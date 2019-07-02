The Retail JV Of Cronos And MedMen Is Likely Doomed

MedMen needs the joint venture more than Cronos does at this point due to the differential financial reality facing both companies.

The joint venture has made no progress since March but the retail market has already been operating for several months now.

Does anyone still remember when MedMen (otcqb:MMNFF) and Cronos (CRON) announced their retail joint venture back in March 2018? More than a year has passed and nothing has been announced. In fact, we think it is likely that nothing will be announced. The joint venture is looking more and more like a flop and both companies have not updated investors since. We think the failure of the joint venture hurts MedMen more than Cronos due to the former's recent struggles in the stock market.

The Initial Hype

On March 19, 2018, Cronos issued a press released titled "Cannabis Giants Join Forces in Cross Border Venture". The announcement included news that the two firms will form a joint venture in Canada to focus on developing retail chains in Canada across provinces that allow private retailers.

The joint venture will be a 50/50 partnership between the two companies. MedMen Canada will be focused on a branded national retail chain, branded products, and research and development activities. MedMen Canada will have access to Cronos' 350,000 plus square feet of production facilities and future expansions while leveraging MedMen's retail brand recognition. MedMen Canada will only operate in federally legal jurisdictions and in compliance with all applicable regulations.

Clearly, the joint venture is targeted at leveraging MedMen's retail experience in the U.S. and create a unique and powerful chain of pot stores in Canada. MedMen does have very nice storefronts and flashy interior designs, which have generated a lot of buzz in the industry among consumers and investors.

Cronos shares soared 12.5% when the announcement came out in March, a sign that investors had high hopes for the joint venture. MedMen hasn't gone public on the CSE yet at the time, but the hype definitely helped the then private company in its RTO later that year.

All Talk No Action

We have been following the Cronos story since day one and we have repeatedly expressed our concern towards this announcement:

May 17, 2018: "The joint venture with MedMen is interesting but we will have to wait and see how they fare in the upcoming provincial RFPs."

September 25, 2018: "It is not clear what's the strategy for this partnership and Cronos has not provided an update on how it plans to secure the retail licenses. MedMen has been actively expanding in the U.S. but we haven't heard much about this Canadian partnership from them."

Since the initial announcement in March 2018, we have not heard anything from either company. As retail licenses are awarded across the country continuously, we failed to find any news from this joint venture.

Ontario : The 25 winners are all individuals or small businesses.

: The 25 winners are all individuals or small businesses. Alberta : The government has initially issued 65 licenses and only recently resumed issuances after a suspension due to severe product shortages.

: The government has initially issued 65 licenses and only recently resumed issuances after a suspension due to severe product shortages. British Columbia : The government will operate its own stores BC Cannabis Store and it will also allow private retailers. So far, there are a limited number of private stores open in the province.

: The government will operate its own stores BC Cannabis Store and it will also allow private retailers. So far, there are a limited number of private stores open in the province. Manitoba/Saskatchewan/Newfoundland: These provinces also allow private retailers but most of them have already selected winners.

With the retail landscape in Canada substantially complete by now, the joint venture between Cronos and MedMen has not made any progress in any province. It is also confusing as neither company has announced any news or developments since the initial announcement in March 2018.

Looking Ahead

We think the failure of the joint venture hurts MedMen more than Cronos. In late 2018, Cronos received a C$2.4 billion investment from Altria (MO) and the stock has been on a tear ever since. MedMen, in the meantime, has struggled after reporting deteriorating liquidity and is facing several employee and investor lawsuits. Now that the retail joint venture has flopped and most likely won't be able to participate in the Canadian cannabis retail industry, MedMen is the bigger victim as it needs any positive development it could find now. Most participants in the Canadian retail sector have already made significant progress in their business by winning licenses and several players are running large-scale retail operations such as Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF), Choom Holdings (OTCQB:CHOOF), and National Access Cannabis (OTCPK:NACNF). It's a shame that the joint venture never made any progress as MedMen could have used some help to improve its precarious financial situation. Cronos has the capital to expand into new markets and develop new products. Its partnership with Altria will further enhance its product and marketing capabilities. Given the Altria investment, MedMen is becoming less appealing and necessary as a partner for Cronos. Overall, we think MedMen is the bigger loser out of this joint venture.

