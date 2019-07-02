I Drank The Bitcoin Kool-Aid

But despite all this, bitcoin is in one of the biggest uptrends of our lifetime, why miss out?

Bitcoin is speculation personified - it has none of the features which investments share and almost all action is pure trading.

Few topics bring up a good dinner talk with friends these days like that of bitcoin (BTC-USD). With people of all backgrounds discussing the ever-popular cryptocurrency, simply mentioning its name is bound to get a barrage of views from all sorts of people. Its price movements and behind-the-scenes drama continue to parade across the news wires with all sorts of speculation as per who its founder is as well as where price will be headed anywhere from tomorrow to 50 years from now.

Before jumping into any sort of analysis regarding bitcoin, we need to get one thing straight: bitcoin is not an investment. Bitcoin is 100% speculation, plain and simple. Investment is the process by which one seeks to identify opportunities in which the market has mispriced something and then tactically deploy capital to capture these opportunities. To invest, you have to know both the market price and have an idea as per intrinsic value that is rooted in something beyond conjecture and opinion. Here's what I mean:

Stocks - To value stocks, people will generally run some version of discounting cash flows or normalizing earnings or other key metrics to generate a value to trade around.

Bonds - Cash flows can be discounted and adjusted for risk to arrive at a present value.

Options - Price paths can be modeled as well as other variables to generate values with strong statistical grounding.

Commodities - Costs of carry in the light of supply and demand can be used to value futures contracts.

Investment relies on calculation and analysis coupled with prudent deployment of capital. Bitcoin has none of the features required for generating an assessment of intrinsic value and market participation is largely confined to speculative traders. The facts that analysts are left to fill in the gap with estimates as per what could potentially be fair values for the cryptocurrency should tell you something very important - it has no intrinsic value.

Virtually, every single reason for buying bitcoin is self-defeating and shows the sheer clownery in the lengths that people go to try and move the category of their participation from pure speculative trading to investing:

" A bunch of people are going to buy bitcoin to get their money out of places like China or Venezuela ". Okay, think it through… if people in China want dollars, they will sell their yuan for bitcoin and then sell bitcoin for dollars. In other words, the net impact in terms of bitcoin demand is zero at the end of the day.

" Bitcoin is going to be a store of value and that's why people are buying it ". The last time I checked, people store value in things which preserve and store value. Something with a volatility of hundreds of percentage points per year does not store value; it either decimates it or multiplies it.

"The blockchain is going to change the world, so I'm buying bitcoin!" Blockchain may very well change the world once a good use for it is found… but that doesn't mean that the price of bitcoin is going to increase because bitcoin and blockchain are not the same thing. The blockchain is simply the method whereas bitcoin is just an application of the method. In other words, blockchain can change the world and yet bitcoin can go to zero.

Despite the fact that bitcoin has no intrinsic value and there isn't a single permanent differentiating factor which makes bitcoin superior to the other cryptocurrencies, we are faced with the unavoidable truth: a serious amount of money is being made by bitcoin bulls right now.

Put simply, bitcoin is in an epic uptrend and perhaps one of the largest increases in price of a watched instrument that we will see in our lifetime. It is in this light that the intoxicating "bitcoin dream" begins to take shape:

"If this thing keeps growing at this rate, I'll be a zillionaire…"

"What if this thing really does change the world… my $100 investment will make me an oil baron of the 21st century"

"I don't want to miss out on this life-changing opportunity…"

Indeed, it is the bitcoin dream which fuels the speculation and sheer fervor behind these price rises. This is the only serious explanation which holds weight here for the growth rates we've seen.

But despite all this, there is a certain appeal to the asset. What if it continues climbing? What if it actually reaches serious adoption by people who use it for something besides trading? What if…?

The fact the bitcoin is in an uptrend is an undeniable fact of market analysis. Sentiment is strongly bullish and the trend is unquestionably upwards. Price has continued to hammer through new highs in most years and recent price action has started to shoot towards fresh all-time highs. Technically speaking, resistance is around $16,000-18,000 and until we hit this price range, there is little reason why price should fall based purely on the sentiment as shown in charts of trading history.

Going forward, there are several reasons why Bitcoin is likely to continue to rise. First and foremost, Bitcoin has a strong history of prolonged periods of bullish sentiment. What I mean is that when the market has turned bullish historically, it has remained bullish until there are periods of substantial washout volume as seen in these historic movements.

We have not seen this kind of trading action (in which price action sold off strongly, made an attempt at the highs and then failed by rolling over). Until we see this pattern in the market, the average participant is bullish meaning that if you're wanting to hold Bitcoin, doing so will put you in line with the herd. And make no mistake: Bitcoin trades more like that of a herd than many other assets, with one side of traders being rolled over for months on end.

The next reason I see Bitcoin continuing to rise is that there are no significant developments in the industry which give a cap to the recent price movements. What I mean is that historically we have seen temporary tops due to situations like Central banks mulling banning Bitcoin or major brokerages going bankrupt with a substantial portion of assets stolen from a large number of market participants. There are no such factors overhanging the market right now, and as long as these factors remain absent, price is likely to continue to rise. Should any of these situations develop, I suggest carefully watching price action for signs of a top marked by the classic pattern of a strong impulse movement against the trend, a failed rally, and then price rolling back over and falling.

In light of sentiment, I have a long position in bitcoin of less than 2% of my portfolio. Just like the other bitcoin dreamers, I've decided to drink the Kool-Aid - I will hold this bitcoin until the world is changed or the price is so high that my position is worthy of a life-changing amount of money. That… or I'll hold until it's worthless.

