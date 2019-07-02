Synchrony Financial: Loan Book Performing As Expected - Maintain Buy

Synchrony Financial (SYF) is a financial services company that offers a range of credit products through financing programs across multiples industries which includes retailers, manufacturers, and healthcare service providers. It is best known for providing private label credit cards to national retailers such as Sam's Club, The Gap, Inc. (GPS), and The J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP).

(Source: 1Q19 supplemental presentation)

As a financial company serving a niche market, SYF can often be misunderstood and its results can be unfairly penalized. For example, SYF's loan receivables have higher delinquency and net charge-off rates relative to banking peers. While some would point this out as a reason to short or sell SYF, we actually want to point out that the portfolio is simply behaving as it should given the operating environment and strategic choices of SYF. We hope that our article provides more clarity on SYF's loan receivables and assure shareholders and potential investors that SYF remains a compelling long-term buy. In addition, our article will provide a brief update on two major transactions that closed for SYF in the last twelve months: one related to PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) and one related to Walmart, Inc. (WMT).

Asset quality metrics

First, let's take a look at the most recent asset quality metrics from SYF's 1Q19 investor presentation seen in the image below (which is the latest one available). (Source: SYF 1Q19 investor presentation )

While the asset quality seems to be in decline, a close look at the footnotes (which adjusts for the impact of the WMT and PYPL transactions) reveals that the 30+ days past due, 90+ days past due, and net charge-offs as a percentage of period-end loan receivables declined by 10 bps, 5 bps, and 30 bps over the last twelve months, respectively. Here is Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) Brian D. Doubles explaining the trend in the 1Q19 earnings call:

The increase in the delinquency rates was primarily due to the reclassification of approximately $8 billion in Walmart loan receivables to held for sale. Only the Walmart loan receivables that we expect to charge off prior to the expected portfolio of sale remain in period-end loan receivables, which is nearly $700 million. Given that we continue to report the delinquencies on the nearly $700 million period-end loan receivables and a high percentage of these receivables are delinquent and represent the majority of the delinquent accounts in the Walmart portfolio in total, the exclusion of the $8 billion in held for sale from period-end loan receivables skewed the reported rates higher.

To put those asset quality metrics in perspective, recall that SYF's loan book is composed of consumer loans:

(Source: 1Q19 10-Q)

And that SYF's asset quality metrics aren't directly comparable to those shown by other banks simply because the composition of their respective loan portfolios are too different. An adjustment must be made when looking at the asset quality metrics of peers (which SYF has done in the graphic below):

(Source: 1Q19 supplemental presentation)

When compared to the bank card average, SYF has demonstrated consistent risk-adjusted yield out-performance throughout the credit cycle. Said out-performance is attributable to the institution's strict credit culture that centralizes underwriting and credit line decisions and a focus towards borrowers with above-average credit behavior. 74% of loan receivables as of 1Q19 are from borrowers with a Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) score above 660.

(Source: 1Q19 supplemental presentation)

We have seen some analysts raise concerns regarding a continued decline in asset quality and/or a runaway delinquency rate (requiring a massive recapitalization). We believe that both concerns are unfounded.

First, we would highlight that the deterioration in the asset quality has already reversed: 30+ days past due peaked at 4.80% in 3Q17, 90+ days past due peaked at 4Q18 at 2.29%, and net charge-offs peaked at 6.14% in 1Q18. Since charge-offs generally form from 30+ day delinquencies (which builds into 90+ day delinquencies), we believe that the worst in terms of asset quality is already behind SYF (barring a material downturn in the US economy which will affect all credit card receivables). Our own regression analysis of the Federal Reserve Data indicates that 30+ day delinquencies can predict 60% of the net charge-offs six months later.

Regression of quarterly net charge-off rates and 30+ day delinquencies.

(Source: Federal Reserve data; Author calculations. The 30+ day delinquency data was lagged for two quarters. We also tested various lagging scenarios but results from those scenarios showed lower R Square values (thereby having lower explanatory power.))

