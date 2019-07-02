With Nokia It Feels Like '2 Steps Forward, 1.9 Steps Back'

Huawei's issues are a chance for Nokia to gain share in Europe in 5G, but Nokia doesn't seem to be doing as well against Ciena in the enterprise market.

Nokia’s (NOK) share price is about the same as when I last wrote about this telecom equipment vendor, but there has been a fair bit of drama in between, with the shares going over $6.50 early in 2019 before a big sell-off into and through first quarter earnings. Along the way there have been optimistic sell-side pieces on the prospects for Nokia to benefit from Huawei’s troubles, but also some bearish pieces on Nokia’s tech roadmap relative to Ericsson (ERIC), concerns about whether Samsung could emerge as a more disruptive force, and whether Nokia will ever be able to execute on a consistent basis.

Of all those concerns, the execution issues concern me most, and first quarter results reminded everybody of just how consistently inconsistent this company has been. While I do think Nokia is relatively well-positioned in 5G and can look to gain some share on the back of Huawei’s troubles, the stock really needs a steady pace of financial improvement in the underlying business. Although I do think these shares could trade into the high single-digits if and when EBITDA margins move into the mid-teens and revenue growth picks up on 5G deployments, I think a fairer risk-weighted fair value range is in the $5.25 to $6.50 area for now.

Politics And Tech Could Drive A Market Share Shake-Up

With the U.S. and other governments cracking down on China’s Huawei and several European service providers declaring that they will meaningfully scale away from Huawei’s equipment, Nokia (and Ericsson) have a chance to pick up share on this move to 5G. On the radio side of the business, market shares haven’t changed all that much over the last three to four years, with Huawei consistently in the low 30%’s, Ericsson in the high 20%’s, and Nokia in the low-to-mid 20%’s. If Huawei is frozen out of Western Europe, and others like Samsung don’t slip in and grab that business, Nokia could perhaps get into the high 20%’s in the coming years.

It remains to be seen how the companies’ tech roadmaps shape the contract wins and deployments. There’s been negative chatter on Nokia that the company was meaningfully behind Huawei and also behind Ericsson (to a lesser degree). Although management seemed to acknowledge that around first quarter earnings, they characterized the lag as only weeks to months, and Nokia management has since been more vocal that they’re not nearly so far behind their rivals and have in fact been winning more net radio takeaways than either Huawei or Ericsson (in other words, they’re replacing more Huawei and/or Ericsson radios than are being replaced by Huawei and/or Ericsson).

I think much of this chatter is a question of timing. Right now, it does indeed seem that Ericsson has a lead in areas like Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, which allows dynamic allocation of capacity between 4G and 5G, but Nokia should have that gap closed before the end of the year. Likewise, while Ericsson’s 5G NSA to 5G SA software-only upgrade capability is a positive, SA will likely matter more long term and Nokia is already stronger there.

All told, I’m not that concerned about Nokia being behind its rivals. They probably are today, but service providers are going to be making their decisions on full-cycle capabilities and I think most potential Nokia clients will look past present-day capabilities and put more emphasis on how the capabilities stack up in 2020/2021+ when the deployments will be taking place in earnest.

As far as market share goes, I do wonder what impact Samsung will have on the market. The U.S. market is pretty much a two-horse race between Nokia and Ericsson, so I don’t know whether customers will care as much about having a strong (or at least viable) third option as much as they might in Europe where the market is more fragmented.

Execution Remains An Issue

By and large, Nokia’s technological capabilities have never been a major issue, but management’s ability to leverage those capabilities into revenue, profits, and cash flow have been significant issues.

First quarter results were a good case in point. Although revenue was fine relative to expectations, the company missed sell-side gross margin expectations by almost seven points due to delays in customer acceptance of 5G equipment, the absence of a high-margin quarterly software upgrade, and high costs tied to initial 5G ramps. Not only is it relatively common for initial telecom equipment deployments to carry lower gross margins (I’ve talked about this at length in regards to Ciena (CIEN) ), but it sounds like both Nokia and Ericsson have engaged in “strategic” pricing to grab market share.

None of this, in isolation, bothers me all that much. As I said, lower gross margin on initial deployments (particularly new/next-gen launches) isn’t uncommon, and the 5G recognition issue should be a timing matter. Likewise, strategic pricing to get a foot in the door with new customers makes sense. But Nokia management did itself (and its shareholders) no favors by not better telegraphing these issues and instead letting it come as yet another negative surprise.

On another side of execution, I’m a little concerned about the company’s execution in its enterprise/webscale business. Revenue was up 5% in this area in the first quarter and orders were up 20%, but it looks to me as though Ciena is out-executing Nokia where they compete head to head, with Nokia reportedly having some issues with its PSE-3 coherent DSP and Ciena already scaling up for its new WaveLogic 5 800G coherent DSP.

The Outlook

I don’t expect flawless execution from Nokia, and I do think the shares overly discount the likelihood of ongoing issues. I’m still expecting long-term revenue growth from Nokia in the low single-digits, as the 5G equipment cycle is just that – a cycle. It’s not going to change the essential nature of the business, and nor do I think areas like enterprise will fundamentally alter the company’s long-term revenue growth potential.

Given the last few quarters’ performance, I’ve chosen to model a slower/longer ramp in margins, though I still think Nokia can and will get to a low double-digit FCF margin at the peak of the cycle. I’m expecting this 5G cycle to allow the company to generate mid-to-high single-digit FCFs (and sometimes double-digit), so that’s definitely a bullish stance relative to the company’s trailing performance.

Boiling it down to valuation, I use both discounted cash flow and a margin-drive EV/revenue approach. DCF is usually the more conservative approach, and so it is this time around, as my DCF model suggests a fair value in the $5.25 to $6 range. EBITDA margin-driven EV/revenue offers a higher fair value today, but the more important part to me is that it underlines the relationship between margins and valuation – if Nokia can get its adjusted EBITDA margins back into the mid-teens over the next few years, the shares could definitely support a higher multiple.

The Bottom Line

Although Nokia shares may be more meaningfully undervalued, a lot of that is based upon what the company could do, and that has always been a problem with Nokia – that gap between potential and execution. I’m not so concerned about the apparent technology/capability lag with Ericsson (and maybe that’s a mistake on my part), but I do think Nokia badly needs to deliver some solid drama-free quarters to get the Street back on board with the underlying potential of the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.