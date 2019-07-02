Q2 Earnings Season 'Kabuki Dance' Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy

Bad news is good news

5-year high in negative pre-announcements for Q2 earnings Ratings Corner. Check out this CNBC chart...

Q2 earnings reporting season starts around the week of July 15; 77% of the 113 companies that have issued are showing negative earnings per share guidance. That number is usually below 60%. Here is the thing, as the more you hear how terrible Q2 is going to be, the more we are set up for earnings surprises to the upside. In fact, I am willing to bet that the majority of the companies that did guide down will end up BEATING that guidance. This is part of the "Kabuki Dance" of the earnings report. This happens every quarter, and the financial media loves to play along. Why? The answer is easy, negative news attracts eyeballs. The fact that there are real reasons for lower earnings growth and even negative results makes the guidance even easier to be negative.

In the last several days, we have seen lower PMI manufacturing numbers in Asia. It should surprise no one that China is doing less well economically. We are in a trade war after all. Many of our S&P 500 names depend on global commerce for growth; I believe 30% of profits come from international. All this and the corporate tax reform that juiced earnings growth last year and you are going to have disappointing comparisons. So, pull the cord, jump ship, exit stage left? Nope, nope, nope, we have lowered expectations, and going into earnings, the companies will beat those lower expectations and go higher. On top of all that, there should be no shock as to why I focus on Cloud/Software names almost exclusively. They are fast growers that are almost immune to the economic cycle.

There are plenty of great names to buy, even still

The FANG names are not even at all-time highs right now, and there are plenty of great names that are in retreat. A great example is Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). I'm not going to go into how I supported this name straight from the IPO at around 17 bucks. This, while most people had no clue about the value prop. It's one of the biggest "cable" companies in the US. As such, consolidating all these eyeballs and making them available for 21st Century internet advertising and tracking. Whoops, just did.

In any case, that business model is now generally accepted. ROKU hit $108 per share recently and is now down $88 in the pre-market. It has fallen to -20% from the recent high (close enough), that is our trigger to start accumulating again. The presumption is is that you have been trimming this position as it rose and now it's time to reload. This is what I characterize as a long-term speculative style. Slowly rebuild a full position in ROKU, as it continues to come in. It's been my experience that once high beta names fall 20% below their high, the selling can accelerate. I just saw that Mark Mahaney of RBC downgraded it on valuation with a $90 price target, let's all thank him for putting ROKU on sale for us. Buy.

Another great example of this is MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB). I saw that it receded to the -20% trigger and let you all know. Since then it has dropped even further, on no negative news that I can perceive. The only thing I can think of is that Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is back in the game, and perhaps market participants see this as a zero-sum game, it-is-not. MDB has specific capabilities that ORCL does not. ORCL is the heart of traditional corporate applications. Will one "steal" a contract from the other? Yeah, but in the larger picture, there is room for MDB to grow fantastically just as there is an opportunity for ORCL to improve financially. Keep adding shares to your MDB position.

Another fave is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), which has been falling again. It hasn't hit our trigger of -20%. Remember that when it hit $250 a month ago I asked you to take profits. Also, some of the recent IPOs are falling hard, Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) just announced a partnership with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and it went down yesterday, and I see it's lower in the pre-market. You all have my tech lists and the recent IPO list, accumulate Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Slack (NYSE:WORK) on any further weakness. I think Slack has more potential than most market commentators are allowing for. If you have a long-term investment account for your kids and looking for a potential big-cap tech in the making, earmark a small allocation for them for college.

Some ground rules

Also, let me restate for the new readers; when I say buy a position, unless I say it's a trade or fast money trade, I mean that you are to start buying in stages. When I say trim, it means to sell only a small percentage of a position. When I say take profits, it means to sell enough of the position so it's down to the level where you have taken out the profit. Got it? Good.

Analyst Corner

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating.

My Take: I like the housing space. Clearly with mortgage rates not going up anytime soon, housing should do very well going forward. The home builders are turning toward the lower end of the market where the demand is. They will find ways to make a good profit. Lennar (NYSE:LEN) got killed recently and I would buy both of these names. Both these companies give tiny dividends, but that still qualifies them to be long-term investments. I believe in the power of demographics, families are being formed and people want to raise kids in houses. I also think it's a good ongoing speculation.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. 34.7% upside from the current price of $6.68.

My Take: CPE is another low price E&P name being upgraded again. It seems to be a daily occurrence lately, this time CPE is a Permian name and so it fits into my Permian consolidation play model. Not sure I included it in my last list, but it wouldn't hurt to put a very small portion of your allocation to this play in CPE. But go back to the list and spread the wealth with the others on the list. Off the top of my head, WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), Matador (NYSE:MTDR), and Parsley (NYSE:PE) are a good start. Also, don't forget the big boys Pioneer (NYSE:PXD), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP). There will be mergers in this space, this is a longer-term speculation.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $264.00 to $274.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. 41.5% upside from the current price of $193.61.

Constellation Brands also had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a "hold" rating on the stock. 1.9% downside from the current price of $193.61.

My Take: STZ is a great play on the consumer, and with the news of its involvement with cannabis, it is a great bet on the future. It has a decent dividend, so if you are a long-term investor and want some growth potential, STZ is a good risk. I think it's interesting as a speculation as well. Is it a rock solid, no risk, bet the house long-term investment? No. Please think about risk whenever you commit to any long-term investment.

Insider Corner

On June 25, I surfaced activity on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) by the legendary Tiger Management with a 3 million purchase in RUN's stock. Quote: "If you believe in solar energy, which along with wind is surging, then maybe RUN is worth a look. Solar and wind have become competitive and in some cases cheaper than conventional energy sources and states are subsidizing or allowing homeowners to sell back the electricity they generate. It's worth a look."

Yesterday, July 1, it was noted that a larger volume of call option contracts was purchased on RUN and it jumped 7%; still no fundamental news. It didn't hurt that Tiger bought an additional $18,000,000 in shares this week. Again, I usually don't make note of hedge fund moves, but I see this constant flow of investment and the stock is moving. Do your own research, but my curiosity is piqued.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) insider buyers William J. Chase (EVP) @ $2,045,920.00 and Roxanne S. Austin (Director) @ $776,250.00. This on top of recent other purchases confirms that ABBV is a value. They are throwing off a very nice dividend. I am reiterating that ABBV is a long-term and short-term investment.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) insider Keith A. Meister (Director) @ $5,853,716.64.

My Take: Once again Director Keith Meister bought MGM shares, this time nearly $5.9 million. We have the data item that Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) bought Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR). I continue to scour any kind of confirmation that this is worth the risk.

