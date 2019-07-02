Euronet Thriving, With All Units Contributing To Growth

Euronet shares don't look particularly cheap by conventional means, but the next couple of years should see healthy growth with no company-specific major risks currently on the horizon.

I thought Euronet (EEFT) was undervalued back in August, as fears of what the EU might do regarding dynamic currency conversion (a meaningful source of high-margin revenue for Euronet) weighed on the shares. Since then, not only did the EU opt for the best-case scenario for Euronet, but Visa (V) lifted its restrictions on DCC via ATMs globally, and businesses like money transfer and epay continue to grow nicely.

I’d previously valued Euronet on a risk-weighted basis that accounted for the risk of more severe DCC restrictions, but not only are the down-side scenarios off the table, the Visa decision marks a material improvement to the outlook. Although I don’t think Euronet shares look all that cheap now, these shares have a history of above-average volatility, so I’d keep an eye on them from time to time (or program a price alert) in case the shares sell off yet again on market jitters.

ATM Is Off To The Races

Just about everything is going Euronet’s way when it comes to the ATM business, the second-largest business in terms of its EBITDA contribution (a little under 40% in Q1’19).

Revenue growth has been slowing, but was still up 16% in the first quarter on a 10% increase in the number of ATMs in service and an 11% increase in transactions, offset by a 3.5% decline in revenue per transaction. Revenue per transaction has been weakening, with some impact from forex and some impact from mix. With Visa’s decision to lift restrictions on DCC at ATMs globally, I’d expect revenue per transaction to improve in the coming quarters. I’d also keep an eye on the number of transactions per ATM; this number too has been weakening lately (although its still positive), and I believe the pace of new ATM additions is the main driver.

As I mentioned in the open, the EU’s decision regarding DCC was about as good as could be reasonably expected. The decision was finalized in March of this year, and it will require companies like Euronet to be more transparent in terms of how they represent their mark-up for the DCC service. While greater consumer awareness of the cost may still drive reduced use of DCC, I wouldn’t underestimate the ongoing perception of the “convenience” of the service.

Between a continuation of the lucrative EU DCC business and the expansion of Visa card business, the overall operating environment for Euronet’s ATM business is still strong. Management still sees robust opportunities to add machines across its target markets, and the company is still signing agreements with banks to outsource the management of their ATM networks. As a reminder, while the eventual use of credit cards and digital payments may be a threat to Euronet’s business in markets like Poland, many of the company’s target markets still make frequent use of cash in transactions (about two-thirds of transaction in Central/Eastern Europe).

Epay Continues To Evolve

While Euronet has long since seen mobile top-ups shrink as a meaningful part of the epay business, the company has nevertheless been able to reposition it to find new avenues of growth, including digital payment services like bill pay and prepaid debit/gift cards. Although revenue per transaction has been down dramatically in recent quarters (down 24% in Q1’19 and down 20% in Q4’18), transaction volume has compensated for this and kept revenue growing. Euronet also continues to leverage attractive underlying operating scale from its transaction growth, with constant currency EBITDA and operating income up double-digits in the last two quarters.

Money Transfer Continues To Scale Up

Euronet continues to add locations to its money transfer business, with high single-digit growth in the last three quarters bringing its location count to over 350,000. That’s still well below the 550,000-plus locations of Western Union (WU), but Euronet is chipping away at the gap and I have to wonder how many of those 200K extra Western Union locations are really driving huge volume/profits. Transaction growth has remained strong, helping to drive even stronger profit growth in the business.

The Outlook

This is a somewhat unusual point in Euronet’s history, as I don’t see much to worry about. The EU DCC issue is resolved and Visa removed their global DCC ATM restrictions. The epay business maybe isn’t so exciting, but it’s still contributing positively in terms of growth and returns on capital (it takes very little capital to support the business). The money transfer business is doing well and Euronet continues to gain share in a lucrative market that rewards scale. I suppose a weaker economy in Europe could be a bit of a threat, but all in all, I think the business is well-positioned to grow in 2019.

Longer term, I’m looking for revenue growth in the high single digits, with increased scale and operating leverage driving double-digit FCF growth as the FCF margin scales into the mid-to-high teens. It still takes capital to support the ATM business and Euronet could get some pushback from retailers in epay and clients/partners like Walmart (WMT) in money transfer, but Euronet should see good volume-driven scale in the coming years.

The Bottom Line

With the shares up more than 75% from my last update, I don’t see the stock as particularly undervalued anymore. Discounted cash flow still suggests a high single-digit to low double-digit annualized return from here, which isn’t bad at all, but the shares are already past 14x forward EBITDA and that seems like a pretty healthy valuation. I’d be in no great rush to sell if I owned shares, but given the stock’s long-term trading history, I think more value-conscious investors may want to wait for one of the periodic pullbacks.

