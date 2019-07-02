Osisko Mining: The 2019 Exploration Star In The Metals Mining Sector

The rest of 2019 promises to be exciting for investors with several catalysts, including drilling results, bulk sample results and a resource update for Windfall.

The company’s Windfall project has been featured a total of seven times in my weekly SA series since the beginning of the year.

Osisko Mining has been perhaps the most notable mining company on the exploration front worldwide during the first half of 2019.

Introduction

I have weekly series here on SA which covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. The drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

As we’re past the half-year mark, I wanted to see which company is shaping as the 2019 exploration star and there's one name which was featured an amazing seven times in my series in the first half of the year. That name is Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF).

The flagship project

Osisko Mining's Windfall Lake project is located between the Val-d'Or and Chibougamau projects in Québec and is one of the highest-grade gold projects in Canada:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

In November 2018, Osisko released a new resource estimate for the Lynx zone, which boosted the project's resource to 754,000 ounces of gold averaging 8.17 g/t in the indicated category and 2,366,000 ounces of gold averaging 7.11 g/t in the inferred category:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

In July 2018, the company released a Preliminary Economic Assessment:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

The after-tax NPV stands at just C$413 million but the PEA doesn’t include the down plunge extensions of Underdog, Lynx, Zone 27, as well as the Bobcat, Triple 8 and Windfall North zones. Also, the initial capex includes a contingency of over C$50 million.

Windfall is expanding fast and the numbers in the current mineral resource estimate and PEA look much better compared to the ones in the previous PEA from 2015 prepared by Eagle Hill:

(Source: Eagle Hill)

As you can see, the mineral resource just three years prior was just 744,000 ounces in the indicated category and 731,000 ounces in the inferred category. At $1,200 gold, the after-tax NPV has improved to C$244.5 million from C$135.2 million.

The reason behind the rapid improvement of Windfall is that Osisko has embarked on the most ambitious drilling campaign in Canada, maybe even the world. In just three years, Osisko has done 800,000 meters of drilling. The company has also acquired several corporations and various properties to consolidate the land around Windfall and adjacent camps.

The plan is to create the next Canadian intermediate gold mining company and CEO and President John Burzynski has often said that the team believes Osisko has a footprint for a 3 million ounce deposit.

Osisko plans to wrap-up infill drilling over the next few months and complete a feasibility study in 2020. After that, the company will apply for permitting, which should take around 12 months. With construction estimated to last around a year, Windfall could be producing in 2022. The company is well financed with around above C$130 million in cash and equities at the end of March 2019.

The team behind Osisko Mining

The company is led by Sean Roosen and the team who brought the Canadian Malartic gold mine to production and sold it for C$4.3 billion in mid-2014. The project moved from first drill hole to first gold pour in a little over six years. This is outstanding for the mining sector.

The Osisko group of companies is among the few mining-focused entrepreneurial firms that have flourished over the past years. Besides Osisko Mining, the group currently includes Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Osisko Metals (OTCQX:OMZNF).

Conclusion

Osisko Mining has been delivering outstanding drill results in the first half of 2019 but the market doesn’t seem to be paying attention so far. I believe this will change at some point.

While I don’t think that Windfall can rival Malartic, it’s a very good project in its own right and the company has been advancing it at an impressive pace. There will be a new resource estimate soon which will improve the economics from the PEA. With 12 months needed for permitting and C$130 million in cash and equity, Osisko is in no rush to go to the markets so dilution is not a risk at the moment.

It could be argued that Osisko was overvalued back in 2017, but the share price has gone down significantly since then and I think that this is a compelling investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.