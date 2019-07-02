Retirement Help, Before And After, With Sun Communities Inc.

Overview

Sun communities Inc. (SUNI) is supplying low cost manufactured homes to great swathes of the population both in America and Canada. For many individuals the cost of traditional “bricks and mortar” homes are beyond their reach for a whole host of reasons. This unfortunate situation has meant that no sooner than Sun develops new sites, they fill up. In the last annual report, they reported occupancy rates in their home segments of an astounding 98%.

Also popular are their holiday rental options for both RV’s and vacation rentals.

The market

There are numerous drivers that make an investment into the manufactured home communities market a wise choice. Chief among them is that this sector has tapped into a modern day phenomenon where the majority of people either have low savings, high debt or both. As a consequence, many people need to keep outgoings to a minimum when considering housing.

Retirees

Perhaps you are one of those fortunate people who expect to be tucking into lobster and washing it down with a glass of chilled Chablis on a sun kissed beach in your twilight years. For many Americans, however, the bitter reality is that chomping on a hot dog and slurping a cola in a fast food joint will be a rare treat.

Preparation for old age is not going very well at all for most working people. On the surface, these should be invigorating times for 401k’s and IRA’s. After all, unemployment hasn’t been so low for decades and the private sector has been adding jobs since 2010. Whilst these are welcome economic times, real improvements in wages have not been so forthcoming.

According to data from the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, average wage growth since 2008 has mostly ranged between 2% and 3%. Although it has to be said that recent reports have indicated that the largest rises have been awarded to higher salaried workers. This naturally brings down the average for 90% of US workers to nearer 2%, which is not far of the rate of inflation.

From the chart, you may note that in 2008 the purchasing power of the dollar was around 47, but now it’s around 39. This represents a drop of around 2% a year. Clearly, wage increases for the vast majority of citizens has barely kept up with rising prices, and this is a major factor for the low level of retirement savings.

Chart courtesy FRED

A report from The Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis, has highlighted the consequence of small pension funds. It seems that around 40% of the middle class may be propelled into poverty as they enter retirement. Faced with a dire need for income in old age, many will downsize their property and seek more modest living conditions.

To cater for the older generation, Sun Communities highlights the fact that the company is developing age restricted sites to make them attractive for this group.

Millennials

Retirees are not alone in hunting down low cost homes, even those in employment are also on the prowl for less expensive housing. In bygone years, property was fairly affordable for most wage earners, but these days prices are steep in comparison to salaries. On top of this, newly qualified professionals leaving university have to carry a heavy debt load, adding further pressure to reduce costs. In this environment, buyers, especially millennials, are seeking value for money.

The infographic below perfectly illustrates the benefits for wage earners who desire an economical residence. It should be noted that the data provided in this diagram is a representation of information given in a US department census.

Comparison of equivalent homes in 2017

Infographic courtesy Sun Communities Inc.

The bulk of homes manufactured for Sun come from either Clayton Homes, a Berkshire Hathaway business, or Skyline Champion (SKY). A review of Skyline Champion’s annual report gives confirmation of the trends discussed above.

Infographic courtesy Skyline Champion

Other drivers

Over and above the revenue generated from providing low cost housing, Sun Communities caters to the vacation market. Fully 28% of revenues is derived from RV owners, either on an annual fee basis or seasonally. Of course, there are also well heeled individuals who purchase a manufactured home for holidays.

Valuation

Historically, Sun’s share price, book value per share and dividend have increased quite smartly; as the table below shows. For the current year though, the company has stepped up a gear with the shares rocketing up 30%, Clearly, Mr. Market has given a ringing endorsement to the latest annual report. Also noteworthy was the inflation busting 5.6% improvement in the dividend. At today’s share price of $130, the current dividend represents a yield of 2.3%, quite generous given the growth trajectory.

2013 2018 *CAGR Current GR Approximate Share Price $42.00 $100.00 15.50% $130.00 30.00% Book Value Per Share $10.20 $36.50 23.70% $36.70 0.50% Dividend $1.26 $2.84 14.20% $3.00 5.60%

Table produced by author using company results data

*CAGR – Compound Annual Growth Rate

I’m sure that the headline figures revealed by the company in its annual report has given some upward impetus to the share price. For the year ended December 31, 2018, total revenues improved by 14.7%, increasing from $982.6 million to $1.1 billion compared to the same period in 2017. More impressive was the massive increase in EPS. This figure leapt up by a staggering 51.7%, soaring from $0.85 to $1.29 a share.

Of the many impressive figures for investors to contemplate, for me, the chart highlighting net operating income was telling.

Chart courtesy Sun Communities Inc.

Suffice to say, Sun outperformed major REIT sectors over the period shown.

It must be said that the rapid rise in the share price has, however, led to a few ratios becoming a little rich for many investors. For instance, the price-to-earnings (p/e) ratio now stands at around 94. Although, using the mid-point of the company forecast of $1.65, the p/e drops to a still hefty 79 at the current share price of $130.

Competitive Advantage

On a recent conference call, chairman and CEO, Garry Shiffman, highlighted the company’s excellent reputation in the market as a key company advantage. This trustworthy reputation enables the company to buy from sellers of existing communities who are keen to ensure their residents are not abused. As a result, the company’s acquisition pipeline is healthy and offers reassurance that current growth rates can be maintained.

Additional confidence in growth was provided by the recently announced joint venture in Australia.

To sum up

The company has tapped into two social trends, which do not look like they will change anytime soon. It is also clear that the company has demonstrated a progressive dividend policy giving investors, with a long horizon, confidence of income when required to support them in later years. While some valuation matrices look a tad stretched, the growth of the company will, in my view, catch up, so provides a worthy addition to any portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SUI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.