Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.: Upcoming News And Q2 Results Will Send The Stock Soaring

Investors should buy aggressively now and plan to sell a few days after Q2 earnings are reported for significant, quick returns.

The company has sufficient cash on hand and short-term investments to carry it through the end of 2021.

The stock is also likely to get a strong bump from its upcoming July 6, 2019, presentation covering its upbeat hemophilia treatment trial data.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) is set for immediate gains in the share price. First, the stock has a historical trend where it soars on Q2 results, which should be released during the first full week of August. Second, it is highly probable that the company's upcoming July 6, 2019, presentation on positive trial data for hemophilia treatment will also bump the stock price. Third, the company has sufficient cash on hand and short-term investments to preclude any dilution fears to hold down the share price. Investors should buy aggressively now for significant short-term gains and plan to exit a few days after the Q2 results.

Q2 Earnings Typically Send The Share Price Soaring

Seeking Alpha's quarterly income data for SGMO shows that the company typically has a jump in revenues, gross profits, and earnings per share in Q2 over Q1. Indeed, even though Q1 2018's revenues ($12.64 million) increased 268.5% over Q1 2017's revenues ($3.43 million), Q2 2018 nevertheless managed to jump to $21.42 million, which was a QoQ increase of 69.5%. See the following table for further comparisons.

Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Change Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Change Revenues $3.43M $8.25M 140.5% $12.64M $21.42M 69.5% Gross Profits ($9.52M) ($6.73M) 29.3% ($10.91M) ($7.84M) 28.1% EPS ($0.23) ($0.17) 26.1% ($0.23) ($0.17) 26.1%

Not surprisingly, the share price typically takes off on Q2 earnings. SGMO announces its Q2 earnings during the first full week of August. The following two charts show how the stock price reacted in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

As indicated, prior to release of the August 8, 2018, Q2 Report, the stock closed at $13.80. The next day, the share price soared 16.7% to $16.10. Investors who bought in on July 2, 2018, at $14.00 stood to watch the stock rise to $16.50 at the completion of its initial post-Q2 2018 run on August 14, 2018, for a total return of 17.9%.

Similarly, prior to release of the August 9, 2017, Q2 Report, the stock closed at $8.45. The next day, the stock soared 14.8% to $9.70. Investors who bought in on July 3, 2017, at $8.80 stood to watch the stock surge to $12.05 at the completion of its initial post-Q2 2017 run on August 14, 2017, for a total return of 36.9%.

Our analysis is that the pattern will repeat itself this year. The historical trend shows a high probability of the share price increasing more than 14% from today (July 1, 2019) until the day after the Q2 earnings report is released. Moreover, the stock will probably continue to rise a few days thereafter for additional gains.

Investors who buy today should plan to exit their position (or set a trailing stop to be triggered) once the stock rises about 20% above today's low. A trailing stop would obviously allow investors to cash in on additional gains if the stock continues to rise sharply above the 20% mark after earnings, as it did in 2017.

Challenges To Our Thesis

The main challenge to our thesis is that it is based on a chart pattern. Our response to skeptics is two-fold. First, the pattern is reliable given its degree of consistency. Specifically, our table shows that the percentage changes QoQ for both Q2 2017 and Q2 2018, for gross profits and EPS, were practically identical.

Second, and more importantly, there is actual substance supporting our analysis. The company's Q1 2019 Report noted that $8.1 million in revenues for the period were less than the $12.6 million reported in Q1 2018 largely as a result of "the agreement with Pfizer due to a change in estimate" regarding the hemophilia A collaboration.

That unexpected change caused revenues to decline by $10.6 million. Another $2.4 million decline occurred with respect to the agreement with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). The Report then clarified that these declines were offset by an $8.3 million increase in revenue from their agreement with Kite Pharma.

The significance is as follows. The bulk of the decline was again due to the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) hemophilia collaboration, meaning the positive clinical data announced in April, as outlined in greater detail in the next section of this article. So, the Q1 figures do not reflect the company's pipeline progress.

It is probable that this pipeline progress, along with the other encouraging data from other studies outlined in the Q1 Earnings Transcript, has resulted in revenue increases for Q2. Indeed, as outlined in the next section, SGMO's July 6, 2019, presentation alone will focus on further development of the hemophilia treatment.

A Precursor Spike Is Likely To Occur Days From Now

Some investors may wonder why they should buy in today rather than waiting one or two days before earnings. The reason is because another quick spike is likely imminent within days due to the company's upcoming July 6, 2019, International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) presentation covering its upbeat trial data for hemophilia treatment.

Specifically, on April 2, 2019, SGMO issued a press release outlining the results of its Phase 1/2 Alta Study on the "investigational SB-525 gene therapy for severe hemophilia A." The data was extremely positive, having indicated that "SB-525 was generally well-tolerated and demonstrated a dose-dependent increase in Factor VIII (FVIII) levels." FVIII is a blood clotting protein, hence a deficiency thereof is "classic hemophilia."

Predictably, the news sent the stock price soaring. The following chart is illustrative. The press release was issued at 7:00 a.m. EST on April 2, 2019, which caused the stock to gap up 45.1%.

We do not expect another full 45.1% increase as a result of the July 6, 2019, presentation since the underlying good news has already been released. Nevertheless, the presentation will be a source of positive PR. Thus, a noticeable bump for day traders is likely.

In particular, the company's June 21, 2019, press release announced that the presentation "will expand upon the interim results" and "include longer-term follow-up data on the first eight patients in the study including Factor VIII levels, bleeding rates, Factor VIII replacement therapy usage, and safety."

It is unlikely that SGMO would have agreed to present the data on the first day of the ISTH convention unless the additional data consisted of good news. Indeed, the whole purpose of the presentation, as suggested by the "Conclusions" paragraph of the official ISTH abstract for the presentation, is to "support further development of SB-525 for the treatment of severe Hemophilia A." We just do not see why the company would use the forum to advocate for further development of SB-525 unless the new, additional data to be revealed at the presentation is as promising as the initial data that produced an amazing gap up in share price.

No Dilution Threat Due To Cash On Hand

A final consideration that has us extremely bullish on SGMO's short-term prospects is the fact that the company's recent capital raise has netted it sufficient cash on hand to quell any dilution concerns. On April 8, 2019, the company announced completion of a public offering of common stock, which resulted in gross proceeds of $145.5 million.

This is significant because the company's Q4 2018 Report showed total operating expenses of $161.6 million for 2018. The $145.5 million from the April offering, plus the $351 million in cash and short-term investments reported for Q1 2019, means that the company has roughly three years of sustenance at its current burn rate. Indeed, in its May 8, 2019 Report, SGMO stated that it had sufficient "funds for operations through year end 2021."

What this means is that there is no threat of dilution to hold the stock price down any time soon. Our analysis is, therefore, that the probability of the stock following its typical pattern of soaring on Q2 results (plus bumping up on news issued after the upcoming July 6, 2019 presentation) is exceedingly high this year.

Conclusion

Investors should buy aggressively as the stock price is likely to soar on Q2 results. Investors should buy now to cash in on the bump that will likely be prompted by news from the upcoming July 6, 2019, presentation on positive clinical data. These conclusions are amplified by the fact that the present amount of cash on hand and short-term investments remove any dilution threat that could otherwise hold the stock price down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.