PMF: Paying A Premium For Municipal Debt

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) as an investment option at its current market price. PMF is a CEF investing in municipal (muni) debt but without the single state focus of many PIMCO offerings. PIMCO has nine CEFs devoted to muni debt, six of which are dedicated solely to NY or CA muni debt, with the remaining three having a broader focus. Therefore, PMF has some diversification that the majority of PIMCO's offerings lack, while simultaneously trading at a smaller discount than its two sister funds, PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) and PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX). These are important distinctions to highlight, as the diversification and relatively cheaper price are key to what makes PMF the more attractive option in my view.

Aside from those distinctions, I continue to have a generally bullish view on muni debt as a whole. Tax reform has limited the amount of state and local tax (SALT) deductions, making tax-free income streams increasingly more valuable. While this story has been well-known since tax reform was passed, retail demand has remained high, making up for shrinking corporate demand and helping to send muni-focused funds to higher price levels. With many funds, including PMF, reaching annual highs and trading at steep premiums, investors may be feeling cautious about holding on, or adding to, muni debt funds. While I see merits for caution, I believe the market remains favorable for PMF and similar funds. PMF has a reliable income stream, and there have been positive developments in the states that make up the bulk of PMF's underlying holdings, such as California. Finally, the next election cycle is far off, which means the status quo will prevail for some time. This tells me investors have little incentive to sell off their tax-free holdings for now.

Background

First, a little about PMF. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to seek current income exempt from federal income tax." Currently, the fund trades at $14.46/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.05967/share, which translates to an annual yield of 4.96%. This is my first review of PMF and has come about for a couple of reasons. One, I continue to be bullish on municipal debt and am using this asset class to diversify away from other equity and fixed-income positions. Two, while I predominately write on NY and CA muni debt funds from PIMCO, I see value in other funds as well. While NY and CA are two of the most tax-sensitive states, high-income investors in all states may be feeling the sting of SALT deduction limitations, so there is plenty of appetite for tax-free income outside of those states. Therefore, I want to give my readers who do not reside in NY or CA a viable option to invest in an income stream that is exempt from federal taxes without utilizing a fund allocated to one state. PMF is one such option and, as the PIMCO CEF in this category with the lowest premium, it has been on my radar for some time. Despite having run up quite a bit over the past year, I believe the fund will see additional gains going forward, and I will explain why in detail below.

Premium Price Not As Bad As It Seems

To start the review, I want to touch on PMF's valuation. This is because I typically recommend positions in PIMCO CEFs when they are trading at below-average premiums, both in isolation and in relative terms compared against alternative funds. My general rule of thumb in the past has been to be cautious when there is a price above a 5% premium. However, I have left that old way of thinking behind for the most part, as PIMCO CEFs have been trading at very large premiums in the short term. Abiding by the 5% premium rule would have caused investors to miss out on multiple opportunities for safe income streams in the interim.

With this backdrop, it should be more understandable why I am building a position in PMF at this time. I bring this up because long-time readers of mine will likely want to know the rationale behind the shift in attitude. Therefore, I am not letting PMF's current premium dissuade me. However, investors do need to understand they are indeed paying a premium price for this fund. As such, I would proceed with a general level of caution.

The good news is that, while PMF does command a premium to NAV of almost 10%, the cost to own the fund is roughly in-line with the average for the year, as well as being markedly cheaper than its two sister funds, as shown below:

Current Premium - PMF 9.6% Current Premium - PML 20.8% Current Premium - PMX 10.5% YTD Average Premium - PMF 10.6% 1-Year High 16.5% 1-Year Low (0.7%)

Source: PIMCO (Calculations made by Author)

As you can see, PMF is trading about 1% below its year-to-date average, and its premium is less than half that of PML's, which is quite a distinction. Clearly, PMF has the ability to trade much lower, as its 1-year low points out. However, the fact that PMF is sitting around its average for 2019 tells me that its current valuation is not unreasonable. Investors have been comfortable paying this price for the past six months, and I do not see anything fundamentally changing over the next six to warrant a steep sell-off in muni bonds. In fact, I see the outlook as quite favorable, which I will detail below. Therefore, my overall takeaway here is that while PMF is by no means "cheap", its premium near 10% is not a valid reason to ignore the fund in isolation.

Income Metrics Are Solid

My next point has to do with PMF's income production, which is of vital importance for any PIMCO CEF. Investors are buying PMF for the tax-free income stream and also for a reliable income stream. Therefore, evaluating whether the current distribution is sustainable is a critical task. Fortunately, PMF's short-term income metrics are relatively strong and provide comfort that the current yield is safe. To illustrate this, the charts below offer a review of PMF's May and June UNII reports, respectively:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PMF is registering solid metrics here, with distribution coverage ratios in the upper 90s. While a figure above 100% is preferable, there are two factors that give me confidence in the fund, despite being below that threshold. One, PMF has positive UNII balance of $.03/share, which is about half a month's worth of distributions. While not a large balance, it gives management a cushion to work with in case income production decreases in the short term. This improves the sustainability of the current distribution. Two, PMF's coverage ratios are improving in the short term, as illustrated by the increase in the 3-month and year-to-date coverage ratios. All considered, PMF's income stream does not appear to be in any danger, and this helps justify the premium price I discussed above.

