Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks In Q2 2019

This article details the worst performing decile of the S&P 500 and tries to analyze themes that might be of interest to Seeking Alpha readers.

Even in a strong quarter for stocks, more than one-third of constituents in the S&P 500 produced negative total returns.

Despite a trade-related hiccup in May, the S&P 500 (SPY) produced strong returns in the second quarter of 2019, advancing 4.3%. Building further on strong first quarter gains, the S&P 500 is off to its best six month start since 1997. While the market has posted strong returns, not all constituents have participated evenly. More than one-third of S&P 500 companies lost investors money on the quarter. This article covers the worst performing decile of the S&P 500 in the second quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, nearly 30% of the S&P 500 constituents were down 20% or more. In the very strong first quarter, it was just 2 constituents - Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Biogen (BIIB). In the second quarter of 2019, that list of companies down more than 20% expanded to 11 companies. Six of those companies - Gap (GPS), Foot Locker (FL), Kohl's (KSS), Nordstrom (JWN), Capri Holdings (CPRI) and PVH Corp (PVH) are all consumer discretionary companies that sell apparel goods to retail customers.

While consumer discretionary companies were among the worst performers in the quarter, from an industry perspective, it was actually more defensive consumer staples companies that were over-represented in the laggards list.

While that might seem odd in a quarter where defensive stocks tended to do very well, there is a unique subsector skew that led to this result. The second and fifth largest constituents on this laggards list by market capitalization are Philip Morris (PM) and Altria (MO). Tobacco stocks have been burned by rising pressure from the FDA on smokeless alternatives to cigarettes that had been viewed as a popular growth avenue for the companies.

Unsurprisingly, Energy was also well-represented on the laggards list, but the recent rally in oil prices from Mideast tensions could potentially change that for 2Q. Occidental (OXY) led the way on the laggards list after the company's acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum (APC), the best performing S&P 500 constituent in 2Q. Outside of Occidental, oilfield service companies continue to take a beating when oil prices decline.

Real Estate, which should tend to do well in a period of falling interest rates, was negatively impacted by continued concerns on the retail sector. Mall operators Macerich (MAC) and Simon Property Group (SPG) were the worst performing names in that sector.

In the Financials sector, the custodial bank behemoths - Bank of New York Mellon (BK) and State Street (STT) - contributed much of that sector's over-representation on the laggards list. The collapsing front end of the yield curve could pressure earnings from lower investment income from deposits.

All eleven S&P 500 sectors were represented on the laggards list, a bit of an unusual outcome as the list can tilt between cyclical and defensive companies in different market environments.

To understand what might work in investment management, it can help to look at what did not work. I hope this screen of the worst performing large cap stocks proves useful to Seeking Alpha readers.

