Copper: Weak Chinese Consumption Dynamics Unlikely To Persist

We reiterate our target for the iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETNJ of $32.2 per share over a 1-month view, an 8% appreciation from its current level.

This should flip the global refined copper market into a deficit after the small surplus in Q1 envisaged by the International Copper Study Group.

But we continue to believe that weakness from the power sector is overdone. We expect an acceleration in Chinese copper consumption growth in H2 2019.

Investment case

Our bottom-up analysis of Chinese demand for refined copper shows that consumption disappointed markedly in the first five months of the year. However, we expect an improvement in the second half of the year, which in addition to increasingly tight supply dynamics, should translate into a marked rebound in the copper price.

We are therefore constructive on the iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN (OTCPK:JJCTF), which replicates the performance of copper prices.

About JJCTF

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of copper prices, the iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN (OTCPK:JJCTF) is an interesting investment vehicle.

The fund summary for JJCTF is as follows:

The iPath® Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN is designed to provide exposure to the Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM (the "Index"). The Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on copper.

Its expense ratio is 0.75% per annum.

JJCTF tracks copper prices well, as the chart comparing the ETN and the Index illustrates below:

Chinese copper demand

Since our previous review on the health of Chinese refined copper demand, downstream copper indicators have continued to disappoint.

Our Chinese copper consumption index (CCCI) dropped to its lowest level since its launch in 2013 at -17.46. The CCCI recorded a decline for the 10th straight month.

Power grid investment (a proxy for copper demand from the power sector) dropped 16.0% YoY in May and 18.2% YoY in January-May.

Property sales (a good proxy for copper demand from the construction sector) contracted by 5.5% YoY in May and dropped 1.6% YoY in January-May. The YoY decline in May was the deepest since October 2017.

The growth in air conditioner production (a good proxy for copper demand from the home appliances sector) slowed to 6.4% YoY in May (from 15.4% YoY in April) and grew by 11.0% YoY in January-May (down from +16.1% YoY in January-May 2018). The softening in air conditioner production growth is due to large inventories built last year and early this year.

Auto production (a proxy for copper used in the transportation sector) tumbled 21.5% YoY in May, marking the largest YoY contraction on our records (back to 1997). In January-May, auto production slumped by 14.1% YoY, the lowest YTD growth since December 1990.

Putting all together, our bottom-up analysis of Chinese refined copper demand shows that consumption growth was weaker than a year ago in the first five months of the year. The main factor is, in our view, the increased trade tensions between the US and China which undermine business confidence and domestic demand.

Chinese refined copper demand set to surprise to the upside in H2 2019

However, we expect a rebound in Chinese copper demand growth in the second half of the year. First, the trade ceasefire agreed between the US and Chinese presidents at the latest G-20 meeting could restore somewhat business confidence and shore up Chinese economic growth, which in turn will be positive for copper consumption. Second, Chinese copper demand should benefit from a likely acceleration in demand growth from the power sector after marked weakness in power grid investment in the first five months of the year. This is because grid investment tends to be heavily weighted in the second half of the year while the budget set by the State Grid is about 5% higher than last year. In this regard, our friends from JPM wrote this in a previous presentation (April 2019):

This year we expect China’s infrastructure-lite policies to deliver 330 kmt of additional copper demand. The growth will be driven by the power grid, where the spending is set to rise 5% this year, boosting copper demand by 220 kmt.

Conclusion

A likely rebound in Chinese copper demand growth should tighten increasingly the global refined copper market. While the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) estimated that the global refined copper market posted a modest deficit of 30,000 tonnes in Q2 (see press release for more details), we believe that it could show a substantial deficit in the second half of the year. This should therefore drive JJCTF higher.

We reiterate our target of $32.2/share over the next month or so, marking an 8% appreciation from its current level.

