% increase in net income from 2017 to 2018. Its per unit cost is at the higher end with $11.78/Retail MWh, which it plans to reduce to a $11.10-11.75 range by 2021.

Gulf Power Acquisition

NextEra Energy added 460k new customers by acquiring Gulf Power on January 1, 2019. Given the size and scope of NextEra, this acquisition presents decent opportunities to improve Gulf Power's operations and unlock value.

Gulf Power’s operational cost is $29.38/Retail MWh, as compared to FPL’s $11.78. The company plans to reduce it to $14-15 by 2021 and thereafter.

It has low service reliability as compared to FPL.

Between 2008 and 2018, Gulf Power’s average residential bill has increased by 30%, while that of FPL’s has reduced by 6%. The company plans to reduce it by 20% by 2020.

It would be wise to leverage NextEra’s playbook in Gulf Power with a specific focus on operational excellence, customer value creation, and strategic investments.

NextEra Energy Resources

NextEra Energy Resources (NEER) is a world leader in electricity generated from the wind and sun. It enjoys a staggering 26% share in wind PPAs and a 19% share in solar PPAs. With a strong execution track record and strategic capital investments, it has created a strong competitive advantage for itself, which shows in its strong operating performance and the ability to consistently fund maintenance opex.

(Source: Slide 125 of Investor Deck)

Many factors are going well for NEER. On the demand front, there is strong renewables energy demand in the US, which is expected to reach 80GW by 2022. NEER is best-positioned to capitalize on it because of both its scale and operational discipline.

It is set to reduce operating costs by 15% CAGR over 2010-2020 in both wind and solar. This reduction will continue to be driven by larger turbines, which will help in reducing capex and O&M costs. Energy storage or battery costs are also expected to reduce as installed capacity increases.

(Source: Slide 132 of Investor Deck)

The company expects to deliver a 15% CAGR in adjusted EBITDA to 2022 and will invest about $25-28 billion over 2019-2022.

Overall, the company should deliver a best-in-class earnings growth of 9% between 2018 and 2021. It has an additional $4-6 billion capacity on its balance sheet and enjoys a favorable regulatory environment in Florida.

Financial Expectations

NextEra is expected to maintain strong revenue and EPS growth with a stringent focus on operational effectiveness and capital investment.

The company can easily afford to finance capex through cash and debt. It has a strong credit profile with a best-in-class credit rating, a geographically diversified lender profile (100 banks in 18 countries) and a favorable average tenor (16 years vs. 13 years industry average), as well as a lower effective interest rate (3.85% vs. 4.35% industry average).

However, the stock trades at ~16x EV/EBITDA, which we think fairly values the equity. While we agree that the slight premium is deserved, investors may want to wait for a more favorable entry point, although at ~2.4%, the stock does offer a healthy yield.

(Source: Hyperlinked for each company. Share price as of June 27, 2019 close)

Conclusion

NextEra has performed strongly vis-à-vis its industry peers with its continued focus on operational efficiencies, strategic capital deployment, and a culture of innovation. These pillars should serve the company well in continuing to compound earnings going forward. Management seems confident of achieving financial targets as well, and we believe it is capable of doing so. However, all this seems to have already been factored into the price, as the stock has run up more than 20% in the last year and now trades at a slight premium to peers. Overall, we like the business, but think the stock is optimally priced at current valuations.