Second, we believe that expectations of runaway delinquency rates (e.g., 20% or more) which may require a recapitalization for SYF is very unlikely to materialize. At the height of the financial crisis, the commercial bank average net charge-off for credit card loans peaked at 10.54% and SYF's own net charge-offs were below 12%.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Further making the scenario implausible is the retailer share agreement (RSA) built into the contracts. The RSA determines the split of the net program returns (e.g., income less expenses) between SYF and its partner companies. In a downturn, the provision for loan losses would be shared with the partner companies. Consequently, the RSA will act as a counter-cyclical buffer in favor of SYF, reducing the impact of charge-offs in both the income statement and in the balance sheet (i.e., capital requirements).

(Source: 1Q19 supplemental presentation)

PayPal portfolio is performing as expected

Recall that on 3 July 2018, PYPL announced the sale of $7.6 billion in receivables to SYF. There were some concerns that SYF would face large and unexpected credit losses in relation to this loan portfolio - to which we disagree.

The sale and purchase of loan portfolios are fairly common among financial services firms. In fact, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is taking over the WMT portfolio originated and serviced by SYF for decades. Credit underwriting standards can be applied systematically to individual accounts (and can be relied upon given the breadth and depth of SYF's experience in this space). We believe there isn't anything unique to the PYPL portfolio that warrants a more pessimistic view (relative to SYF's view) of the company's credit quality.

For reference, the risk management policy of SYF can be seen in the graphic below:

(Source: SYF 2018 10-K)

In addition, comments from President and Chief Executive Officer (NYSE:CEO) Margaret M. Keane in relation to the PYPL portfolio during the 1Q19 earnings call are as follows:

So first, I'd say it's [PYPL portfolio] performing exactly like we thought it would perform and so -- both in terms of growth, in terms of delinquency, in terms of overall performance. So again we feel pretty -- pretty happy about how the overall portfolio is performing. They are servicing the accounts now until we convert to our system which will happen in June. And once that conversion happens, it will be on our system. I don't anticipate a big shift in the performance of the portfolio because they're following our direction in terms of how to do it today and they're pretty good at what they do anyway.

Thinking about the downside to this transaction, we recognize that a misjudgment on the part of SYF management could indeed cost shareholders (e.g., in the form of higher provisions and net charge-offs). But SYF should get the benefit of the doubt considering their market leadership in this space and the track record that they have built over this cycle and the last.

Thanks, Walmart!

Recall that COF will be taking over the WMT receivables program from SYF. In response, SYF management promised to rationalize capital upon the sale and transfer of the $8 billion WMT portfolio. On 9 May 2019, they delivered on that promise and announced an increase in the quarterly dividend of the stock and an incremental $4 billion share buyback program. Said program amounts to roughly 17% of SYF's current market capitalization of approximately $24 billion.

In addition, SYF was able to realize a meaningful decline in operating expenses. Here is CFO Brian D. Doubles during the 1Q19 earnings call when asked about the operating expenses takeout to be expected related to the WMT transaction:

Yes, I would say we're on track with what we communicated back when we made the announcement on Walmart. So we got very detailed plans, we're executing those across the business. If you just look at expenses more broadly, they were up 6% compared to the prior year. But that was really entirely driven by the PayPal Credit portfolio and the fact that we brought that on. If you exclude PayPal, the program -- and exclude PayPal, the expenses were flat year-over-year. So that really is reflective of the fact we're able to do some restructuring on certain areas of the business ahead of the Walmart portfolio sale later this year.

Conclusion

In sum, we assert that SYF's loan receivables portfolio is a superior one when viewed from a risk-adjusted basis relative to fair comps. We also believe that expectations of a continued deterioration in the asset quality or a material increase in capital retention (in response to said weakness in asset quality) are unfounded.

We also believe that the PYPL transaction is one that will deliver risk-adjusted returns in line with the company averages (if not better) over time. While we are cognizant of the risks involved in purchasing a large portfolio from an external party, we are also aware that this type of transaction is manageable for the likes of SYF.

Finally, we commend management for sticking to their promises on the capital return front. They could have squandered the capital to take on acquisitions or expand the lending book across the board. Instead, they returned it to the shareholders as promised. We take that as one more act in favor of maintaining trust in management.

For all those reasons, we believe that SYF remains a compelling long-term buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.