Dividend Aristocrat Performance: June 2019

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

In June 2019, the Dividend Aristocrat Index (NOBL) produced a 7.17% total return, outpacing the 7.05% total return for the broad S&P 500 Index (SP500). Last month's disappointing -5.52% return for the Dividend Aristocrats was the 15th worst monthly return in data dating to 1990; this month's 7.17% return was the 15th best monthly return (out of 354 observations) in the same dataset. The bounce back month for the Dividend Aristocrat Index produced its best return since October 2015.

The table below lists the 57 constituents sorted descending by indicated dividend yield and lists returns over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods. Performance data is through the end of June.

Although the Dividend Aristocrats outperformed the broad market during May's trade-related sell-off, the strategy's Industrial overweight led to some performance drag. A.O. Smith (AOS) - 24.5%, Emerson Electric (EMR) -14.6%, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) -16.5%, and Caterpillar (CAT) -13.8% all faced varying degrees of concern regarding their Chinese businesses or the potential impact of escalating tariffs on their businesses. These companies helped lead the bounce back in June as AOS, EMR, SWK, and CAT posted returns of 16.4%, 10.8%, 14.3%, and 13.8% respectively. That two-month round trip is still negative for these Industrial companies, but that might give value-based dividend investors companies to watch for if episodic trade-related tensions once again pressure the share prices of these historical dividend growth plays. Other companies with strong gains on the month included steel recycler Nucor (NUE), aerospace firm General Dynamics (GD), and diversified global manufacturer Dover (DOV). The industrial gas companies - Air Products (APD) and Linde (LIN) - also posted low double-digit returns.

Of the 57 constituents, 54 posted positive returns in June. The only company down more than 1% was AbbVie (ABBV), which fell 16.3% on June 25th after announcing the planned allocation of Botox-maker Allergan. Through the first half of 2019, AbbVie is now the worst performing Dividend Aristocrat. AbbVie, the global pharma company, was spun out in 2013 from Abbott Laboratories (ABT). Both have continued to pay steadily rising dividends, maintaining status as Dividend Aristocrats. Since the 2013 spin, AbbVie's dividend has grown by roughly 170%, and CEO Richard Gonzalez reiterated a commitment to dividend growth in his comments about the recent transformative acquisition.

The 16.3% one-day drop for AbbVie was one of the largest of any Dividend Aristocrat since the market bottomed in 2009 as seen in the table below.

As I outlined in "A Brief History of Dividend Crashes", Dividend Aristocrats have tended to bounce back from these one day corrections. Of the 9 companies that have had 10% daily drops where we have forward return data for a full year, the arithmetic average return has been a very strong 28% over the next one year.

Whether AbbVie's current share price is viewed prospectively as a good value will depend on the company's ability to service the debt it will take on for this acquisition. From my work in Dividend Aristocrats and Credit Ratings, of the 52 companies with public debt outstanding only 3 companies - Becton Dickinson (BDX), Pentair (PNR), and Roper Technologies (ROP) - have median credit ratings from the major rating agencies lower than the targeted mid-BBB ratings of AbbVie. After acquiring Allergan, the company projects to use its strong operating cash flow to reduce debt by $15-$18B by 2021. If this stock is to continue to be a solid dividend growth story, the companies will have to integrate while successfully meeting the trio of competing demands on cash - business investment, debt reduction, and rising shareholder payouts.

We have seen increased volatility in the performance of the Dividend Aristocrats in the last two months. On average, the constituents have delivered on their long-run history of outperforming in down markets and keeping pace with the broader market in up markets. A little volatility could create opportunities for long-term focused Seeking Alpha dividend growth investors. I hope this screen of the Dividend Aristocrats proved useful to Seeking Alpha readers trying to determine which dividend growers to build their portfolio around. I continue to prefer owning all of them through the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF.

