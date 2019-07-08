The Science Of Biotech Investing With Bhavneesh Sharma (Podcast)

This newly-acquired knowledge coupled with his real-world experience ultimately led Dr. Sharma to found the Vasuda Healthcare Analytics Marketplace Service - alongside his own biotech-focused RIA.

Following less than stellar results during his initial foray into investing, he went back to graduate school to earn an MBA in Finance.

Bhavneesh Sharma's interest in biotech investing began when he was a practicing M.D., working on both the clinical and patient sides of his field.

On the latest Marketplace Roundtable Podcast, Bhavneesh Sharma sits down to discuss his background as a practicing M.D. and how it gradually morphed into the approach to biotech investing he espouses at Vasuda Healthcare Analytics, the Seeking Alpha Marketplace service he founded in 2016.

Dr. Sharma's earliest attempts at profiting - via stock market investing - off of the knowledge he acquired through his direct work in the biotech and healthcare space were largely failures. Rather than give up, he found his passion to succeed as a biotech investor refused to dissipate and so he began commuting weekly from Boston, where he was a practicing doctor, to Manhattan to get an MBA in Finance from NYU's Stern School of Business. The result was a unique and highly qualified perspective to his analysis of companies and therapies with the biotech space, offering that rare blend of expertise in both the science and business analysis sides of biotech investing.

The conversation that follows touches on the many aspects of how Bhavneesh builds an investing thesis, including insights into where his analysis is leading him to 'go long' today.

Topics covered

2:00 - Beginnings - Developing a truly unique biotech investing background and skill set

8:45 - How much science/medicine does one need to know to be a successful biotech investor?

16:00 - Bhavneesh's main areas of focus within the biotech space. Stocks covered include Amgen (AMGN), CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

30:00 - Taking a step back: Developing a process for recognizing inflection points on a sector-wide basis

44:15 - Bhavneesh's current top picks: CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine (EDIT) and Moderna (MRNA)

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRSP, EDIT, MRNA, IOVA, MDGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Jonathan Liss doesn't have positions in any stocks mentioned in today's show. Bhavneesh Sharma has long positions in CRSP, EDIT, MRNA, IOVA, and MDGL.