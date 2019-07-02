Yum Brands Is Fully Valued Right Now

Yum Brands (YUM) has enjoyed an impressive, almost breathless rally since early 2016, when it announced its major transformation plan. Since then, the stock has rallied 127% and thus it has outperformed the S&P by a wide margin, as the index has advanced only 57% during this period. However, as the stock has become richly valued, the big question is whether the rally has run its course and investors should look elsewhere for attractive returns.

The transformation plan

About two years ago, Yum Brands began its major transformation plan. It spun off its Chinese business and refranchised its stores at an aggressive pace. As a result, 98% of its stores are now franchised. This business model is much leaner and more efficient than the previous model, as the franchisees are the ones who spend most of the amounts required on the remodeling and maintenance of their stores.

Thanks to the reduced capital expenses required and the proceeds from the sales of the stores to the franchisees, Yum Brands has followed a markedly shareholder-friendly strategy, which has been characterized by aggressive share repurchases. The restaurant chain has already returned $5.4 billion in dividends and buybacks to its shareholders in the last two years and is on track to return a total of $6.5-$7.0 billion in the three-year period that ends at the end of this year. This amount corresponds to 48% of the market cap that the company had just before the announcement of its strategic plan.

Debt

Yum Brands has returned such an excessive amount to its shareholders, not only thanks to the benefits from its refranchising process, but also thanks to the issuance of new debt. The company has been able to increase its leverage at a relentless pace thanks to the lean business model of its refranchised stores.

However, Yum Brands has probably exhausted the potential of its balance sheet. Its debt/assets ratio has more than tripled, from 88% in 2015 to 267% now, while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash =- receivables) has almost doubled, from $6.1 billion in 2015 to $11.8 billion now. It is not accidental that Moody’s downgraded the bonds of the company to junk status as soon as the latter announced its strategic plan.

On the bright side, net debt is 10 times the annual earnings of the company and hence it is manageable. On the other hand, Yum Brands has stretched its balance sheet to a great extent and hence it has probably exhausted the leverage potential of its balance sheet. As a result, investors should not expect the company to continue repurchasing its shares at the same pace in the upcoming years. To provide a perspective, Yum Brands reduced its share count by 26% in the last three years for an approximate 10% annual compounded rate. Due to the high leverage of the company, it is prudent to expect no more than half of this buyback rate in the upcoming years, particularly given the rich valuation of the stock (more on this later).

Growth

Before the spin-off of Yum China (YUMC), Yum Brands grew its earnings per share at an 8% average annual rate. The company is expected to grow its earnings per share by 20% this year, from $3.17 to $3.82. The restaurant chain has grown at such a fast pace mostly thanks to the opening of new stores and its share repurchases. Moreover, its performance will greatly improve this year primarily thanks to the addition of significant same-store sales growth to the growth drivers. In the first quarter, Yum Brands grew its same-store sales 4% thanks to the strong performance of KFC, which generates approximately half of the total revenue and earnings of the company.

Nevertheless, although Yum Brands is poised to post exceptional results this year, it is not likely to repeat this outstanding performance in the upcoming years, as competition has pronouncedly heated in the quick-serve restaurant business. Overall, it is reasonable to expect the company to keep growing its bottom line at an annual rate close to 10%.

Valuation

Thanks to its aggressive shareholder policy and its accelerated growth this year, Yum Brands has rallied to an all-time high this year. As a result, the stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. This is much higher than the historical price-to-earnings ratio of the stock, which stands at 21.8.

Moreover, the current valuation level of the stock is remarkably expensive, particularly given the weak balance sheet of the company. Therefore, it is prudent to expect the stock to revert to more reasonable valuation levels in the upcoming years, particularly if it faces some headwinds in its business. Consequently, the rich valuation of the stock is likely to exert a significant drag on its returns in the years ahead. For instance, if the stock reverts to its historical valuation level, it will incur a 24% headwind in its total return.

Final thoughts

Yum Brands has rewarded its shareholders to the extreme, as it has executed its transformation plan perfectly. However, the company has nearly exhausted the potential of this strategic plan, as it has markedly leveraged its balance sheet. Moreover, the stock is now trading at a nosebleed, decade-high price-to-earnings ratio. As a result, investors should wait for a correction of the stock before purchasing it. The positive momentum of the stock is likely to remain in place for a while but it is highly risky to invest in a stock based on the expectation that the market will continue rewarding the stock with a decade-high earnings multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.