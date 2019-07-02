Stainless Steel Demand To Drive Nickel Prices Higher

SBTV speaks with Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, about why gold is a must have insurance, the challenges with mining gold and also why he is bullish on nickel in the coming years.
Discussed in this interview:
- 02:58 Gold is a "must have" insurance policy
- 08:21 Mining gold from the ground vs money printing
- 10:11 How long it takes extract gold - from discovery to production
- 13:14 Reasons to be bullish on nickel
- 19:58 Nickel supply constriction - recipe for higher prices
- 21:56 Will nickel prices bifurcate into class I and class II?
- 23:02 Electric vehicles are the future
- 27:24 Ways to invest in nickel
