Coffee Could Finally Make A Move Toward A Significant Recovery

The price action in the coffee futures market has been a bonus for companies that rely on coffee beans as a part of their cost of goods sold. For those who have not lower product prices, lower coffee prices have increased profit margins since 2011.

Arabica coffee futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange rose to a high in 2011 at $3.0625 per pound. They have not traded above the $3 level since that year and have remained below $2 per pound since late 2014. Recently, the price of the beans fell below the $1 per pound level, which turbocharged earnings for some companies, and for the growing number of consumers around the world that enjoy one or more cups of the beverage each day. The last significant peak in the ICE coffee futures market came in November 2016 at $1.76 per pound. The price has not ventured above $1.50 since February 2017. Coffee had been declining in value for the past eight years, and recently, it fell to a level that appeared to be unsustainable on the downside. Even at the $1.1135 per pound level on the new active month September futures contract on July 1, the downside could be limited, and upside potential explosive. When coffee begins to percolate on the upside, the futures market can get wild.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the coffee futures arena.

A new low in mid-April

In mid-September, the price of ICE coffee futures fell to the lowest level since 2005 when the soft commodity traded to 92 cents per pound. A price recovery followed the low which took coffee to a high at $1.2550 in October, a rally of 36.4% in just one month. The price slide continued in 2019.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, after the recovery last October, the price of coffee futures turned south again and blew through the 2018 low reaching 86.35 cents per pound in mid-April. The lower low came within 1.9 cents of the low from Q3 2005 at 84.45 cents per pound.

A better than 25 cents rally in the soft commodity and a bullish reversal

The weekly chart illustrates that coffee turned around late May. During the week of May 20, coffee put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart, which led to gains. So far, as of the beginning of July, the price reached $1.1255, over 30% above the April low.

Meanwhile, in the quarter that came to an end on Friday, June 28, the price of coffee put in a bullish reversal on the long-term chart which could be a sign that a more significant rally is underway.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the low at 86.35 was the lowest since 2005 and that the closing price at the end of Q3 at $1.10780 was above the Q2 closing price at $1.07115 per pound. Price momentum on the quarterly chart crossed higher in oversold territory while the relative strength metric is moving from an oversold condition towards a neutral reading. Quarterly historical volatility in the coffee futures market at 14.2% on July 2 was at a historically low level.

Time will tell if the coffee market is going to continue its upward momentum over the coming sessions. The first target on the upside is the October peak at $1.2550 per pound. At that level, the recovery in coffee futures would be over 45%.

Open interest falls during the roll and rally

Open interest measures the total number of the open long and short position in a futures market. In coffee, the July contract recently rolled to the next active month, September. During the roll period, the open interest fell significantly.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights that open interest fell from 346,995 contracts on May 28 to 260,499 on June 28, a drop of 86,496 contracts or over 24.9%. In a futures market, declining open interest does not tend to support a price trend in one direction or the other. However, the price of coffee futures fell from June 4 through June 19 and have been rallying since the middle of last month. The technical picture for the soft commodity is confusing now that the price is above the $1.10 per pound level. However, the path of least resistance for the price of coffee could be in the hands of the currency market over the coming weeks and months.

The Brazilian real could make coffee percolate

Brazil is the world's leading producer of Arabica coffee beans, and when it comes to production costs, the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar is a significant factor for the dollar-based price of the soft commodity. As an example, coffee traded to a high at $3.0625 in 2011 when the Brazilian currency reached a high at $0.65095 against the US dollar. The price of coffee fell to its most recent low at 86.35 cents, which was 71.8% below the 2011 high.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the Brazilian real fell to a low at $0.23625 against the US dollar in late 2018, a drop of 63.7%. Coffee, in Brazilian real terms only declined 8.1% in local currency terms despite the substantial move in the dollar-based futures market. The lower level of the real allowed Brazilian producers to continue to sell their coffee crops at a price that was less than 10% lower than the 2011 high. As you can see, the price of coffee has a high correlation with the currency relationship between the Brazilian and US currencies.

Late last year, Brazil elected a far-right wing candidate as their leaders. President Jair Bolsonaro pledged to clean up corruption in the commodity-rich nation. If he is successful, the value of the Brazilian currency is likely to appreciate, which could be the most bullish event on the horizon for the price of coffee.

Companies like Dunkin Brands and Starbucks who depend on the price of coffee as a cost of goods sold input in their businesses should be hedging their futures requirements with the price of coffee at the lowest level in years. However, the market is in steep contango, meaning that deferred prices are far higher than nearby prices.

Source: CQG

As the forward curve in the Arabia coffee futures market shows, on July 1 with the settlement price at $1.1015 per pound for July 2019 delivery, it was at $1.41 per pound for delivery in May 2022, a premium of 28%. Moreover, since growers will not plant those coffee beans for over two years, there is little or no liquidity in the futures market for mid-2022.

Additionally, even though current supplies are at bumper levels, coffee beans lose potency and aroma over time, so storing the beans for the future is not an option. Each year is a new adventure in the coffee market when it comes to the supply side of the fundamental equation. On the demand side, the global population has increased from six billion at the turn of this century to 7.582 billion at the start of July, an increase of over 26.3%. The addressable market for coffee drinkers around the world in an ever-increasing factor when it comes to the market's fundamentals.

Given the price correlation between coffee and the Brazilian currency, those companies that rely on the price of coffee beans may do well to put long Brazilian real versus US dollar hedges in place to protect their risk positions. While profit margins have widened since 2011, a significant recovery in the real would likely narrow those margins substantially. And, coffee futures are historically a lot more volatile than currency markets meaning that a small percentage rise in the Brazilian real could ignite an explosive rally in the coffee futures market.

JO for those who do not venture into the futures arena

The most direct route for a risk position in Arabica coffee futures is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative and is available to any market participant who has an equity account. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

JO has net assets of $95.22 million and trades an average of 94,450 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. Active month September ICE coffee futures recently rallied from 96.25 cents per pound on June 19 to a high at $1.1410 on July 1, a rise of 18.55%.

Source: Barchart

Over around the same period, JO moved from $33.01 to $38.97 per share or just over 18%.

Time will tell if coffee is on the verge of a significant rebound from the lowest price since 2005. The bullish key reversal trading pattern on the quarterly chart could turn out to be the event that finally launches the price of the soft commodity, but it will need help from the Brazilian currency if a considerable move is on the horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.