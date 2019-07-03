Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: Longest Expansion On Record - Now What? (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Does the longest U.S. economic expansion on record imply a specific kind of portfolio positioning?

Economists, investment strategists and market commentators make it sound as though our portfolio moves depend on a view of U.S.-China trade talks and the like.

But advisors generally understand that the key criterion is the client’s objective, be that growth, income or capital preservation.

Only then can we take the current situation as a starting point for portfolio decisions.

This podcast (5:05) argues that, because of the economy’s perplexing twists and turns, most investors benefit from tilting in one direction, but hedging in another.

