S&P 500's Attractive Risk-Reward Attribute May Be Undermined By High Expectations

2018 had undoubtedly been a dismal year for the S&P 500, with the index closing down -6.24%. However, the market has come roaring back this year, climbing 17.35% in just the first half. Many investors still remain skeptical of the rally, and prefer to play defensive by allocating capital to Treasuries instead, though investors that took a risk in the market at the beginning of this year have been rewarded handsomely. Nevertheless, the market could be setting itself up for disappointment in the second half, amid high expectations of a US-China trade deal being struck and the Fed cutting rates numerous times by year-end.

To evaluate the changes in risk-reward attributes of the S&P 500 from 2018 to 2019, the Omega ratios (using monthly returns) have been calculated for both years. The Omega ratio measures the cumulative probability of achieving a return above a specific threshold relative to the cumulative probability of a return below the threshold. One of the most appealing aspects of the Omega ratio is the fact that it does not assume the returns of the underlying asset are normally distributed, but instead incorporates the actual returns distribution, not only taking into consideration mean and standard deviation, but also higher moments, skewness and kurtosis.

Given that we are working with monthly returns for the S&P 500, the monthly threshold (Minimum Acceptable Return) will be the risk-free rate represented by the 1-month Treasury yield. For optimum accuracy, the risk-free rate for each month will be reflected by the specific 1-month Treasury yield for that particular month (as opposed to using an average to represent the risk-free rate for all months). This should allow for a more realistic assessment of the risk-reward characteristics offered by the S&P 500 over investing for the risk-free rate.

2018 offered an Omega ratio of 0.22, which implies that investors were hardly compensated for taking risks in the S&P 500 over the risk-free rate. Conversely, investors that placed capital into the S&P 500 at the beginning of 2019 would have been well rewarded, as an Omega ratio of 1.25 implies notably more upside potential than downside risk. However, going forward this appealing risk-reward characteristic could be undermined by the market’s high expectations regarding the likelihood of a trade deal and potential rate cuts this year.

US-China Trade Deal Hopes

Following the G20 meeting between President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Jun. 29, 2019, the two leaders have once again decided to temporarily not raise any tariffs on each other’s goods, as long as talks are going well. President Trump also lifted the bans placed on Huawei, allowing American companies to sell goods to the corporation. Even though global markets have reacted positively to this development, markets should not get overexcited. This trade truce has actually sparked Déjà vu; sounding similar to the truce from Buenos Aires in December 2018, when the US delayed hiking tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

While those tariff hikes had been delayed, they had eventually become reality in May 2019, as trade talks broke down. Hence, there is little reason to believe this could not happen again if trade talks aren't productive going forward. While Steve Mnuchin claimed last week that they were 90% of the way there on a trade deal, the final negotiating points could take much longer to resolve, given that China has already drawn red lines in terms of refusing to stop subsidizing its state-backed enterprises, and refusing to completely open up the internet (and lifting government restrictions). Hence any potential trade deal could take a lot longer than currently being priced in by the market, as a result of which the market could be setting itself up for disappointment if trade talks fall apart again in a few months time.

Another factor that investors should take into consideration is that US 2020 elections are nearing, and China could decide to exploit this by playing hardball with Trump and delaying any potential trade deal, in order to wait and see if a Democrat could take over the White House, and potentially take a softer approach than Trump. This would further delay any prospects of a trade deal being made, and could therefore continue to weigh on the markets.

Though with China’s economy continuing to weaken, and Trump facing pressure from domestic companies, the two leaders could come under pressure to make a trade deal sooner, which would be a favorable outcome for the markets. However, given China’s unwillingness to cave to America’s demands regarding the final negotiation points, there is a good chance this dispute could take years to resolve. In fact, China’s former vice-minister of commerce, Wei Jianguo, has stated that it could even take "over 30 years, or maybe it's 50 years." Therefore, market participants could be getting ahead of themselves by expecting a trade resolution soon based off this recent Déjà vu trade truce, which could undermine the risk-reward prospects of the market going forward.

Rate Cut Expectations

Amid a slowing domestic/global economy, markets are pricing in multiple rate cuts from the Fed this year. Some market participants are expecting a 50 basis-point cut at the next meeting, which is irrational given that even the most dovish member at the Fed, James Bullard, downplayed the chances of a 50 points rate cut ahead. While the Fed expressed willingness to ease monetary policy conditions following its latest meeting, it is doubtful the Fed would cut more than once this year.

In a recent article of mine, we covered how market participants should approach the probabilities of rate cuts for upcoming meetings as a function of conditional probability, whereby if they cut in July for example, the probabilities for rate cuts in its following meetings should drop given that Powell is likely to emphasize a ‘wait and see’ approach following any rate cut, to allow the impacts of the initial cut to take effect. The US economy would need to seriously deteriorate at a fast rate for the Fed to cut rates multiple times this year, and if the economy does crumble, then the markets’ expectations for rate cuts would certainly not stay status quo, but instead would be anticipating even more easing from the Fed.

Hence, the market is constantly over-expecting from the Fed, and thereby setting itself up for disappointment. In fact, what is even more concerning is that even after Powell expressed willingness to ease monetary policy going forward, the 10yr yield did not rise, but instead continued its downward trend. The 10yr yield is usually considered a barometer of the long-term economic outlook. Hence while a dovish Fed should push short-term yields lower, it should also offer support to longer-term yields, and thereby steepen the yield curve to reflect a positive economic outlook.

But that is not what happened following the Fed’s latest dovish remarks, as the 10yr yield fell with the shorter-term yields. Hence according to signals from the bond market, regardless of a dovish Fed, investors should still expect weakening economic conditions ahead, which essentially implies that at this point rate cuts will not be enough to save the economy from a severe slowdown/downturn. Therefore, the combination of too high market expectations from the Fed and persistent bearish signals from the bond market does not bode well for the S&P 500 going forward, and could hurt the risk-reward attributes of the market.

Bottom Line

While investors holding exposure to the S&P 500 this year have been rewarded handsomely, with the market up 17.35% this year, performance going forward may not be as favorable given that investors are becoming too optimistic regarding the possibility of a US-China trade deal and potential multiple rate cuts this year. There is a good chance US-China trade negotiations could take years, with potential trade talk breakdowns along the way (as witnessed earlier this year), and if the Fed disappoints the market by not easing to the extent that participants are currently pricing in, then the bears could take over the S&P 500 again.

Hence while the Omega ratio of 1.25 has been attractive for risk-takers this year, the risk-reward dynamics may not remain as favorable going forward, with investors fleeing to risk-free Treasuries amid rising economic uncertainty. Keep in mind that the S&P 500 has already met several Wall Street strategists’ year-end targets by mid-year, and thus expecting the market to rocket even higher to replicate the first half of the year may be a stretch amid a weakening economy, slowing corporate earnings growth, ongoing global trade tensions, and a Fed reluctant to abruptly cut rates numerous times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.