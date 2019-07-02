Emerging And Disruptive Technologies - Weekly Analysis And Trading Ideas

Plenty of dispersion and price discrepancies between the representative ETFs and stocks, where BOTZ is a favorite to catch-up and outperform.

The Theme

In our prior article, we rounded our analysis on stocks that are pure-play and implementers of AI and machine learning technology centered around the following three ETFs:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF ( NASDAQ: BOTZ )

) ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF ( NYSE: ROBO )

) ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK)

It did not take us long to realize how dramatic exponential growth and interaction and interdependency of these emerging and disruptive technologies goes far beyond AI and machine learning, particularly the Cloud, 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) come to mind. This is not about “The Next Big Thing” but better defined as the iterative fusion of technology building blocks on one side coupled with highly and adequate skilled workforce and modern technological processes resulting in new technological infrastructure base, foundation of general-purpose technologies (such as AI), data as-a-service user experience, and business process optimization.

The disruptive nature of these technologies has also caused havoc with the standard industry/sector classification of these companies - by default, they were placed in the technology sector; in reality, they are mostly and in greater part Technology or Telecommunication sector but often their products and services are so focused to other sector(s), therefore it becomes a challenge where and based on what "products, services or technological processes" do we classify them. The problem becomes exponential with stock implementers of such technologies with significant impact, where we have to define and quantify the almost impossible task of technological and revenue output - as added value to the core business.

One can conclude from the above said, that every company and sector today is in part technology sector, so for every stock out there (listed or not) participating in technological transition has become a norm of survival not just a mere theoretical added value or a catchy marketing campaign.

In the meantime, we have expanded our analysis that we label as the Emerging and Disruptive Technologies that centers around pure-play stocks mostly in the Telecommunications and Technology sector, and stock implementers of such technologies with significant impact that could be in any other sector - as constituents and centered around the following eight ETFs:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF

ARK Innovation ETF

Global X Cloud Computing ETF ( NASDAQ : CLOU )

: ) Defnc Nxt Gen Shs ( NYSE:FIVG )

) Defiance Qntum Shs ( NYSE:QTUM )

) First Trust Cloud Computing ETF ( NASDAQ:SKYY )

) Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

We have also recreated our own indexes (top 10 by participation and equal weighted) of the eight ETFs above that we will predominantly use for our analysis and presentation, to serve our analysis needs better and to compensate for lack of clean and historical data on most ETFs above.

Technical Overview

Of the eight industries we are following, performance-wise we can place them in three groups: the strongest/outperformers - QTUM and CLOU. moderate/performers - ROBO, SKYY, ARKK and SNSR. and weakest/underperformers - BOTZ and FIVG.

Chart 1 - Relative Performance Chart (Courtesy of TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim)

Although not one of the charts technically exhibit any critical weaknesses, in this market environment, we want to take a look at the underperformers where BOTZ, that is our version of the index, is a prime choice showing: 1) strong bottoming formation, 2) along with consistently stable and strong speculative and institutional money flows, 3) and strong indications of negative to positive sentiment reversal. In addition BOTZ is significantly underperforming QQQ by 20% YTD (Chart 2 - purple line, upper row) which gives us confidence and an option to hedge or go long against short QQQ. Going long the BOTZ ETF is one way of playing long on the index, although we prefer to focus on a more hedged or structured strategy with handful of constituents that are perhaps a better opportunity overall and included in our Picks segment below.

Chart 2 - BOTZ Equal Weighted Basket, Technical View (Courtesy of TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim)

Scorecard

Below is a scorecard with a very detailed cross-sectional classification and quantitative analysis of the more liquid constituents of all eight Indexes (all that have weekly expirations). Attached is also an Excel version: Scorecard.xlsx.

Table 1 - Scorecard (Courtesy of Clarendon Global)

Picks - Short List

Below is a short list of stocks from our overall universe that are actionable and potential trades. As part of our bullish focus on BOTZ, the stocks in red font are BOTZ constituents that are not in our scorecard universe (no weekly option expirations) but are presenting exceptional buying opportunities, and in red font and cell is ISRG as the focus strategic option trade defined below.

Table 2 - Action Candidates (Courtesy of Clarendon Global)

Picks - Strategic Trade

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is experiencing a strong cyclical and momentum surge from the early June bottom (Chart 3 - middle row), while we notice bottoming and reversal of the money flows (institutional and speculative) and sentiment (Chart 3 - bottom row). Overlaying with the chart patterns we believe that in the next calendar month ISRG will be trading in a sweet spot range between the current price and mid-April highs (525-590).

Chart 3 - Intuitive Surgical Inc., Technical View (Courtesy of TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim)

On a one-year relative performance basis, ISRG is roughly on-par with the SPX, slightly underperforming the Health Care Sector (-2.2%), while significantly underperforming the Health Care Supplies and Equipment Industry (-11.3%). This gives us more confidence given the market conditions that favor sector allocation convergence and gives us more trading options.

Chart 4 - Intuitive Surgical Inc., Relative Performance (Courtesy of TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim)

Given out time and price prediction, we structured a Condor option spread strategy (Buy August 2nd 540/560/580/600 Call Condor Spread @ 5.45) that best caters to our analysis and shows a very good risk-reward ratio.

Chart 5 - Intuitive Surgical Inc., Condor Option Strategy P&L (Courtesy of TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim)

Conclusion

As the technology matures, these companies will gain significant market share as well as needed liquidity and inevitable volatility, offering not just an alternative but superior trading and investing for growth vehicle - particularly in these market conditions with uncertain economic outcome. We will follow-up on a weekly basis and closely monitor the catalyst for the following quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ISRG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.