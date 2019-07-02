Renesas Looking For A Clean Start With New Leadership

Renesas has lost share in auto MCUs, and it remains to be seen whether its newest designs will reverse that trend in this critical end-market.

To say that the inventory correction process at Renesas Electronics (OTCPK:RNECY) has been painful would be tantamount to saying that Michael Jordan was pretty decent at basketball. Renesas has been hammered not only by a global slowdown in auto production but also significant weakness in China and among its Japanese clientele that serves Chinese customers (like Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELY), and so on). On top of that, it looks like my worries about market share loss have proven true, with even management acknowledging share loss in its core auto business (although they claim it's due mostly to discontinuing lower-margin products).

When I last wrote about Renesas, I thought there could be at least one more significant correction to expectations on the way, and that has been the case, but the pessimism on the shares was such that they're more or less flat with where they were at the time of that last article. With the inventory correction process mostly over, a new CEO, and IDTI now in the fold, Renesas should be able to return to a more growth-driven plan. I do believe the shares are undervalued, but there are still outsized risks to consider with this stock, including suboptimal ADR liquidity.

Enough Is Enough? A New CEO For The Next Phase

Although Renesas hasn't really done an American-style clear-the-decks "kitchen sink" sort of reorganization, it looks like the business is going to change in some pretty significant ways. Closing the acquisition of IDTI brings in a much broader range of chip types and end-market customers and that should significantly diversify the business over time.

While I may be putting words in management's mouth, I believe they have come to realize that the company's focus on Japanese customers has become counter-productive. With that, I think the IDTI acquisition is an important opportunity for the company to pivot towards a more global customer base and use IDTI's customer and distributor relationships to accelerate the process of becoming a truly global semiconductor company.

Leading both the integration of IDTI and this new focus on a global perspective will be a new CEO. Back in November, the board of directors appointed a "Nomination Committee" of three outside directors to evaluate CEO Bunsei Kure's performance and they ultimately recommended a change. With that, Kure resigned and the company named CFO Hidetoshi Shibata as the new CEO.

The biggest negative about Shibata is that he lacks semiconductor experience outside of Renesas. On the positive, he has led structural reform and cost reduction efforts at Renesas, and he largely oversaw the integration of Intersil. Of course, it's also tricky evaluating who really did what when looking in from the outside, but given the importance of a streamlined cost base and a successful IDTI integration, Shibata's elevation makes some sense.

How Healthy Is The Core Auto Business?

Although IDTI will diversify Renesas to some extent, the fact remains that the auto end-market will still be critical to Renesas at around 50% of the sales base. Normally, sell-side analysts make goo-goo eyes at semiconductor companies with significant auto exposure, but Renesas's situation is different. Over the last three years or so, Renesas has under-grown the auto semiconductor sector by about 50%, and while some of that is due to product cycles (and the company retiring/discontinuing older products), there seems to be an inarguable loss of market share in the core auto MCU business to companies like NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Microchip (MCHP), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), and STMicroelectronics (STM).

The good news is that this share loss may be limited to the company's transition from 90nm to 40nm and the eventual ramp of 28nm designs could see the company regain share. The company still has a strong presence on the high end of the MCU market (in 32-bit), and the company's new R-Car series has products covering a range of high-end, mid-range, and entry-level needs. On the other hand, the company isn't as strong in power semis and sensors, and companies with more complete end-to-end offerings like Infineon and STMicroelectronics may be able to exploit that.

I don't expect Renesas to be the dominant player in autos for this next cycle, but expectations have adjusted to a point where they don't need to be. The company still has a good relationship with both Toyota (TM) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), and there are still meaningful content growth opportunities in the cores MCU/SoC market as automakers introduce more complex powertrains (hybrids) and more advanced ADAS systems.

The Outlook

Renesas has gone through a lot of inventory correction pain, including some limited operating suspensions. Although there's some remaining risk here if the global economy really slows further over the next six to 12 months, I believe Renesas has put the worst of the process behind it. Now the questions are more about whether the company can successfully integrate and leverage IDTI, whether it can regain share in auto MCUs/SoCs, and whether it can leverage emerging opportunities like edge computing, where the company has introduced dynamic reconfigurable processors and very low-power controllers for applications like remote motor control and monitoring.

I'm expecting roughly mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth from Renesas. I do expect some modest additional market share loss in autos, partially offset by growth in content per vehicle. I'm modeling a successful IDTI integration, but not a revolution; maybe Renesas will do a better job of leveraging IDTI's customers and markets to expand its business, but that's upside relative to my modeling assumptions. I expect 2019 to be a pretty awful year for margins, but I think double-digit margins could be regained in 2020 and improved thereafter, eventually supporting mid-to-high teens adjusted FCF margins.

I do still believe that the shares are meaningfully undervalued (25%-plus) on a discounted cash flow basis, but the shares are not so cheap on a margin-driven EV/revenue basis. The market isn't always particularly patient with turnaround stories in semiconductors, and Renesas's low near-term operating margins will be a headwind to valuation.

The Bottom Line

Renesas's share price already bakes in a lot of skepticism and worry, and I can't say that those worries are wholly unfounded. With the unexpected weakness in the core business over the past year, the IDTI deal is no longer anything like a luxury and management cannot afford to mess up the integration process. If you can live with a position in a high-risk story that will still need some time to work out, Renesas may be worth a look, but there's a lot of things that management needs to fix (or at least improve), and I can understand readers favoring other chip stocks with less problematic near-term outlooks.

