SPY: The Case For A Melt-Up

Given dramatic under-positioning, high levels of cash, and massive outflows during this year's rally, the pain trade is higher.

Stocks and bonds are telling two different stories, the question is who's correct?

With trade tensions cooling off and possible Fed cuts on the horizon, the case for a near-term melt up has strengthened.

The first half of 2019 was unique to say the least...

Recall, we entered the year on the heels of an equities bloodbath in December led by the arrest of Huawei's CFO, another rate hike / hawkish FOMC meeting, threat of a government shutdown, poor liquidity, and massive deleveraging from the systematic community. Not surprisingly, the market posted its worst monthly loss since the financial crisis.

(Bloomberg)

This sparked an iconic dovish pivot from the Fed in early January, which consequently sent stocks soaring into what appeared to be a V-shaped recovery until early May when trade talks with China fell apart and additional tariffs were set to be imposed.

The timing wasn't great as global economic data was already showing signs of weakness and so heightened trade tensions only served to add fuel to the recessionary fire. Consequently, the global outlook further deteriorated, inflation expectations fell apart, and business sentiment started to crack.

(BAML)

Meanwhile, even as the level of consumer confidence was still elevated, the June Conference Board report showed the biggest monthly drop since last December and the labor differential narrowed.

(Bloomberg)

And Morgan Stanley's Business Conditions Index (MSBCI) showed the biggest one-month drop in its history going back to 2002 and was very close to its lowest absolute reading since December 2008.

(Morgan Stanley)

All of this bad news sufficiently spooked bond traders who immediately began pricing in easier monetary policy (i.e. rate cuts), which was confirmed at the June FOMC meeting where Powell made another iconic dovish pivot by suggesting that rate cuts were on the horizon. Since then, stocks and bonds have posted massive gains leading to an unprecedented and likely unsustainable divergence between them.

(Bloomberg)

This growing disconnect between bonds and equities has investors scratching their heads asking who's correct? To put it in an oversimplified way, the bond market is pricing in an imminent recession while the stock market is pricing in a turnaround led by confidence that the Fed will successfully avoid a downturn.

While much of this depends on how the trade war plays out, there's a compelling case to be made for a near term "melt up" in equities led by expectations for rate cuts and most importantly, under-positioning.

The two defining characteristics of the 2019 rally are its "flow-less" character and under-positioning by key investor cohorts (long/short equity hedge funds, for instance, currently exhibit an extremely low beta to the S&P). Ironically, this tends to skew subsequent returns to the upside thanks to the FOMO effect. Here's Goldman:

In the last 6 months, US equity fund flows have been the most negative since the GFC while there have been large inflows into money market funds and more recently credit and government bond funds due to the more carry-friendly backdrop. The lack of positioning does improve the asymmetry for equities - since 1990, after such large outflows, the subsequent 6-month performance of the S&P 500 has generally been positive.

(Goldman)

As far as positioning is concerned, the latest edition of BAML's closely watched global fund manager survey showed cash levels surging to 5.6% from 4.6%, the biggest jump in cash since the 2011 US debt ceiling crisis.

(BAML)

Additionally, the long/short hedge fund community, which is a ~$900b universe, has notoriously NOT participated in this year's rally as their beta to the S&P 500 is still hovering at just the 3rd percentile since 2003.

(Nomura)

The overarching takeaway here is that the year-to-date rally has happened in the midst of equity funds suffering massive outflows, global fund managers sitting on record amounts of cash, and a complete lack of participation from the long/short community.

This is important to understand because with trade tensions cooling off recently and possible Fed cuts on the horizon, these funds might be forced to boost equity exposure to prevent further underperformance (and further redemptions). Said differently, the "pain trade" in equities is higher and the risk of a near-term melt-up scenario has strengthened.

Trade accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.