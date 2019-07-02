5G Technology And The Ability To Compete

It's time to reassess how the government contributes to the role of U.S. corporations in the growth and spread of information, and to make the changes necessary to stay competitive.

Even the U.S. Department of Defense admits that the US is running behind and one of the biggest impediments to the U.S. development of 5G is the Pentagon, itself.

One area of concern right now is the space surrounding the advancement of 5G technology.

Recently, I have written about the danger that the United States is in danger of isolating itself in the world of information technology.

I then used the current efforts of the Trump administration to keep Huawei from drawing on United States sources to further its movement into the 5G technology space, and how this effort seemed to be falling short of what it was attempting to do.

Now, as is well known, Mr. Trump has pulled back from the earlier efforts and has given Huawei more leeway in proceeding forward.

In this modern age of growing and spreading information, one could argue that the efforts of the United States to limit Huawei's growth was leading to greater harm to American firms.

In a very informative article in the New York Times, Andrew Ross Sorkin lays out the whole picture more clearly.

Mr. Sorkin starts right out by stating bluntly the current situation: "Huawei is the most significant long-term competitive threat to the United States' dominance of the future of wireless technology. And the United States is woefully - even disgracefully - behind."

Mr. Sorkin goes on: "No matter what the United States does to hobble Huawei - and Mr. Trump's latest stance will only hasten its rise - it will not alter a fundamental problem that clouds the conversation: The United States needs a meaningful strategy to lead the world in next-generation wireless technology..."

But, first, the United States needs to stop constraining itself in the contest.

It seems as if American companies don't make the technology to transmit "high-speed wireless signals." Behind Huawei, the leader in this area in the world, by far, stands Ericsson, a Swedish company and Nokia, from Finland.

Furthermore, space where these advancements can take place are restricted in the United States, whereas in China and, yes, even in Europe, the spectrum for 5G advancements are efficiently available and cheap.

What is needed for the 5G development is a low-band spectrum, readily available in China and Europe, which can be used to cover their countries with high-speed wireless connectivity.

In the United States, this low-bank spectrum is reserved solely for the military.

All this information comes from a Defense Department report.

Mr. Sorkin states his surprise that such a report was published, "given the board's remarkably blunt assessment of the nation's lack of innovation and what it said was one of the biggest impediments to rolling out 5G in the United States: the Pentagon itself."

Mr. Sorkin then quotes from the report itself: "The leader of 5G stands to gain hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue over the next decade, with widespread job creation across the wireless technology sector."

Bottom line: What is available for commercial uses is significantly slower and more expensive to develop than almost anywhere else.

So, America is running behind and efforts like the one made by the Trump administration will only cause further damage to the U.S. effort rather than encouragement.

This specific situation should cause the United States to take another look, not only at the 5G case, but also the government's whole approach to the advancement of information technology and the spread of information.

Some very hard thinking needs to be done.

And, protectionism, I would strongly argue, will not be a part of the solution.

The reality is that information grows and information spreads. And, as history has shown, this process has only accelerated over time and will continue to accelerate in the future.

The only protection the innovators really have in this environment to protect themselves from the competition that exists throughout the world is to gear up to at least match the pace of creation.

One management tool to emphasize the pace of innovation and attempt to keep up with the competition is some form of "time pacing." That is, a firm doesn't wait to fully complete an innovation cycle, one innovates according to the calendar.

But, the government is going to have to play a role in this as well. Washington must accept the accelerated pacing of innovation and think hard and deeply about what it can do to limit barriers to innovation and provide incentive to companies to build the technologies that will bring the United States back into the leadership position it needs to maintain.

However, here we meet the age-old conflict between the old and the new. The growth and spread of information can be painful to a large part of a country's population. Obviously, those that don't participate in the advancements taking place can feel left out and forgotten.

Along with the government's efforts to create an environment to achieve and maintain the leadership in the growth and spread of information and information technology, new programs and efforts must be created to include as many people in the process as is possible, and then, since not everyone will end up fully participating in the advancements taking place, efforts must be made to take care, in some way, those not fully participating. This will take a lot of thinking and planning.

America and American industry must be leaders in this advancement. It cannot afford to isolate itself.

