Why I Doubled Down On Exxon Mobil Yet Again

I doubled down on Exxon Mobil (XOM) yet again last week since I believe the oil and natural gas company has considerable earnings and free cash flow upside on the back of rising energy prices. Rising tensions in the Middle East and supply cuts proposed by OPEC point to higher energy prices over the short haul. Exxon Mobil is by far the free cash flow strongest energy company in the industry, and retains large production upside tied to its growing operations base in the Permian. I consider Exxon Mobil’s downside risk to be limited, relative to its peers, and XOM has the strongest dividend in the sector.

Exxon Mobil - Benefiting From Higher Energy Prices

Exxon Mobil, like other energy producers, benefits from higher market prices for its products: oil and gas. The higher energy prices climb, the larger the earnings and free cash flow impact for Exxon Mobil.

One factor that has driven oil prices higher in the last couple of weeks relates to growing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane for oil-producing countries in the Middle East. Iran has been accused by the U.S. of attacking oil tankers in the last two months and allegedly downed a U.S. drone last week. The attacks on oil tankers revived unfortunate memories of the tanker war in the late 1980s during which Iran and Iraq attacked oil shipments in order to deprive each other of war funds.

The increase in tensions and increasing probability of a war in the Middle East has triggered an increase in the fear premium that is embedded in oil prices.

What's further supporting the investment thesis with respect to Exxon Mobil is that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies support an extension of supply cuts which points to rising energy prices over the short haul, too.

Higher price realizations, whatever the catalyst, are good news for large energy companies like Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil’s share of upstream profits as a percentage of total company profits has increased throughout periods of strong economic growth and rising energy prices, for obvious reasons. Robust economic growth supports oil demand and price growth which in the past has translated into expanding upstream earnings for Exxon Mobil during energy bull markets. 2016, when oil prices collapsed, Exxon Mobil’s upstream profits were not existent, but they have rebounded profoundly in the last two years.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

What also rebounded has been Exxon Mobil’s free cash flow.

Exxon Mobil’s free cash flow hit $19.6 billion in 2018, reflecting an increase of 36.5 percent over the previous year. In 2017, Exxon Mobil grew its free cash flow a whopping 48.1 percent. Assuming energy prices of $60-$65/barrel for the entire year, Exxon Mobil could be on track to pull in total free cash flow of $12-$15 billion in 2019. This would be a drop compared to 2018, but Exxon Mobil should still be able to cover its shareholder distributions ($3.5 billion quarterly run rate).

Source: Exxon Mobil

Strong Performance Relative To Peers

Exxon Mobil's large size and free cash flow strength has translated into outperformance throughout the business cycle relative to its peers. Exxon Mobil has the largest return on average capital employed in its peer group over both a 5-year and 10-year period. While past outperformance is no guarantee of future outperformance, companies that have managed to produce decent returns on invested capital throughout challenging times are preferred investments for shareholders that desire stable dividend income.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Permian Growth Play

The Permian Basin is a key growth engine for Exxon Mobil and it could produce significant production growth going forward. The Permian basin is a major shale oil and gas production play in the United States and one of the most promising theaters for U.S. energy companies in the entire country.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil currently operates 46 rigs in the Permian basin and expects to ramp up to 55 rigs by the end of the year. Exxon Mobil’s total rig count more than doubled from 2017 when the company operated just 21 rigs in the Permian. The aggressive increase in rig count is part of Exxon Mobil's long term plan to grow production to 1 MOEBD by 2024.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Valuation And Dividend Growth

I consider Exxon Mobil to be sensibly valued given the strength of the value proposition here: Income investors today pay 14.5x next year's estimated profits. Exxon Mobil is more expensive than its U.S. competitors but makes a superior value proposition based on free cash flow and dividend growth, in my opinion.

One key feature of an investment in Exxon Mobil is the implied promise of continued dividend growth going forward. Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend payout for 36 years straight, which makes XOM a particularly suitable investment for DGI investors that want to bet on a rising yield on cost going forward. XOM also raised its dividend during the last energy bear market during which ConocoPhillips (COP), for instance, slashed its payout.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Downside Catalysts

Exxon Mobil has free cash flow upside in a rising oil environment, but also FCF downside in a falling oil environment. Thus, anything that points to falling energy prices (slowing economic growth, increasing oil supply, decreasing tensions in the Middle East) could hurt Exxon Mobil. OECD supply cuts work in favor of Exxon Mobil, as does the recent trade truce between the United States and China. A U.S. recession paired with a decrease in price realizations is the single biggest negative catalyst for Exxon Mobil’s share price, but the dividend is not at risk.

Your Takeaway

I am comfortable doubling down on Exxon Mobil once again. The energy company makes as solid a value proposition as ever: Exxon Mobil has been very profitable and competitive on both a free cash flow basis and a return on capital employed basis in the last five and ten years. The recent uptick in energy prices is encouraging and points to earnings surprise potential going forward. The Permian play provides production upside, and the market environment (Middle East tensions, OECD supply cuts) point to rising energy prices over the short haul. Exxon Mobil is still quite sensibly valued. Strong Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.