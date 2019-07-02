How We Traded The Panicky Action In GTT Communications

Although highly levered, the business has delivered, and we believe you need to be a buyer when others are panicking.

One of the reasons the stock is falling is that there are questions surrounding the viability of the business model.

Although there have been integration challenges, the company’s business model has scaled well over the years.

Prepared by Stephanie and Tara of the BAD BEAT Investing Team

GTT Communications (GTT) is a telecom company that is on our radar today after some big declines. We believe it is poised for a bounce. It is our belief that this stock will bounce immediately following extremely oversold conditions. Although there have been integration challenges, the company's business model has scaled well over the years. Of course, it doesn't matter what the company has done, it matters what it will do. However, we have to at least acknowledge the returns here.

Source: Investor Q1 Presentation

What do we mean? Well, how about EBITDA growth of a stellar 33% CAGR from just over $20 million to a current run-rate of nearly half a billion. It is now highly cash generating which is helping to support its acquisition strategy which it employs. Over the last 5 years (excluding 2019), EBITDA has grown at a solid 70% CAGR and unlevered FCF at nearly a 65% CAGR. Those are facts.

Now, here is where it gets murky. One of the reasons the stock is falling is that there are questions surrounding the viability of the business model. Management has excelled at effectively using its capital to acquire complementary companies. It is in the acquisition business and it's their goal to grow the customer base and acquire the necessary technology and players in the sector to become a dominant player in the space.

Source: Investor Q1 Presentation

But here is the thing. The rapid integration approach to acquisitions driven its success, helping management meet or exceed its financial targets over the last few years. However, lately, performance has been lacking and this has led to investors bailing out on the stock in the last two months for a near 60% decline:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Now, this decline was underway, but it has accelerated in the last week. Take a look at the 5-day chart here:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Looking at a longer-term chart, we think we may see some technical support which lends itself to even just a bounce based on the chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

We believe that shares have fallen too far too fast on the same news after the latest quarter, in addition to a recent short report which we will discuss. The play we are looking at calls for trying to scalp a bounce back over $20.

The play

Target entry: $16.70-17.40

Current price: $17.23

Target exit: $20-21+

Stop losses: $14.50

Estimated Time frame: ~2-4 Weeks

Further discussion

So, what triggered all of this? First, the big decline started after a miserable quarter which had left the company with sizable debt and minimal cash on hand.

Investor Q1 Presentation

First quarter revenue grew 73% year-over-year (resulting from more acquisitions) and decreased 1% sequentially to $450 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew 95% year-over-year and grew 4% sequentially to $122 million. The Interoute acquisition was the driver in question. Exchange rates had an unfavorable impact on reported results, as approximately 52% of revenue was denominated in non-U.S. dollar currencies. On a constant dollar basis, revenue grew 80% year-over-year and decreased 1% sequentially, while adjusted EBITDA grew 106% year-over-year and 5% sequentially.

Investor Q1 Presentation

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27% increased by over 300 basis points year-over-year and by 140 basis points sequentially. The company has a financial objective of 30% here by next year. First quarter net loss was $27 million compared to net loss of $31 million last year and net loss of $53 million last quarter. The net losses in each period were driven mainly by nonrecurring costs, including exit and integration costs as well as the non-cash change in fair value related to the exchange rate and interest rate hedges.

First quarter capital expenditures were $32 million or 7% of revenue compared to $13 million last year and $16 million last quarter. Going forward, CAPEX will be between 6% and 7% of revenue, driven mainly by success-based investments in support of specific revenue opportunities.

Investor Q1 Presentation

First quarter ending cash balance was $51 million and net cash provided by operating activities was $16 million, which was negatively impacted by a significant use of working capital related to Interoute accounts receivable. This resulted in some invoice delivery delays and slower payments. This is typical during the integration process, albeit on a larger scale due to the size of Interoute. This will be resolved this quarter, we surmise.

Source: Investor Q1 Presentation

We expect cash flow to increase throughout the year as GTT sees fully realized cost synergies and it finishes paying out exit and integration costs. The main priority for this cash flow will be to repay drawn revolver and help fund small acquisitions.

Source: Investor Q1 Presentation

Now the acquisitions do cost. GTT's debt balance was approximately $3.3 billion at the end of the first quarter, including $2.6 billion of senior secured term loans maturing in 2025, of which roughly 1/3 is euro-denominated and $575 million of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2024. During the first quarter, GTT drew $26 million of additional revolver. The maximum permitted net secured leverage under that covenant as, defined in the credit agreement, is currently 6.5x. They are at approximately 5x. So, they have significant room to draw more if needed at this time.

To make matters worse, the issues we highlighted above were the basis of a recent short thesis which slammed shares. Short seller Wolfpack Research issued a negative report earlier this month. They said the telecom is over-levered and has a "fundamentally broken" business that conceals a lack of organic growth and cash flow using non-GAAP metrics, the report said. According to Wolfpack's calculations, GTT generated organic growth of negative 8.7% in 2017 and negative 7.7% in 2018. Notable known short seller Muddy Waters also tweeted that it is short GTT as well earlier this month. Short interest is currently at 33%, though recent short volume is pretty high.

We recently learned GTT worked out a deal with lenders for an additional $50 million on the revolver, so this opens up more room.

So, why the selling this week? It looks like short selling, but it is very possible hedge funds are selling GTT. However, that is unclear at this time.

Take home

So, here is the deal. We have a stock down 60% here. The short seller report came out weeks ago when the stock was at about $23 a share. So, it has fallen 25% since then as well. We believe the long-term chart suggests the stock can be bought here, and that the company, while certainly highly leveraged, consistently delivers on these acquisitions; they pay off. We think that you need to be a buyer when others are hating. We would expect GTT to acquire multiple companies each year still, as this is the business model, including in 2019. We probably don't see a large acquisition this year, but you will likely see smaller ones. We believe that as Interoute becomes fully integrated, the opportunity open back up for real stock growth.

Your Final Chance To Trade With Us This is it. If you enjoyed reading this column and our thought process you may wish to consider joining the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing before prices rise. Trade with a winning team. We answer all of your questions and help you learn and grow. Learn to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Start winning today CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.