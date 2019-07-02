U.K. Manufacturing PMI Down Into Negative Territory, GDP Holds Up

U.K. GDP for the first quarter came in at 0.5% - 1.8% annualised - for the first quarter.

Brexit Is Supposed To Ruin The U.K. Economy

Ever since anyone had the temerity to even think about leaving the European Union, let alone vote for it, we've been told that the very idea will immediately entirely tank the UK economy. Of course I am biased here, I used to work for Nigel Farage. But the doom and gloom of the Remain camp has been both amazing to watch and entirely unfounded so far.

What we're actually seeing is the UK economy ticking along quite nicely, nothing flash, nothing too bad. And doing better than the eurozone as a whole and very much better than parts of it like Italy.

This doesn't mean that all is perfect of course. The thing that we do want to look at is the latest of the forward looking measures we've got, manufacturing PMI. This is indicating contraction but that is probably simply due to the recent past, not an actual turning point in the economy.

The takeaway is that the current modest expansion is likely to continue.

GDP Figures

ONS, the Office for National Statistics, has given us the final reading for Q1 GDP. Which shows a reasonable, but not incredible, 0.5% rise. Note that UK numbers are presented on a time period basis, not annualized like the US ones. If we were to compare directly with the US, on that same annualized basis, this would be some 1.8%.

(UK GDP Quarterly, from ONS)

As we can see there's nothing super about that and nothing bad either. Slow and steady as she goes in fact.

So What's Our Prediction?

Looking at this we'd say that we're likely to see more of the same. Thus entirely rubbishing the claims of those Remainers. However, that's not quite the case. Q1 saw the date at which we should have left if Theresa May hadn't bottled it. We didn't, obviously, but people prepared as if we would. That means that stock, inventories, were built up. As Moody's Analytics tells us, this boosted that first quarter GDP:

Final numbers confirmed that U.K. GDP grew by 0.5% q/q in the first quarter, accelerating from 0.2% previously and pushing yearly growth to 1.8% from 1.4%. The details confirmed our fears that it was mainly stockbuilding which boosted growth over the quarter, but consumer spending also grew, by a healthy 0.6% q/q, while business investment increased for the first time in a year.

Everybody got ready for Brexit on March 29th, it didn't happen, so growth was overstated.

So, What Next?

One of two things really. Either those stock positions can unwind, which leaves us looking at negative growth perhaps for this coming quarter (note, Q3, given the amount of time it takes to get to the final Q1 number above). Or if people simply maintain their stock positions, given that the uncertainty is only delayed, not gone, we'll at best lose that boost to growth from the stock building. That is, we're really sure that the immediate future will have less growth in it, we're just not sure how much.

Any Signs?

Yes, GDP is, as we know, a backward looking measure, it's what happened. A purchasing manager's index is a forward looking one. It's a survey of the people who do the buying for the stuff that's going to be made next month and beyond. By construction a PMI of over 50 means expansion, below contraction.

The UK manufacturing PMI shows coming contraction:

The UK manufacturing sector continued to feel the reverberations of the unwinding of earlier pre-Brexit stockpiling activity during June. The already high stock levels at both manufacturers and their clients led to a scaling back of output and new order intakes, with demand from both domestic and export markets weakening. At 48.0 in June, down from 49.4 in May, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index® (PMI®) fell for the third consecutive month to its lowest level since February 2013. The PMI has posted below the no-change mark for two months in a row, the first back to-back declines since early-2013.

We are seeing some unwinding of those stock positions. In chart form:

(UK Manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

Is This Actually Important?

Yes and no. It depends upon how you wish to read it.

For significant exporters, yes, this uncertainty is important. British Steel blamed its own bankruptcy on exactly this problem. Not Brexit itself, but uncertainty over it. If Brexit happened and trade terms - because of tariffs - were significantly worse than the currency would fall. British Steel may have been fine. If Brexit happened and there was a decent trade deal than British Steel would have been fine. But the uncertainty meant that no one foreign would buy - by far the major portion of the company's customers - given that they had no idea of the tariffs barriers that would be faced. And the currency hadn't fallen as yet.

So, they all bought elsewhere where they had greater certainty and the company failed.

This uncertainty is important.

In terms of the larger economy, no, not important really. Manufacturing's a small part - 10% or so - of the economy, manufacturing exports are of course a fraction of that. As an effect upon the whole economy it's a marginal issue.

So, if we're looking at stocks of exporting manufacturers then yes, Brexit delays are important. And it's not the Brexit itself that's the problem, it's the uncertainty associated with the delays which is. As is so often true we're getting to the point where any decision is better than further delay.

As far as the wider economy is concerned no, this isn't greatly important. We would usually take a falling manufacturing PMI to be indicative of something else going on which might be of great importance. But given that we can explain it purely through that running down of stocks, stocks that were only built because of the supposed imminence of Brexit, we can worry about it a great deal less.

The Investor Takeaway

We were told that Brexit was going to be horrible for the entire economy. The longer this all goes on the less likely that is to be true. Yes, there are specific cases, like British Steel. But manufacturing export is a small part of the economy these days.

My prediction is that we can still have hiccups along the way. But the general outcome is going to be no great disruption. I expect any tariff problems to be dealt with by a further fall in sterling. What matters now is that the decision, whichever way it goes and on what terms, gets taken and the event happens. We're now getting to where it's the uncertainty which is doing more damage than any action will when it does happen.

UK PLC as a whole will, I am sure, do just fine whatever the final deal is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.