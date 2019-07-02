Bristol-Myers: Otezla Divestiture Highlights Compelling Opportunity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) disclosed that it needs to dispose of Celgene’s (CELG) Otezla to address US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) fears over the possibility of BMY/CELG dominating in the psoriasis space. As a result, the BMY/CELG merger finalization is expected to be pushed to late 2019 or early 2020 or a delay of 3-6 months from prior expectations.

This negative surprise has taken a toll on BMY’s share price amid concerns over the ability of BMY to close the deal. However, this represents a buying opportunity for long-term investors seeking value in the healthcare space – where our BMY valuation (excluding CELG) is at $58 per share or 19% upside from current levels.

Background

Bristol-Myers Squibb reported a few days ago that it plans to divest Celgene’s Otezla to address concerns raised by the FTC and allow the Celgene merger to close promptly. Recall that in January 2019, BMY disclosed that they would be acquiring Celgene in a cash-and-stock deal and was subsequently approved by the majority of the shareholders in April 2019. In terms of transaction timing, BMY expects the merger to be finalized in late 2019 or early 2020 (i.e., a delay of ~3-6 months from prior expectations) following the FTC’s concerns around Otezla. Assuming BMY could find a buyer for Otezla, the FTC will still review the potential sale and then revise the original BMY/CELG deal before giving the green light to proceed with the merger. Hence, this was one of the key factors in pushing the deal timeline.

Like Otezla, BMY is developing a late-stage oral drug called TYK-2 inhibitor BMS-986165, which also aims at psoriasis treatment. FTC concerns seem surprising given that 1) Otezla is only a $2 billion revenue drug for CELG and certainly not one of the core products of the BMY/CELG deal, 2) there are at least 5-7 other major psoriasis, implying that Otezla would not be a major player in the space, and 3) BMY’s oral TYK-2 is still a late-stage clinical development and its commercialization is definitely uncertain.

We feel that FTC is merely tightening up their regulatory enforcement amid criticisms of lax enforcement in past healthcare transactions. Noteworthy to mention also is that BMY does not have a choice in divesting a successful commercial product over a pipeline drug as we believe that the FTC prefers BMY to dispose of the less risky commercialized products.

How much is the Otezla business worth?

Following the planned divestiture, the key for Otezla is what BMY can obtain for the asset. We value Otezla’s business at c.$8 billion to $10 billion based on 4-5X sales, although it may fetch the low end of our estimates. Since BMY is a forced seller in the transaction, we would be surprised if any takers would be willing to put a significant premium for such asset. On the other end, we also do not believe that they would sell it at a significant discount given that there are many companies in the dermatology space that may be interested in the asset. Our best guess is that pharmaceutical companies such as AbbVie (ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) could look to bid on the asset as long as they do not see any regulatory issues in how Otezla would fit in their portfolio. Moreover, the product is still growing, and the potential buyer of Otezla could leverage the cash flows of the business with the existing sales force.

Impact of the Otezla divestiture: Valuation-neutral

The sale of Otezla will dilute the post-merger BMY/CELG company’s near-term sales and earnings outlook, along with additional pressures on the remaining and pipeline assets that will drive the value of the deal. However, key CELG’s late-stage pipeline assets and BMY’s TYK2 will be able to cover any potential loss from the Otezla divestiture. Additionally, BMY will use the potential proceeds from the Otezla sale to accelerate post-closing deleveraging plans. Overall, we do not see any drastic material change on BMY/CELG valuation at all.

How to play the BMY/CELG deal?

To refresh our memories, BMY announced on 3rd January 2019 that it will acquire CELG to create a leading focused specialty biopharmaceutical company well positioned to address patients’ needs in various fields including cancer, inflammatory, immunologic diseases, and cardiovascular diseases in a combined value (i.e., approximately $74 billion) that will be more than all combined pharma deals announced in 2018.

Is there still merger arbitrage in the works?

Based on conservative calculations, there is a marginal spread of around 5% between the CELG’s stock price of $92 per share and our estimated merger consideration of $97 per share. Our calculated merger consideration of $97 is derived from three components, as explained below:

$50 cash per share with full committed financing by Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ. BMY shares are currently priced at $45 per share, i.e., trading at near $52-week low of $44.30 and 30% off the 52-week high. This component will be the biggest swing factor in the calculation of the merger consideration. While average price target for BMY is at $58 per share, there are no clear share price catalysts to close this gap considering that we do not expect new investors to initiate buying of BMY shares in the light of recent negative news announcements. If BMY reaches $58 per share, the spread should increase to 19%. Estimated value contingent value rights (CVRS) of $2 per share. BMY will be providing one CVR for each CELG share. If three of Celgene’s specific late-stage drug candidates will gain FDA approval for specific indications agreed within a specific time frame, the CVR will pay out $9 in cash. Our $2 CVR estimate is based on scenarios that fetch around 50% to 90% probability that each drug receives its indicated approval within the expected time frame.

We think the best way to play BMY/CELG deal is to buy BMY at current levels, in the light of the recent weakness in the share price. Excluding the proposed deal, we value BMY at $54 per share based on a 12X multiple of 2020E adjusted EPS of $4.49, implying a 19% upside from current levels. As mentioned above, the potential upside may be negated by upcoming unfavorable data releases and regulatory upsides, along with working through the complicated integration process for both companies. That said, this may limit interest for new investors for BMY in the near term, but over time, we could see more interest from investors focused on long-term value opportunity.

Conclusion

We see the Otezla divestiture as a modest setback for BMY with the BMY/CELG deal push backed to late 2019 or early 2020, as well as the removal of an attractive asset from the company’s immunology portfolio. Much of BMY/CELG upside will be coming from CELG’s late-stage drug pipeline and BMY’s TYK2 drug. Also, the Otezla proceeds will be used to deleverage post-BMY/CELG deal, which would eventually enhance the new company’s value. While these headwinds will limit BMY’s near-term share price potential, we see the weakness as a long-term buying opportunity for investors seeking value in the healthcare space.

