Namaste Technologies: Retail Money Chasing A Bad Idea

While the stock could experience some short to medium term volatility, its negative long-term outlook is reflective of the fundamentally unviable nature of its business model.

After months of delay following the ousting of its CEO, Namaste has filed its financial results.

Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF), after months of delaying the filing of its financial results for its 2018 fiscal year and first quarter 2019, finally published them during the last week of May. The results all but confirmed the tenets of the bearish narrative towards the company. These mostly asserted that the essence of the company's business model and its sales only license were not applicable to the recreational cannabis market where online sales in most provinces were monopolized by Government-owned websites. The only growth in the industry is now just coming from the rollout of brick-and-mortar stores in Ontario.

A Bad Idea

CannMart and NamasteMD lay at the core of Namaste Technologies business. The former is an online medical cannabis store, while the latter is an online medical cannabis consultation service. Combining both makes sense. New customers can be onboard through NamasteMD, after which they can be directed to CannMart to purchase cannabis. However, the most pressing reason Namaste's business never made sense was how redundant it was for the recreational cannabis market.

Canadian LPs make money by growing cannabis and selling it, however, permissible in the respective provinces.

As Namaste Technologies is private sector online retail, the green square, CannMart would only be allowed to sell recreational cannabis in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The combined population of both places is 6.8% of Canada's population.

The recently released results for the first-quarter of 2019 show Namaste's revenue growth receding from its all-time quarterly high of $4.39 million in the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year to $3.49 million, a 20.5% year-over-year decrease.

Namaste's cash burn during the quarter was US$8.8 million versus cash and equivalents on its balance sheet of US$52.7 million. The trend line provides some confidence to make the assumption that cash burn will accelerate in the coming quarters. This would mostly be from spending on CannMart inventory and the continued investments in their online medical cannabis websites.

What is even more staggering is Namaste's valuation. At its current market cap of US$147 million, the company currently trades on a forward 2019 P/S ratio of 10.53. This assumes its declining revenue as at Q1 2019 stays constant for the rest of the year. A Sisyphean undertaking considering the quarter overlaps with the seasonally busy Christmas shopping period (where Namaste's other business in selling vaporizers see a boost in sales).

Even if we decide to go with the Namaste's enterprise value of $US95 million, the P/EV would still be high at 6.8. This is a high price to pay for a company with contracting revenue, high cash burn, and gross profit margins that have crumbled.

Dumb Money

To say Namaste investors were not warned about the impending disaster would be a lie. Skepticism and paranoia are two words not normally associated with investing, but the expression of both by current Namaste bagholders would have prevented them from being, and speaking from experience, in one of the most unfortunate situations an investor can find themselves.

Investing comes with risk. It is statistically impossible to be right 100% of the time. But when life gives you a clear opportunity to avoid losing your capital as what happened with Namaste, then it is hard not to label the capital flows into the company as dumb money. The risks were flagged ahead of time with numerous well-researched articles, like that from Grumpy Bear Research. But capital is dumb precisely because it refuses to listen to reason, to be enlightened. Longs remained in a haze of myopia and perhaps were still hung over from its pledge party.

Namaste's stock will likely experience some short- to medium-term volatility. In that, a well-timed largely immaterial PR Newswire might very well be sufficient to see its shares accrue significant value, conversely, it still has to release financial results. This story, a tragedy that is still unfolding, where its chapters of dread are still being written, does not have a twist happy ending. Namaste was always a company of unmerited excess, of plentiful newswires, of a lack of prudence, and an abundance of grandiose claims.

One where its longs thought a company still losing money, and diluting its shareholders to plug its cash burn was creating shareholder value by launching a share buyback. Namaste has enough cash to last for a few quarters, perhaps over a year if they manage to stretch it out or raise even more. But the facts remain, this is a $147 million company that realized a substantial contraction in revenue, is cash flow negative, and trades on a P/S ratio that some fast-growing enterprise software companies would be jealous of. Dumb money chasing a bad idea, that's how it ends for Namaste.

