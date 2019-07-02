iQIYI: An Asymmetrical Opportunity On Sale

Despite recent lackluster performance, iQIYI has outperformed its major competitors YTD and is now trading at a price level which I believe presents a reasonable margin of safety.

The aggressive drive for customers is coming at a high cost, but I do not believe this is an immediate concern.

Maintaining high subscriber growth year over year will pave the way for iQIYI's long-term success as it fights for share in a young expanding market.

Quick Take

Despite iQIYI's (IQ) lackluster performance since its IPO date, I believe it's time for investors to pay attention to this high growth company. iQIYI's customer acquisition has been startling, rivaling that of its US "brother" Netflix (NFLX). The key to iQIYI's long-term success will be continued customer acquisition at a high rate, despite the short-term negative impact this will have on margins. At the current closing price of $20.60, it is my opinion that this is an excellent opportunity for investors to pick up shares.

A high rate of growth and sticky fingers

iQIYI understands that the path for long-term success will be paved with aggressive customer acquisition. And it has delivered immensely on this front. As of the 1st quarter of 2019, total subscribers reached 96.8 million. Although this number did not include any sports subscriptions, it represented 58% growth from 1 year ago. To put into perspective how impressive this is, when compared to its "brother" Netflix in the same quarter, it massively outpaced the streaming giant, clocking in a year-over-year subscriber growth of 25.2%. And just recently, iQIYI crossed the 100 million subscriber mark. iQIYI has shortened the distance between themselves and Netflix by only 50 million paid subscribers, and it hasn't even begun to expand internationally.

Now, why is acquiring customers at a high pace so important? iQIYI is battling with two other giants on the domestic front: Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA) (via Youku). Online streaming and entertainment in China is still a relatively new concept, and as of 2019, the internet penetration rate in China was only 59.6%.

(Source: Author via Statista)

What this means is that iQIYI is growing in an emerging market. Capturing market share in early growth stages of internet adoption will be vital in molding brand loyalty for years to come.

But it's not just growth the company is focused on. iQIYI's user stickiness, (daily active users divided by monthly active users) is highly impressive. Via their 2019 Q1 Call, average DAU of its mobile app and the total user time spent both saw double-digit growth YoY. iQIYI ranked number one among online video platforms in China, in terms of mobile MAU, mobile DAU and the total time spent according to third-party tracking data of iResearch and Quest Mobile.

I believe the company is seeing this increase in user stickiness due in part to their original content as part of their premium subscription. iQIYI saw a jump in subscriber growth after they released original dramas during the 1st quarter of 2019 such as The Legend of Haolan, The Golden Eyes, and The Legend, and they aren't stopping there. Also, entering the second quarter of this year, they released an original series called The Thunder. According to management, it has not only been well received by users and government officials, but it is also the first original series aired during prime time on China's drama channel of CCTV. Furthermore, management expects the series to hit international markets through RED by HBO, which acquired Southeast Asia licensing right to air the show.

More than Netflix; The "Online Disney"

What the market still gets wrong about iQIYI is that this is a four, and arguably six, segment company, building out multiple streams of growing revenue. It is wrongly named the "Netflix" of China. A more accurate description would be if Netflix and YouTube made a baby. But iQIYI CEO, Tim Yu Gong, said a fair characterization would be "online Disney" (which, funny enough, he should soon just say Disney).

These segments are:

Membership Services

Online advertising

Content distribution

Live Broadcasting

Online Games

IP Licensing

(Source: Author via iQIYI 20F Filings)

The "other revenues" in the graph and table above is the combination of iQIYI's live broadcasting, Online games, and IP licensing segments.

Building out different paths of revenue means that the company is less susceptible to a binary risk. But only marginally, as the linchpin in this equation is subscriber growth. But there are impressive increases across the board. As of Q1 2019, total revenues were up 43% YoY. Although it counts for a much smaller piece of the pie, "other" business grew 143% YoY. Management said that the impressive growth it saw in this segment was primarily driven by its online gaming business. I believe this will also be key to iQIYI's long-term success. Where one revenue stream may lack, another can pick up the slack and so forth.

