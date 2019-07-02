Sun Communities REIT: Income And Great Total Return Play

Sun Communities 'dividend is 2.3% and has been increased four of the last ten years, and the dividend is well covered.

Sun Communities (SUI) is a buy for the income and total return investor and is being reviewed by The Good Business Portfolio. Sun Communities is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) in the manufactured housing sector.

The five-year price chart below is impressive going up and to the right in a very strong pattern for the five years.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Sun Communities will be reviewed on the following topics below.

Sun Communities passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines a poor score, and a good score is 10 or 11. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Sun Communities does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with increasing dividends for 4 of the last ten years and a 2.3% yield. The payout ratio of FFO is high at 63% because of its REIT designation. Sun Communities, therefore, is a dividend income story as the demand for the manufactured housing continues to increase with the population growth. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. SUI easily passes this guideline. SUI is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $11.8 Billion. Danaher 2019 projected cash flow at $125 Million is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth. They are one of the largest companies in the manufactured housing business. This size will allow SUI the ability to buy and add smaller companies to continue its great long term growth. I also require the cash flow to be strongly positive. Sun Communities income is great at $1.18/share FFO, which leaves Sun Communities plenty of cash flow, allowing it to pay its high dividend and have enough left over for its continued growth investments. I also require the S&P CFRA CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. Sun Communities has a three-year CAGR of 6%, not meeting my requirement. Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $30,500 today (from S&P CFRA). This makes Sun Communities a good investment for the total return investor with its steady earnings growth. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. SUI's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $125, passing the guideline. SUI's price is presently above the one year target. SUI is above the target price by 1% and has a current high PE of 27, making SUI a buy at this entry point if you are a very long term investor and can hold SUI for at least a couple of years. One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, and the answer is yes. The dividend stream has a fair yield and the total return is great. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes SUI interesting is the growing business they are in with the need for more low-cost housing growing day by day.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Sun Communities did much better than the Dow baseline in my 55-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great total return of 109.82% makes SUI a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income with the 2.3% dividend. The dividend is well above average and easily covered by the FFO and has been paid and increased four years over the last ten years.

Dow's 55 month total return baseline is 48.22%

Company Name 55 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Sun Communities 109.82% 61.60% 2.3%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 24, 2019, Sun Communities reported FFO earnings of $1.18 that beat expected by $0.05 compared to last year FFO of $0.92. Revenue was higher at $287.33 Million higher than a year ago by 11.4% and beat expected by $7.79 Million. This was a great report, with the bottom line beating expected and the top line having a good increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out July 2019 and is expected to be $1.15 compared to last year at $1.07, a nice increase.

The steady growth in Sun Communities will provide a company that will continue to have above average total return and provide a steady income for the income investor.

Business Overview

Per excerpts from Reuters:

Sun Communities, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating, developing, and expanding manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV). As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated or had an interest in a portfolio of properties located throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada, including 226 MH communities, 87 RV communities, and 28 properties containing both MH and RV sites. The Company operates through two segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, or has an interest in a portfolio, and develops MH communities and RV communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating and expanding MH and RV communities.

SUI is in a growing segment of the American economy as the senior citizen population lives longer and needs lower cost housing in their later years. The company's management has shown over the last few years that they know how to grow the business with increasing FFO almost each quarter.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the June 2019 meeting, the Fed suggested that there could be one or two rate cuts this year. The rate cuts should help to keep the economy growing.

From the April 24, 2019 earnings call Sun Communities CEO, Gary Shiffman, said:

Strong performance in the first quarter has laid a solid foundation for the balance of 2019. Core FFO for the quarter was $1.18 per share ahead of the top-end of our guidance range and a 3.5% increase over first quarter 2018. Looking across our operations, contributions were very strong from our manufactured housing and RV platforms, home sales, and our rental program. The quarter's performance included strong same community NOI growth of 7.2% and the benefit from the incremental contributions of the investments we made and the expansion sites we've delivered over the last 12 months. Our outperformance allows us to increase full-year core FFO per share guidance by $0.03 at the midpoint to a range of $4.80 to $4.88. We have also revised the same community NOI growth guidance to a range of 6.4% to 7%. As we shared with you on our year-end call, Sun has been active on the acquisition front having completed approximately $325 million of investments in seven operating communities in the first quarter. These investments are comprised of roughly 3600 sites, with 83% of these sites in manufactured housing communities. Sun's portfolio continues to deliver strong results. Total occupancy rose to 96.4% at the end of the first quarter from 95.8% in the first quarter of 2018. Demand for our communities is robust as reflected by the strong pace of applications, continued occupancy gains, and home sales volume.

The graphic below shows the wide distribution of SUI properties.

Source: Sun Communities Earnings call slides

The above shows how the management is growing the business by buying new properties to develop as the need for more low-cost housing is needed.

Takeaways

Considering Sun Communities' steady current dividend yield of 2.3% and its total return that is better than the Dow average, Sun Communities is a buy for the income and total return investor. The Good Business Portfolio will consider SUI as an investment for the portfolio and will keep it on my watch list until cash is available. If you want strong growth, good total return and a steady income, SUI may be right for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On June 17, I wrote covered calls against the DHR position to gain 2.6% of income from the holding in one month.

On May 24, I trimmed the position of Home Depot (HD) from 9.40% of the portfolio to 9.00%. I like HD, but it is getting too high a percentage in the portfolio. HD will be kept at 9% of the portfolio.

On May 6, I added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, I sold all of the Hewlett Packard (HPQ) position. The company's last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. It's time to sell HPQ for better a business.

On March 22, I added to the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13, I increased the position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85%. I needed a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12, the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic Inc. (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), that I think will go up over time. The dividend was just cut, and forward growth is under par.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson at 8.2% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.7% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.4% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 13.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of its being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Eight KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last 12 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion. An FAA representative said on May 23 that the 737 Max could be flying again by late June which would be great. The latest news has the 737-Max flying by October; it's taking much too long.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has just increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 5.21%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, MMM, AMT, FCX, DIS, SLP, DHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.