The Asset Allocator: Longest Expansion On Record - Now What? (Podcast)

Economists, investment strategists and market commentators make it sound as though our portfolio moves depend on a view of U.S.-China trade talks and the like. But advisors generally understand that the key criterion is the client’s objective, be that growth, income or capital preservation.
This podcast (5:05) argues that, because of the economy’s perplexing twists and turns, most investors benefit from tilting in one direction, but hedging in another.