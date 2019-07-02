Sempra Energy: A Good Return From This Baby Bond IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by Sempra Energy (SRE). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Sempra Energy - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 28M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $700M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Sempra Energy 5.750% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 (SREA) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 5.75%. The new issue bears a 'BBB-' Standart&Poors rating, is callable as of 10/01/2024 and is maturing on 07/01/2079. SREA is currently trading below its par value at a price of $25.09 and has a 5.67% Yield-to-Call and a 5.73% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.73% and 4.77%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Sempra Energy, incorporated on October 11, 1996, is a holding company. The Company's principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments. As of December 31, 2016, SDG&E's service area covered 4,100 square miles. As of December 31, 2016, SDG&E owned and operated four natural gas-fired power plants: a 566-megawatts (MW) electric generation facility (the Palomar generation facility) in Escondido, California; a 485-MW electric generation facility (the Desert Star generation facility) in Boulder City, Nevada; a 96-MW electric generation peaking facility (the Miramar Energy Center) in San Diego, California, and a 47-MW electric generation facility (the Cuyamaca Peak Energy Plant) in El Cajon, California. As of December 31, 2016, SDG&E had electric franchises with the two counties served and the 27 cities in or adjoining its electric service territory, and natural gas franchises with the one county and the 18 cities in its natural gas service territory. As of December 31, 2016, SDG&E's electric transmission and distribution facilities included substations and overhead and underground lines. These electric facilities are located in San Diego, Imperial and Orange counties of California, and in Arizona and Nevada. As of December 31, 2016, the facilities consisted of 2,083 miles of transmission lines, 23,371 miles of distribution lines and 161 substations.

Source: Reuters.com | Sempra Energy

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, SRE:

Source: Tradingview.com

Currently, the company is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.9675 per share on its outstanding common stock ($3.87 yearly dividend). With a market price of $139.36, the current yield of SRE is at 2.78%. As an absolute value, this means it has $1.06B yearly dividend expenses for the common.

In addition, with s a market capitalization of around $38.20B, Sempra Energy is the second largest 'Diversified Utility' in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Sempra Energy's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in March 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

With the newly issued 2079 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $25.11B, that are senior to the company's equity and preferred stocks. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 0.66, which is a very good ratio, meaning the company isn't much highly leveraged.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $1.05B for 2018 with $925M paid as interest expense. So, here we have a ratio of 1.13, which also indicates that there is enough buffer for the bondholders.

The Sempra Energy Corporate Bonds

Except for two mandatory convertible preferred stocks (unsuitable for comparison) -

Sempra Energy 6.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Series A (SRE.PA), and

Sempra Energy 6.75% Mandatory Convertible Cumulative Preferred Stock Series B (SRE.PB)

- there are plenty of corporate bonds, issued by the company. Take a look at only a small part of them:

Source: FINRA

The bond with the closest maturity to the maturity date of the newly issued 2079 Subordinated Notes, is the 2050 Corporate bond, SRE4841216 (as it is the symbol in FINRA). Some information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | SRE4841216

SRE4841216 is rated an 'A+' from the S&P and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 3.874%. This should be compared to the 5.73% Yield-to-Maturity of SREA which is the maximum you could realize if you hold the baby bond until 2079. This results in a yield spread of around 2.1% between the two securities, which can be explained by the higher rating and the 30 years closer maturity date of the Corporate Bond.

Sector Comparison

This section contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, issued by a utility. In fact, except the new security, all other baby bonds are issued by an 'Electric Utility.' The issues must also be with positive Yield-to-Call. It is important to take note that none of these baby bonds are eligible for the preferential federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTM is, the better the bond is, and in this case, as they all are trading close to and above their par value, it is actually their Yield-to-Best. Yet another clarification I want to make: All securities bear an investment grade rating by S&P.

Now, if we add their Yield-to-Call the chart, this is what we get:

Source: Author's database

The YTC is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. After that, let's see how the Yield curve looks like:

Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Here is some more information about all issues:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

Now I want to make a comparison between the new IPO and all other baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a maturity date of between 50 to 70 years and also have a positive Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The picture above is almost the same as in the sector since all securities maturing between 50 and 70 years are also part of the previous comparison.

Investment-Grade Rated Baby Bonds

The last charts contain all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call and carry an investment grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The last one includes two more filters: excludes all callable issues and all that are currently below their par value. Here I take the presumption that the Yield-to-Call of the new issue is its Yield-to-Worst since its YTC and YTM are almost equal. Again, what we see is the Yield curve of the investment grade baby bonds:

Source: Author's database

Optional Redemption Provisions

Before October 1, 2024, in whole but not in part, following the occurrence and during the continuance of a Tax Event (as defined in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement) at 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date. Before October 1, 2024, in whole but not in part, following the occurrence and during the continuance of a Rating Agency Event (as defined in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement) at 102% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date.

Source: FWP Filing by Sempra Energy

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be approximately $679.0 million (or approximately $780.7 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full, assuming all such additional notes are sold to retail investors), in each case after deducting the underwriting discount but before deducting our estimated offering expenses, and will become part of our general treasury funds. We intend to use a substantial portion of the net proceeds to repay the commercial paper of Sempra Energy’s subsidiary, Sempra Global, with any remaining net proceeds used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Sempra Energy

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index, is in progress of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and after that will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index". Since the requirements for an addition of the New Index are much likely the same as the old one (with the difference that the New Index will also include notes), with a market capitalization of around $700 the new IPO will very likely be included to the PFF holdings. This is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last-year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M dollars used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond that is listed on the stock exchange. As such, the newly issued SREA is no exception, and as always, we share the homework we do with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company in question looks solid. It is quite low leveraged, at a rate below 1.00. Interest expense coverage is also quite good, as the net income for 2018 is enough to cover all interest payments. When comparing the baby bond with the rest of the babies issued by a utility, with a YTW of 5.67% for 5 years holding, it is currently the best issue in the sector, especially in terms of how well above the Yield curve the new IPO is. When compared to all investment grade babies, it seems to be on the Yield curve. Generally, with the upcoming lower rate environment, a long position close to the par value can be justified.

