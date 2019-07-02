Orla Mining: 10 Million Ounces Of Resources Poised For Re-Rating

The Thesis:

On June 25th, 2019, Orla Mining (OTC:ORRLF) released a feasibility study ("FS") for the Camino Rojo project. The study represents the first step in an eventual path to production. Given Orla’s plans to commence production in 2021, we thought it prudent to evaluate the value proposition of the company. Specifically, we ask ourselves the question: has the market fully priced the results of the FS and how should we think about the value of the project’s large sulfide resource?

Orla Mining And Camino Rojo:

Orla Mining is the 100% owner of the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold project located in Zacatecas State in Mexico. Orla acquired Camino Rojo in 2017 from Goldcorp in exchange for 19.9% of Orla’s outstanding shares and a 2% NSR on the property. Goldcorp also retained an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the future sulfide project as long as the company’s equity ownership position is greater than 10%. The company’s equity ownership is unique in its corporate support; 19.17% owned by Goldcorp and 9.81% owned by Agnico Eagle. Pierre Lassonde, Chairman of Franco Nevada, also owns a material stake (11.18%).

Since acquiring the project, Orla has released a PEA - in 2018 - and followed up with a feasibility study in 2019; the topic of this analysis.

The Project:

The feasibility study describes the project as follows:

The Camino Rojo Feasibility Study considers near-surface open pit mining of 44.0 million tonnes of oxide and transitional ore at a throughput rate of 18,000 tonnes per day. Ore from the pit will be crushed to 80% passing 28 mm, conveyor stacked onto a heap leach pad and leached using a low concentration sodium cyanide solution. Pregnant solution from the heap leach will be processed in a Merrill-Crowe recovery plant where gold and silver will be precipitated and doré will be produced. The site’s proximity to infrastructure, low stripping ratio, compact footprint and flat pad location all contribute to project simplicity and relatively low estimated AISC of $576 per ounce of gold.

The project is fairly simple from a technical standpoint. Open pit heap leaches are about as “cookie cutter” as they come. The 0.54:1 strip ratio is a big plus considering the recovered grade of the property is quite low; 0.467 g/t Au (0.73 g/t gold * 64% recovery). The initial capital for the project, US$123M, is quite low and, given the company’s fairly large market cap for a junior (US$155M), should be manageable to finance. At a gold price of US$1,250/oz, the project returns an NPV5% of US$142M after tax with an IRR of 28.7%.

The Plan:

With the FS in hand, Orla will submit an Environmental Impact Statement, and Change of Land Use permit in Q3 2019. Orla already controls surface and water rights for the project; a big plus. The company expects production to commence in mid-2021.

The Valuation:

The FS release does not provide a yearly cash flow model. We’ve built our own model so we can tweak parameters and build a bottom’s up analysis. The model below shows this assessment and is predicated on some foundational assumptions. Namely, the production profile is smoothed and utilizes the average grade of the reserve. We’ve assumed that gold recovery is pushed ½ year from the heap leach placement date (to account for a hypothetical recovery curve). We’ve utilized FS operational and capital cost assumptions. We’ve assumed a constant effective tax rate of 37.5% (the same value used in the FS). The reader should notice that the modeled NPV5% is calculated at US$145M; within 2% of the FS release.

If we assume that corporate SG&A remains constant at ~US$6M per year, then the asset value for Camino Rojo is US$107M. Orla is currently valued at US$155M, 44% more than the FS model. So how is this possible? We’ll dig into this next by changing metal prices and assigning value to Orla’s other projects/resources.

Source: Author, based on company data

Valuation Part 2:

Underneath the oxide reserve sits a larger oxide resource and a much larger sulfide resource. An additional 10M Au oz is contained in this area, in addition to substantial silver, lead, and zinc.

Source: Author, based on company data

This material, however, comes with a caveat. As shown in the image below, it requires a land use agreement with Fresnillo, the owner of the land overlaying a portion of the pit. Geometrically, the pit can’t get deep enough to mine this ore without the consent of this other owner. Personally, I think this will happen. Orla is making a strategic decision to advance the oxide pit which makes sense given the size of the company. Orla will be able to negotiate from a position of power when their facility is built as Fresnillo can get some low-risk cash flow by opening up their land.

Source: Investor Presentation

As shown in the tables below, Orla is currently valued (using $1,400/oz Au) at 1x the company’s NAV5%. There is zero value allocated to the sulfide expansion. The company is currently valued as a low-priced call option on the sulfide resource. If nothing progresses, you get your NAV5%. Placing a value on the resource is subjective and qualitative given the stage. Even if we assumed a meager US$5/oz value, Orla would be priced to see a 32% price appreciation (assuming 1x P/NAV). The reader should also note that this assessment excludes any value for silver, lead, and zinc.

Source: Author, based on company data

Source: Author, based on company data

Conclusion:

This analysis valued the recently published FS for Camino Rojo and Orla Mining. The analysis showed that the company is currently valued at 1x P/NAV using $1,400/oz Au prices. If the sulfide resource advances and registers even a slight improvement in valuation, then the company appears poised for strong performance.

Company-Specific Risks:

Readers should also be cognizant of the fact that this is mining. Pit walls can fail, people can get hurt, and mines can get shut down for a plethora of reasons. Orla's future returns could be adversely impacted by metal price changes, political regimes, and operational environments.