Demand For Muni Debt Is Strong

I now want to talk about the muni debt market more broadly, in order to shed light on why I believe this is a sector investors will want to focus on going forward. One obvious reason has been actual performance, as municipal debt has been performing very well this year, along with most fixed income asset classes. A key driver behind this has been retail investor demand, which slowed considerably in late 2018, only to come roaring back in the first half of this year. While January of 2018 saw a huge boost in muni-fund inflows, the level of interest dropped off tremendously after January. This year, January saw a large boost, and that has been followed up by strong inflows in every month after that, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see, demand has been strong all year. This is driven largely by investors who are looking to shrink their tax obligations after taking a big hit this tax filing season due to the new SALT deduction limits of $10,000. The impact of that section within the tax reform bill has been to dramatically increase the federal tax burden of high-income earners in states with high local/state taxes. This includes states such as California, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Illinois, among others. This has led to a surge in investor demand for tax-free products like PMF, especially among residents of those particular states. And, as it happens, most of those states make up a large portion of PMF's overall portfolio, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

So, what does this mean for PMF? It means a couple of things, both of which are bullish for the fund. One, it helps explain the premium price for the fund, as investor demand has been quite strong on a consistent basis since 2019 began. Two, given that tax reform largely impacted the states within PMF's portfolio, I would expect this demand to remain high for at least the next 18 months. With the next election cycle a far way off, coupled with a split Congress currently, the limits on SALT deductions will almost certainly be around for another tax cycle, and likely two, if not more. Unless there is a dramatic shift in Washington post-2020, these deductions could be in place for longer than that, which will keep the current climate quite favorable for tax-free debt in those states. Three, this is helping drive up the value of the underlying assets within PMF's portfolio, which is always a positive sign. In fact, PMF has seen an impressive gain since January 1st, as shown below:

Fund NAV on 1/1/19 NAV on 7/1/19 Percentage Gain PMF $12.36/share $13.19/share 6.72%

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is roundly positive. PMF has seen an impressive short-term gain in the underlying value of its assets, the share price has risen accordingly, and the tax-free income stream is attracting a high level of interest from investors that show no sign of slowing down. These factors all help convince me my bullishness on PMF is justified.

Improvement in California's Finances

As my readers are aware, I have often been a proponent of California muni debt funds and have been heavily recommending the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) and the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) in 2019. These funds have done well, and I continue to be broadly bullish on California muni debt as a whole. However, these funds are now trading at notable premiums and, of course, not all of my readers are California residents who would benefit from tax avoidance within that state. Therefore, PMF provides an alternative to those CEFs, exposing investors to California-focused debt, while diversifying away from that one jurisdiction.

That said, I do view the heavy inclusion of California bonds as a benefit to the fund. As shown in the preceding paragraph, California is the second largest state by weighting within PMF and represents over 11% of total assets, so any positive development within the state also helps PMF.

Fortunately, the current story out of California is indeed positive, with the current government making strides to boost the "rainy day fund", in order to prepare for an economic slowdown. This fund is known as the budget stabilization account, which is used to boost reserves and pay down existing debt. The current budget out of California for the fiscal year increases spending modestly by 2%, while also allocating roughly $16 billion to the budget reserve. This is a continuance of a trend that has been going on for the past few years, as the budget reserve continues to take up a significant percent of general fund revenue, as shown below:

Source: Bessemer Trust

The impact of this is very important, as California's fiscal position continues to improve and has made tremendous gains since the recession. The state appears to be preparing well for an economic slowdown, by moderating spending increases and allocating large portions of current revenue to a reserves budget. This will set the state up well if revenues decline in the short term and should give investors' confidence that bondholders will be able to count on their income streams continuing uninterrupted. Again, while PMF is not California specific, it has a sizeable portion of debt from this state, and the fiscal progress we are currently seeing should help the fund overall.

What's The Risk?

Of course, while I have a bullish attitude with regards to PMF, the investment certainly has risks of its own. Primary among them is the cost of ownership, as the fund trades at a premium close to double digits. While I highlighted earlier why this is not a large concern for me, it does present a risk of a sharp sell-off if the appetite for muni debt diminishes. The logic here is that PMF could see its market price fall more sharply and perhaps more quickly, compared to a fund that is trading at its par value. Again, I do not view this as a likely scenario, but that is a risk that is present for CEFs trading at premium prices. The comforting aspect is that PMF is within its normal trading range for the year, but it is expensive on a multi-year basis. If muni debt falls out of favor, PMF could revert back to trading closer to its underlying value.

A second risk would be changes to the tax code. The driving force behind the growing retail investor demand for muni debt has been the limit of SALT deductions. A reversion back to unlimited deductions prior to paying federal taxes would have a tremendous impact on demand. While perhaps an extreme example, the possibility of raising the SALT limit to a higher threshold could also have a disproportionate impact. I noted that I feel this is unlikely to occur prior to the 2020 presidential election, but it is certainly possible it could happen before then. Given how unpopular the SALT deductions are in high-tax states, President Trump could be willing to support raising the threshold in order to help re-election changes, for himself and other Republicans in those states. In fact, earlier this year, President Trump indicated he was "open" to changing the SALT cap, as reported by Bloomberg. For now, this does not appear to be gaining traction, as no specifics were offered and Republican leadership has largely opposed any alteration. But as we get closer to election season, this issue could re-surface, and any actual change would certainly cause some volatility in the muni space.

Bottom-line

This year has seen a dramatic rise in retail demand for muni-debt, and I expect that to continue in the second half of the year, and likely beyond that. With tax reform impacting high-income earners across the country, tax-free income streams remain very valuable, and there is not likely to be a change in this reality out of Washington any time soon. While I have written extensively about NY and CA debt funds, PMF offers investors a chance to diversify, with exposure to multiple states around the country. This could work better for investors not located in the most tax sensitive states, but still reeling from the SALT deduction limit. While PMF trades at a notable premium, this price is in-line with how the fund has been trading all year, and strong income metrics with a positive UNII balance help justify this premium price. Therefore, I am beginning to build a PMF position and would encourage investors to give this fund a serious look at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.