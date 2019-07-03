The More It Drops, The More I Buy - Revisited

Interest rate fears have led to excessive volatility in the past years. REITs remain misunderstood and this is a great opportunity to astute investors.

We hate to say it but we told you so… When REITs sell off due to interest rate fears, it is time to load up on temporarily discounted shares. We have made this same call for a total of 5 times on Seeking Alpha (always with the same title…) and each time the results were the same:

REITs sell off leading to interest rate hikes, and quickly recover their losses thereafter."

Most recently, we encouraged our members to buy the drop in December when REITs sold-off due to interest rate fears. We loaded up on numerous of our top picks and we are today sitting on some nice gains:

The same happened several times in 2018 with REIT indexes jumping up and down by +15% from one month to the next.

February 2018 - June 2018:

September 2018 - December 2018:

If you look further in the past, you will recognize the same pattern: once or twice in a year, REITs sell off due to interest rate fears and quickly recover thereafter:

Why so much volatility?

The stock market is the story of cycles and of the human behavior that is responsible for overreactions in both directions." Seth Klarman

We believe that this quote is particularly relevant to the REIT market. Despite having existed for many decades, REITs still remain deeply misunderstood by the investment community with many misconceptions that cause overreactions in both directions.

Most people who traditionally invested in real estate often do not trust - or bother to understand the stock market, while most people who invest in stocks are uncomfortable with commercial real estate. Put differently, REITs tend to be perceived as stocks by real estate investors and as real estate by stock investors. We think that being a hybrid of both has made it difficult for investors to categorize REITs into one category and led to substantial biases and misconceptions.

Perhaps the largest misconception is that REITs are highly sensitive to interest rates. This perception comes from the higher dividend yield, the stability of the cash flow, and the belief that REITs cannot grow.

Consequently, many investors falsely perceive REITs as bond-proxies with outsized interest rate risk. It leads to boom and bust cycles with share prices greatly varying based on interest rate expectations.

Why This is None-Sense…

REITs are packages of real estate, and the return drivers of real estate are very different from those of fixed income instruments.

Most importantly, well-located properties grow their income and value over time due to increasing demand in a supply constrained marketplace.

To put theory into practice, consider that the amount of available land for construction in Manhattan is not any larger today than it was 20 years ago. Yet, the amount of demand for properties is ever increasing - leading to increasing rents and property values.

While this concept may sound very simple, the REIT market fails to see it. REIT investors spend a lot of time worrying about interest because of 3 myths that we will now debunk once and for all:

Myth #1: REITs underperform in times of rising interest rates

Contrary to popular beliefs, research actually shows that REITs perform well in times of rising interest rate. As a matter of fact, REITs (VNQ) have even outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) in more than half of the episodes of rising treasury yields since 1992.

In 87% of the episodes of rising rates, REITs generated positive total returns during this same time frame. Why is that?

Interest rate hikes are generally the result of strong economic growth and inflation - which are both bullish for REITs and real estate in general.

Higher economic growth allows REITs to hike rents and achieve higher occupancy. Higher inflation has historically led to increasing property values.

Taking these factors into account, it is not surprising that REITs may outperform in times of rising interest rates.

Myth #2: REITs are highly leveraged

Investors still remember the real estate collapse of 2008/2009 which was linked to excessive leverage and risk taking. The stigma continues to follow the REIT world to this day with a false perception of high leverage.

In reality, REITs have steadily fortified their balance sheets since the great financial crisis - leaving the industry in a financial position it has ever seen before. The leverage levels are very reasonable today with the average debt-to-assets at just ~35% - which compares very favorably to the many private equity real estate investors who often use up to 70% debt to finance deals. Moreover, it should be noted that most of this debt is long-term fixed-rate, and as such, the exposure to interest rate movements is minimal today.

Myth #3: REITs cannot grow cash flow

The net operating income of properties owned by REITs has historically grown by 3% per year very consistently:

source

Moreover, REITs retain on average about 30% of their cash flow and raise new capital for new acquisitions which boost their growth even further.

Combining the NOI growth with additional acquisitions, REITs are able to grow their cash flow at ~5% per year - roughly in line with most large-cap stocks.

With these myths busted, you now understand better why REITs tend to quickly recover from sell-offs related to interest rates. Now you also understand why such sell-offs are generally good opportunities to invest on the cheap. Being contrarian has paid off handsomely to members of High Yield Landlord since its launch.

Early into 2019, in an article entitled "Why Now is the Time to Load Up on REITs" - we argued that REITs were cheap and fundamentally strong.

When everybody was panicking over interest rates, we kept a disciplined approach and presented our members "How To Profit From This Correction" along with a plan of action that resulted in 6 very profitable trades:

While a victory lap feels nice at the moment, we must not rest on our laurels. Especially today, as we reach new 52-week highs in the REIT sector, we must make more efforts than ever before to identify the few remaining bargains in this otherwise fully-valued marketplace.

What Are We Buying Today?

Not every REIT sold off to the same extent in December of 2018 and not every REIT recovered its losses in the same magnitude either.

Today, we note that most large-cap REITs are fully valued at around 20x FFO; whereas plenty of opportunities remain in the small-cap REIT segment which is underpriced by roughly 40%.

Source

Studying fundamentals in relation with valuations, we consider the 3 following REITs to be highly opportunistic right now:

Monmouth (MNR) is an industrial REIT that recently traded down for reasons that we believe to be unwarranted. As a result, the company has become undervalued at just 14.4x FFO while its closest peers trade at 22x FFO on average. The investment operations are very conservative and perfectly positioned in a late cycle economy with long lease terms, investment grade tenants, and exceptionally long debt maturities. The current dividend yield is 5% and investors can sleep well at night knowing that MNR has never missed a single dividend payment in its multi-decade history. Combined with 5-10% FFO Growth and some FFO multiple expansion, we expect MNR to continue its streak of market outperformance.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP) is a relatively new REIT that provides creative capital solutions to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. It is a model that is different from equity REITs and also from mortgage REITs. In many ways, it gets closer to a business development firm (BDC) as it loans money, receives equity, and often provide additional services to borrowers. The results have been phenomenal thus far with very strong returns on invested capital, and the pipeline remains large. Sold at just about 7.2x FFO, we believe that the company is mispriced by at least 40%. While we wait, we earn a well-covered 6.7% dividend yield.

Hersha (HT) is a premium hotel REIT that crashed after the release of its 3rd quarter results in 2018. The sell-off is an opportunity to buy the shares on the cheap because one bumpy quarter is irrelevant in the long run. Since then, results have steadily improved, but the shares are held back by excessive pessimism over the hotel sector. Hersha pays a 6.8% yield with a low 50% payout ratio and we expect up to 20% near-term upside.

In addition to these 3 Small Caps, we currently hold 18 other undervalued REITs in our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

Final Thoughts

The main reason why we like real estate and REITs so much is because at the end of the day, we are not smart enough to predict what will happen to Bitcoin (COIN), Facebook (FB), or even Netflix (NFLX) in the long run. We know, however, that quality real estate bought on the cheap is a strategy that is expected to result in favorable performance. In this sense, rather than try to pick the next "high grow" "high tech" investment, we stick to what we know and understand best: real estate.

Active REIT investors have historically been able to consistently identify and exploit alpha-rich opportunities with the best investors reaching up to 22% per year over the past decades:

source

Are these investors buying REITs when they drop due to irrational interest rate fears? I bet they are!

Lastly, I want to thank all the readers who have followed "The More it Drops, The More I Buy" series in the past years. Let's keep the debate going. What do you think about REITs in 2019? Comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR, JCAP, HT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.