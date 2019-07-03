Cocoa's Path Of Least Resistance Has Been Higher

Cocoa beans are the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products. The beans thrive in tropical climates near the equator. Therefore, the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana are the world's leading producers of cocoa. Together they account for around 60% of the global annual supplies.

The economies of the IC and Ghana are highly dependent on the cocoa business as it is the leading employer. Cocoa provides income for workers who grow, pick, and transport the beans from farms to ports for export to consumers around the world. The soft commodity also accounts for lots of tax revenues for the governments. Rising cocoa prices increases the standard of living and overall economic condition in West Africa. However, it is the weather conditions and outbreaks of crop diseases that can cause lots of volatility in the cocoa futures market at times.

The price of cocoa was at $836 per ton at the turn of this century, and as of the first trading day of July 2019, the beans were trading at three times that level at $2526 per ton. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) replicates the price action in the cocoa futures market that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. This year, the price of the soft commodity has been making progress on the upside.

Rally mode since in 2019 except for a one-day event

For the most part, the price of cocoa has been moving steadily higher throughout 2019 after it broke out of a consolidation range that kept the price mostly between the $2000 and $2400 level since July 2018.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, cocoa futures spiked lower in early March reaching a low at $1901 per ton, but the move was likely the result of long liquidation during the March-May roll period. However, aside from the one-day event that took cocoa futures below technical support, the price action has been bullish. Cocoa reached its most recent high at $2583 per ton in mid-June and was trading at $2285 level on September futures on Tuesday, July 2. Price momentum is steady in the middle of overbought territory, and relative strength is above the neutral level. Weekly historical volatility at 17.73% is closer to the lows that the highs as the average level for the price variance indicator is around the 25% level. Since early March, the price has been making higher lows and higher highs. The first level of technical support stands at the early June low at $2307 per ton with resistance at just under $2600. The first significant level on the upside is at the 2018 peak at $2914 per ton

Grind numbers have been bullish

The cocoa grind data is a sign of demand for the soft commodity. The latest data out of the Ivory Coast, the world's leading producer, has been supportive of price gains. Cocoa grinders in the Ivory Coast processed 362,000 tons of beans as of the end of May according to the exporter's association, GEPEX, which covers the grinding data from six of the largest companies, including Barry Callebaut, Olam, and Cargill. The grind data was 338,000 tons higher from the same period during the previous season. Grinders processed 47,000 tons of cocoa beans in May, up 4,000 tons from the same month last season. While the Ivory Coast has a grinding capacity of 712,000 tons, the country only ground 505,000 tons last season. The higher numbers in 2019 reflect growing global demand for chocolate.

Premiums in Europe point to a shortage of quality beans

The premiums for cocoa beans from the Ivory Coast have been trading at a 160-170 pounds sterling premium over the spot price of London futures in the cocoa market. The price action in the US futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange reflects a reversal of fortune as the London cocoa futures market typically commands a premium. The premiums for cocoa from the IC, and for the US futures are telling us that there is a nearby shortage of supplies, and that good quality beans in Europe are commanding a high premium these days. Since US cocoa is trading at a higher price than in Europe, the soft commodity is flowing to the US, which exacerbates the shortage and premiums for cocoa in Europe. At the same time, the Ivory Coast and Ghana have imposed a minimum price for chocolate companies and processors to access the over 60% of global output under their control each year.

At the same time, there have been rising concerns that exports from Ghana will be lower than initial expectations this season because of poor weather conditions.

Demand continues to grow, and it is not dependent on economic growth

Higher premiums caused by supply concerns can come and go over time as the supply side of the fundamental equation for agricultural commodities like cocoa are a year-to-year affair. However, the ever-growing demand side of the equation will continue to underpin the price of cocoa beans for two compelling reasons. The first is that the addressable market is growing. In 2000, at the turn of the century, six billion people inhabited our planet. As of July 1, that number stood at over 7.582 billion, over 26.3% higher. The addressable market for chocolate consumption has expanded by an incredible 1.582 billion people in less than two decades. The second reason, which could have even more influence than the population growth is that China, with 1.4 billion people, is becoming a nation of chocoholics. Wealth growth in China has caused grind data in Asia to reach new records levels. Therefore, each day, cocoa consumption is growing, and supply is likely to struggle to keep up with the pace of demand.

Chocolate is a luxury, but it may not be all that sensitive to price increases. A chocoholic is likely to pay an extra 10, 20, 50, or even 100% for that chocolate bar or other tasty treats, even when economic conditions are not ideal. As the number of chocolate consumers around the world rises, the competition for cocoa beans could become fierce, causing the price to increase, particularly during periods when supplies are not at record levels. The bottom line is that more people on our planet, with more money, are competing for all raw materials, and cocoa beans are no exception. However, the demand for chocolate could be a special case as once a chocoholic, always a chocoholic and price will not necessarily stand in the way of obtaining that epicurean delight.

NIB could catch fire with the cocoa market

I am bullish on the prospects for the price of cocoa over the coming months and years. In 2011, the price of cocoa rose to its all-time peak at $3826 per ton, and it could easily return to that level and surpass the $4000 level. Consumption is increasing because of demographics and supplies are as fickle as the weather, crop disease, or logistical problems in West Africa when it comes to transporting the beans from farms to processing plants and ports.

The most direct route for a trade or investment position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the highly-leveraged and volatile futures arena. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.

Since June 4, the price of September ICE cocoa futures increased from $2321 to $2486 per ton on July 2, a rise of 7.11%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, NIB rose from $26.64 to $29.21, an increase of 9.65% as the ETF outperformed the price action in the September futures.

NIB has net assets of $18.56 million and trades an average of 19,228 shares each day, making the ETN liquid enough for small retail risk positions. NIB charges an expense ratio at 0.75%.

I would only execute trades in NIB during hours when the ICE cocoa futures are trading as the market-makers are likely to make the tightest bid/offer spreads when they have access to the cocoa futures arena.

Cocoa has a lot going for it, and the price could surprise on the upside. I am a buyer of cocoa futures and the NIB ETN product on price weakness based on the compelling nature of the soft commodity's fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.