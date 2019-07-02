Bank Of America: Capital Returns May Lead To A 14% Yield

The large financial approved capital returns of up to $37 billion while the market will focus mostly on the limited 2.5% dividend yield.

With the annual release of the capital plans following the completion of the 2019 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, Bank of America (BAC) investors will mostly focus on the dividend hike. My bullish investment thesis has long supported a focus on the net payout yield that factors in the large stock buybacks.

Capital Returns

On June 27, BoA announced that the government had no objections to their capital plans to return as much as $37 billion to shareholders over the period from July, 1 2019 through June 30, 2020. The amount included big increases to both the quarterly dividend and the share buybacks.

For investors paying attention, BoA has a market cap of only $275 billion. The bank has increased capital returns over the years as follows:

2019 - $37 billion total, quarterly dividend hike by 20% to $0.18, stock buybacks of up to $30.9 billion

2018 - $26 billion total, quarterly dividend hike by 25% to $0.15, stock buybacks of up to $20.6 billion

2017 - $16 billion total, dividend hike by 60% to $0.12, stocks buybacks of up to $12.0 billion

2016 - $8 billion total, dividend hike by 50% to $0.075, stock buybacks of up to $5.0 billion

The big reason that BoA was able to hike capital returns again were the strong CCAR results. The large bank continues to have substantial capital despite these big capital returns.

Even under severe adverse economic conditions under the Feds stress test, the banks Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio would only dip to a low of 9.2%. These ratios include some drastic financial conditions such as a peak unemployment rate soaring to 10.0% and a quarterly real GDP decline of 9.4%. The required regulatory minimum ratio is only 4.5%. In just about all of the capital ratios and scenarios, BoA has about double the capital needed in an adverse economic situation that isn't likely to occur in the next few decades following the financial crisis.

Over the last 4 quarters, BoA has already topped the $20.6 billion in stock buybacks approved via the 2018 capital return plan. Investors can have confidence that the large bank indeed has plans to repurchase $30 billion worth of shares over the next year.

In addition, a key aspect of a share buyback is that the company is reducing share counts. Over the last 3 years, BoA has reduced the diluted share count by about 1.2 billion shares from ~11.0 billion shares to 9.8 billion shares now.

Remember that the company had rather minimal share buyback approvals going back prior to the 2018 CCAR. The buybacks approved for 2019 nearly match the combined 2017 and 2018 years of $32.6 billion.

Big Yield Surge

The market has a strange fascination with the dividend yield. In such a case, BoA isn't all that attractive with a current dividend yield of about 2.0%. Even the 20% dividend hike brings the dividend yield up to only 2.5%.

The problem is that the dividend yield will still trail the yields of all the other large financials. Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) all currently yield at least 2.5% prior to their recent hikes.

Even Wells Fargo under regulator scrutiny for years now has a dividend yield that will top 4.3% with the CCAR hike to $0.51 per quarter. The dividend is scheduled to jump nearly 13% so the 20% hike by BoA doesn't provide much in the way of catchup for the smallest dividend yield of the large financials.

The key difference is the stock buybacks where Wells Fargo has only approved up to $21.6 billion in share buybacks over the next year while BoA approved $30.9 billion. The key here is to focus on the total capital return that is captured via the net payout yield calculation.

The net payout yield combines the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield to provide a full picture of the capital returns over the last year. Both Wells Fargo and Citigroup were bouncing around as the NPY leaders with yields in the 13% to 14% range.

The new capital return plans bring BoA into line with those 2 financials. With a market cap of $275 billion, BoA is scheduled to provide a 2.5% dividend yield and a buyback yield of over 11.0%.

The stock will eventually yield 13.5% from following the approved capital returns. Citigroup plans a total return of $21.5 billion that would equate to a NPY of 13.2% and Wells Fargo could reach a 15.2% yield based on a 4.3% dividend yield and a 10.9% buyback yield.

Investors can't really go wrong with the yields on these three large banks. The key is differentiating factor is the risk where BoA is tied more to interest rates and Wells Fargo is still tied to a level of regulatory scrutiny and the lack of a new CEO.

BoA trades at about 9.4x '20 EPS forecasts providing the ability to repurchase stock on the cheap. The interest rate environment is mixed with potential rate cuts to provide headwinds to the sector. The key here is that BoA will boost EPS just buy repurchasing up to 11% of the outstanding shares.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that BoA is on the path to a nearly 14% net payout yield based on the approved capital returns. The market will mistakenly focus on the minimal 2.5% dividend yield while missing the big yield the stock offers down here below $30.

Use any weakness in the stock to buy BoA alongside the company.