The cost of high growth

It's not all sunshine and roses, however. The cost of growth is coming at a very high expense, and the company is far from profitability. iQIYI continues to incur losses, racking up 1.3 billion in net losses for 2018. Also, between 2017 and 2018, iQIYI's net margin deteriorated from negative 22.8% to negative 36.3%. But taking a look at the company's income statement, we can see what the main driver was for the net loss in 2018.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Cost of revenues and SG&A expenses increased, but it is the increase in R&D costs that caught my attention, up 48.5% from 1 year ago. I believe this makes the current net losses less worrisome when I see this rate of increase in investment, as it supports my thesis on the emphasis of pushing subscriber growth now, rather than later. I believe the faster it can grow its subscriber base, the quicker it can begin to cut down on costs in these areas relative to its top line. Regardless, it is money well spent as iQIYI is also starting to collaborate with various 5G carriers such as China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) to explore the commercial application of 5G technology in internet media.

On March 18, 2019, iQIYI launched its 8K VR visual experience center at China Unicom’s 5G innovation Showroom in Beijing. This type of push into innovative and new technologies will always be costly at first but should pay dividends down the road. Nonetheless, it will be crucial for the company to continue to grow its top line. There needs to be justification for the increase in net losses in the form of increased revenues and subscriber growth, much in the way Netflix grew before it became profitable.

If losses begin to significantly outpace growth, it could be a warning sign that iQIYI does not have the infrastructure to support expansion. This could mean that eventually, they would need to raise capital either in the form of taking on more debt or issuing stock. With Baidu as a majority stakeholder, I believe it would be the former, as they would want to avoid dilution.

Outperformance With Margin Of Safety

iQIYI has not only outperformed its Chinese competitors in regards to user stickiness, but it has also outperformed both companies YTD, with a price return of 44.52%.

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

I have also seen a healthy increase in institutional investment, especially during recent price weakness in the November and December 2018 sell-off.

(Source: Fintel)

What all this confirms to me, is that I am not the only one noticing that iQIYI is trading at a significant discount relative to its rate in revenue and subscriber growth. iQIYI is now trading at 3.1x Price to Sales ratio (NTM).

(Source: Koyfin)

When compared to NFLX and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), this is considerably low.

(Source: Koyfin)

I prefer to use the price to sales ratio as the company is not yet profitable. It is a simple yardstick I can use to compare it to other companies in similar industries. The major drawback of course is that it does not account at all for the lack of profitability. One could easily argue that Netflix and Google trade at higher multiples due to their profitability. But one could also argue that they are not growing as fast as iQIYI. Nonetheless, I believe that iQIYI is trading at a considerable discount based on this ratio.

Assuming the market continues to discount iQIYI in the future, using a price to sales ratio of 3.0 and assuming no new shares will be issued, this is my projection of future share prices based off sell-side revenue estimates:

(Source: Author via Seeking Alpha)

*Note: These estimates could change significantly if outstanding shares increase in the future. Equation used: ((P/S*REV)/SHARES OUTSTANDING)

From a technical perspective, iQIYI also looks very attractive. Although I like to see stocks trade above their 200-week moving average, iQIYI has not traded enough to print one. However, recent consolidation above all-time lows, its 18$ IPO price, and an uptrend line gives investors some technical support. However, there is a long-term downtrend line it has to contend with, and a short-term pullback is likely:

(Source: Author)

Risk Management

I am a buyer of iQIYI above 14$, just below all-time lows. This would represent approximately a 32% downside from the current closing price of $20.60 per share. For the investor looking to enter a position, you can do one of the following:

1. Enter with a 1/4 size position and add on any potential pullbacks.

2. Wait for a shorter-term pullback in price as the stock may wrestle with the long-term downtrend line.

3. Buy a leap call option, with a premium representing your personally acceptable max loss. This is a great way to manage risk as the investor can only lose the premium they have paid for the call option.

4. Enter a position size via shares representative of your acceptable max loss.

Below $14, a reassessment would need to be made on the company's current outlook and what factors have driven the stock down to justify adding shares or holding the stock. If the thesis is broken, the investor should sell at a loss and move on.

Key Conclusions

1. iQIYI is growing in an emerging market, rapidly capturing market share in early growth stages of internet adoption, which will serve to mold brand loyalty for years to come.

2. iQIYI is more than Netflix, and I don't believe that the market has woken up to this fact yet.

3. There is now a considerable margin of safety for an investor to enter a position.

4. Growing their top line and subscriber base will be crucial in supporting current net losses and increased expenses. A reduction in either could send the share price falling.

5. The stock above $14 is attractive, but below this, the investor should reassess, stay away, or cut their losses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IQ, GOOGL, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.