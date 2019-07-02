The Snowball Effect: How To Compound Your Wealth With Dividend Growth Stocks

By Samuel Smith

Compound interest is interest earned on money that was previously earned as interest. This cycle leads to increasing interest and account balances at an increasing rate, sometimes known as exponential growth. The concept is often referred to as the “snowball effect” since when you a small snowball quickly becomes a very large one as it picks up snow while rolling down a hill.

However, the snowball doesn’t just gain size at a constant rate while rolling down hill, it actually accelerates its mass gain. This is because, the bigger it gets, the more snow it gains with each revolution since the snow it gained on its previous revolution is now contacting the ground and picking up snow in addition to the original snow on the ball. We believe this can be applied to high-quality dividend growth stocks, such as the Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, which have increased their dividends for 25+ and 50+ consecutive years, respectively.

This article shows how to harness the power of the snowball effect to multiply your wealth and income many times over by investing in great businesses. While these wealth generators can be found anywhere, a great place to start is among the stocks like the examples given in this article.

A Practical Illustration

Compound interest is probably the most powerful wealth creating machine there is on earth. In fact, Albert Einstein is believed to have called it “the eighth wonder of the world.” To further illustrate this concept, assume you lend $100 at 5 percent interest compounded annually.

In year one, you would earn 5 percent on your $100 investment, leaving you with $105 at the start of year two. However, in year two, we are now earning 5 percent on $105, meaning that we would earn a total of $5.25 in interest for the year. In year three, we would be earning 5 percent on $110.25, resulting in $5.5125 in interest, and so on.

Over a 20 year period, your $100 will have grown into $265.33. If it had not compounded, and instead just paid a steady $5 per year, your investment would have only grown to $200. As you can see, this can quickly lead to outstanding returns, with compounding adding a 65.3% increase to returns over a 20 year period in this case.

Applying the Snowball Effect

Now that you have seen its power at enhancing returns, how can you apply the snowball effect to your investments to get the magic of compounding working for you? We need to look no further than perhaps the greatest investors in history, Warren Buffett and his partner Charlie Munger. Warren Buffett says that “All there is to investing is picking good stocks at good times and staying with them as long as they remain good companies.”

This seemingly commonsense statement actually contains three profound principles that hold the key to good investing: (1) identifying long term compounders, (2) locking in good compounding rates, and (3) having the patience to allow the snowball effect to work for you.

Identifying long term compounders is easier said than done, but they always contain the traits of achieving high returns on equity and possessing the strong and durable competitive advantages to be able to sustain their high returns on equity for long periods of time. Why are these two traits so important? As Charline Munger points out in the quotes that follow:

return on equity is so important because, over the long term, it is the single most important factor in determining what return you will receive on your investment:



"Over the long term, it’s hard for a stock to earn a much better return that the business which underlies it earns. If the business earns six percent on capital over forty years and you hold it for that forty years, you’re not going to make much different than a six percent return – even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns eighteen percent on capital over twenty or thirty years, even if you pay an expensive looking price, you’ll end up with one hell of a result."

if you have to trade in and out of stocks regularly due to them losing their competitive advantages (and thus their ability to compound equity at attractive rates), you will end up missing out on the full benefits of compounding:



“If you’re going to buy something which compounds for 30 years at 15% per annum and you pay one 35% tax at the very end, the way that works out is that after taxes, you keep 13.3% per annum. In contrast, if you bought the same investment, but had to pay taxes every year of 35% out of the 15% that you earned, then your return would be 15% minus 35% of 15%—or only 9.75% per year compounded. So the difference there is over 3.5%. And what 3.5% does to the numbers over long holding periods like 30 years is truly eye-opening.”

Snowball Effect Examples

Many stocks that possess the durable competitive advantages necessary to compound equity at high rates of return over long periods of time are known as dividend growth stocks. These are stocks that have a history of not only paying out extra cash flow year over year to investors, but actually increasing these dividend payments each and every year. This creates a double compounding effect which leads to an exponentially growing stream of dividend income for investors. In this scenario, the investor’s yield on cost (i.e., the amount of dividends received relative to the initial dollar amount invested in each share) increases every year, which, as we shall see in the following examples, leads to some phenomenal wealth building results over time.

1. Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (KO) – one of the world’s largest beverage companies – is a classic example of a long-term compounder with durable competitive advantages that has led to exponential returns for long term investors. It owns or licenses more than 500 unique non-alcoholic brands. Since the company’s founding in 1886, it has spread to more than 200 countries worldwide and its brands account for about 2 billion servings of beverages worldwide every day, producing roughly $35 billion in annual revenue. Its powerful name brand and delicious tasting drinks have cultivated a fiercely loyal following among consumers, enabling it to charge higher prices and as a result compound investor equity at double digit rates over a long period of time. The chart below clearly illustrates this as it could easily fit an upward trending exponential curve:

Sure enough, it is also a remarkable dividend growth stock, as its dividend cash payout per share has risen 2,360 percent! That means that someone who bought KO stock when it was first issued has seen their yield on cost rise a tremendous 2,360 percent since then!

2. Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s (LOW) is another great example of this type of investment. It was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, NC. Lowe’s operates over 2,000 home improvement and hardware stores in the U.S. and Canada. As the 2nd largest home improvement store in the United States, it has enjoyed the durable competitive advantages of economies of scale and customer loyalty that has enabled it to deliver double-digit annualized returns for investors over the past several decades that once again takes on a distinctly upward trending exponential curve:

Sure enough, it is also a remarkable dividend growth stock in which investors from the beginning have seen their yield on cost swell an incredible 18,870 percent!

3. McDonald’s

Next up, we see McDonald’s (MCD), the largest publicly-traded restaurant company in the world. The company was founded in 1940 and has since ridden the durable competitive advantages of its powerful brand name, economies of scale, and highly profitable real estate focused franchising model to continue to compound shareholder wealth for many decades. This company also has a remarkable, upward-trending exponential total return curve:

And, true to form, it also boasts an exponential dividend growth curve which has seen yield on cost for original shareholders surge an amazing 33,460 percent! Note that the dividend was not cut in 2008. Rather the company switched from paying an annual dividend to paying a quarterly dividend, which threw this chart off.

4. Johnson & Johnson

A fourth example is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), one of the world’s largest healthcare products and pharmaceutical companies. It was founded in 1886 and employs more than 125,000 people around the world. With annual sales in excess of $81 billion, it enjoys economies of scale, broadly diverse product offerings, significant intellectual property rights, and extensive investments in research and development that have enabled it to continuously compound wealth at high rates for investors over the long term. Just like the companies listed before, it boasts an upward trending exponential total return curve.

It also enjoys an exceptional dividend growth record which has seen its yield on cost grow by an incredible 45,140 percent!

5. Federal Realty Investment Trust

Our final example is Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), a well known retail real estate investment trust. The trust was founded in 1962 and concentrates in high-income, densely populated coastal markets in the US, allowing it to charge more per square foot than its competition. As one of the largest real estate investment trusts in the United States, it has used its well located and high quality real estate and economies of scale as durable competitive advantages. This has enabled it to compound wealth at an impressive rate over many decades:

Unsurprisingly, it has amassed an impressive dividend growth record as it has grown its yield on cost by 183% over the course of its history.

While this is not nearly as impressive as the dividend histories of the aforementioned examples in this article, it is important to note that as a real estate investment trust, it is required by law to pay out at least 90% of its taxable income in dividends. Therefore, it does not retain as much cash to reinvest in growing its business. As a result, its dividend growth rate is significantly lower than a non-REIT’s typically is, while its overall total returns are actually comparable.

Investor Takeaway

As we can see from each of these examples, long term wealth compounders come in all shapes in sizes: they can be a beverage company, a home improvement store, a fast food chain, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company, or a real estate investment trust. Ultimately, the business sector itself does not matter. What matters most is that the company possesses durable competitive advantages that enable it to compound wealth at high rates on a consistent basis over long periods of time.

Equally important is for you, the investor, to have the patience to hold onto these compounding machines through the ups and downs of the market, allowing the snowball effect to have its impact and generate long-term wealth for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.