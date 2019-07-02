Dollar General: Delighting Customers And Shareholders

Thesis

It's no secret that brick and mortar retailers have been under fire from Amazon.com (AMZN). In this new era of retail, a select number of retailers have thrived by differentiating themselves from the competition. Once such retailer is Dollar General (DG).

Dollar General has outperformed the mighty Amazon over the past year as the company continues to execute on its unconventional strategy. Dollar General has succeeded by setting up shop in the forgotten towns of rural America. Dollar General has succeeded by going to towns where the competition is limited. It's unlikely that competition will be able to replicate Dollar General's efficiency. Dollar General has 15,597 stores in America with plans to build 975 over 2019. To determine Dollar General's fair value we must understand how close Dollar General is to completely saturating its market. The company already has more locations than Walmart (WMT), McDonald's (MCD), and Starbucks (SBUX).

Dollar General sells basic commodities. With that in mind, the company's growth is largely restricted to its store count. Store count is expected to grow by about 6% using the company's estimates and Wall Street thinks sales growth will come in at around 7% for the year.

The Opportunity

Dollar General appeals to a wide audience considering it is a simple retailer that sells basic goods. We can analyze Dollar General's current store penetration to get a sense of how large Dollar General can grow to give a reasonable estimate of what future sales will look like.

Texas, Georgia, and Florida have the most Dollar General stores out of any states. North Carolina and Ohio round out the top 5. Georgia has the lowest saturation rate of about one store for every 12,000 people. The demographics are quite different across the country. I think this is reasonable long term goal for the company to reach this level of penetration across the nation.

If the company has 25.6 billion in sales across 15,597 stores, that equates to revenue of about 1.65 million per store. If the company were able to reach a point of having one store per 12,000 people across the entirety of the country and maintained the same revenue per store, Dollar General would be doing close to 45 billion in revenue or more than 70% what the company did in 2018. This is simply calculated by taking the approximate population of 330 million and dividing by 12,000.

One store per 12,000 people would equate to 27,500 stores in total. Dollar Generals business has constantly produced a profit margin of 6%. So if the company can reach this number of stores, I would expect net income to be close to 2.7 billion. Dollar General would have to grow their net income by just over 11% per year to reach this number in five years. If we think about this situation unfolding and shares being worth 15x earnings in year five, we get a share price of $150 discounted at a 5% rate. I find this scenario to be somewhat optimistic in the short term even with Dollar General's plans of rapidly expanding its store count. Dollar General has a proven strategy, so I think this is a very achievable long term target.

Comparable sales are going to be tough for a retailer like Dollar General, comps grew by 3.8% in the most recent quarter. This was better than what Wall Street expected, but still emphasizes the ceiling on Dollar General's business. The company must be careful in straying from its lean, efficient model that enables the business to undercut its competition.

Working with numbers that encompass the entirety of the population of the United States is a challenge.

With the number of incorporated places pegged at 19,495 there would have to be 1.4 Dollar Generals per town for this model to work. At some point the company will reach a saturation point where there are enough stores in close proximity to service the people who wish to shop there.

I think the company has a while to go before it reaches that point of saturation, but do to the low margin nature of retail it will be tough to substantially growing earnings.

Another way the company could is trying to expand is by rebranding itself to suit other markets. This Vice documentary is very negative on Dollar General as it believes the company is eliminating small hometown grocers. On the flip side, consumers benefit from lower prices. The documentary lacks any real insight into the business. It's a loony idea as it seems to suggest that consumers do not want more discount retailers and that Dollar General coming to town is in some way harming consumers. Any free thinking person would realize in a capitalist society the business would simply shut down if consumers did not demand it.

The worst part of the clip is how the directors paint the company as somehow destroying rural communities by coming to town. Then it suggests that the company will be entering urban markets, as if somehow offering lower prices to lower income populations is not a positive. This completely neglects that Dollar General's urban efforts are centered around a more upscale demographic.

This shows complete ignorance in understanding how Dollar General testing the waters in new markets, and discredits this poorly researched clip. Dollar General is making a go at it new markets with its DGX stores targeting urban millennials.

Over the past two years, we have conducted an exhaustive pilot of our DGX stores and during that time, we have refined and enhance the concept. We are now confident that we can drive profitability in this smaller box and we plan to open approximately 10 DGX format stores this year. DGX stores are about half the size of a traditional Dollar General and have a product selection that is tailored to vertical living customers, particularly millennials. We are excited about these plans for continued growth and innovation in 2019. -CEO Todd Vasos Q4 2018 Earnings Call

It will be interesting to see if the concept continues to take off and could sizably increase the market for Dollar General stores. With more concentrated populations in urban markets, there may be opportunity to lower the ratio of people to stores.

Other Valuation Metrics

Dollar General commands a valuation similar to Walmart and Dollar Tree (DLTR). If this collection of stocks continues to trade at closer to 20x earnings than the 15x I projected, the stock could be worth substantially more if it reaches my 27,500 store target. In this case the stock would be worth closer to $190, a compelling 40% upside. I believe in this case the market has to value more defensive names such as Dollar General.

Conclusion

Dollar General is a recession proof company that has succeeded in executing a strategy that has enabled the company to expand while offering consumers low prices. I think it is reasonable that Dollar General will be able to grow its store count to my 27,500 store target which should enable the company to continue to steadily increase revenue and profits over the long term.

As a growth oriented investor, I think there are better opportunities abound. But, for more conservative investors Dollar General looks like an intriguing value. The company provides necessary commodities at low prices. Dollar General is a consistent business that is not only recession proof but Amazon proof as well.

