CNS Pharmaceuticals Files Plan For IPO

While I wish CNSP well, the IPO has no investor support and the firm is still very early stage.

The firm is developing Berubicin, a compound for the treatment of brain tumors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals has filed to raise $9.6 million from an IPO.

Quick Take

CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $9.6 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing therapeutics for primary and metastatic brain and central nervous system tumors.

CNSP is a very early-stage firm with few resources and no discernible investor support for the IPO.

Company & Technology

Houston, Texas-based CNS Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2017 and is focused on the development of Berubicin as well as other therapeutics for primary and metastatic brain and central nervous system tumors.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO John M. Climaco, who has been with the firm since 2017 and is also the Director of Moleculin Biotech and was previously Executive Vice-President of Perma-Fix Medical.

CNS’ lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline topoisomerase II inhibitor for the treatment of glioblastoma - a type of brain cancer that is currently considered incurable, according to management.

Topoisomerase II is a critical enzyme enabling cell proliferation and management believes that berubicin, based on limited clinical data, is the first anthracycline to cross the blood-brain-barrier and target cancer cells.

Glioblastomas are primary brain tumors that arise from astrocytes - the star-shaped cells making up the supportive tissue of the brain.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global brain tumor diagnosis and treatment [BTDT] market was valued at $426 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $744 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2018 and 2024.

The main factors driving market growth are technological advancements, rise in geriatric population as well as an increasing incidence of brain cancer.

The European region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth during the period due to an increasing brain tumor incidence and growing government initiatives.

The North American region is projected to dominate the market during the period due to high awareness of the disease and its treatment and technological advancements in the region.

In 2017, the North American region held 43% of the global BTDT market while the US accounted for 88% of the North American BTDT market.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

AstraZeneca (AZN)

GE Healthcare (GE)

Carestream Health (ONEX)

Pfizer (PFE)

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Hitachi Medical (TYO:6501)

Philips Healthcare (PHIA)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

CNSP’s recent financial results are typical of development stage biopharma firms in they feature no revenues and R&D and G&A expenses associated with its activities.

Below are the company’s financial results since inception (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $155,021 in cash and $1.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

CNSP intends to raise $9.6 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 2.125 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $4.50 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO. Since it is typical for life science companies to have at least some investor ‘support’ for the transaction, the absence of this is a negative signal.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $70.8 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds for [i] the commencement of our Phase 2 trial for Berubicin; [ii] other research and development; and [iii] working capital. If we complete this offering, we estimate that we will require additional financing of approximately $7.0 million to complete the Phase 2 trial plus such additional working capital to fund our operations during the pendency of the trial.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is The Benchmark Company.

Commentary

CNS is a very small firm is seeking public capital to begin Phase 2 trials for its only candidate, Berubicin.

Management admits that the IPO is only a portion of the money it needs to complete the trial and that it will need another $7 million (best case, possibly more) to complete the trial.

Previously, the firm completed a crowdfunding offering which offered terms to those investors who will receive IPO shares in return for their SAFE securities purchased in that offering.

One commercial collaboration management has concluded was the deal to acquire Berubicin from Reata, in exchange which it will owe royalties on net sales if the drug is approved in the distant future.

Another was with founder and majority shareholder Dr. Waldemar Priebe for various services.

The Benchmark Company is the sole underwriter and there is no data showing IPO underwriting activity for the firm in the past 12 months.

CNS is an ultra-high-risk early-stage firm with very little in the way of financial resources to pursue a meaningful outcome.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.