Gold: The 2 Main Influences Are The U.S. Dollar And The S&P 500

We're all aware the bull markets do not go on forever, and this bull phase is now 10 years old and overdue for a correction.

Preamble

We recently penned an article entitled "Gold To Obliterate The $1350/Oz Resistance Level" and this has certainly happened as gold recently traded as high as $1,425/oz. We also said the following:

This resistance level needs to be obliterated with some gusto and gold needs to find the traction to take out the next resistance level before making new highs. A lot depends now on monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve which would weaken the dollar and due to its inverse relationship with gold, strengthen gold.

After six years in the doldrums gold has suddenly come to life, however the two main influences on it are the US dollar and the S&P 500. If both of them contract at the same time this will act as a double boost for gold. Conversely, if one of them contracts and the other makes gains, then gold will be both supported by one and suppressed by the other, making trading rather tricky to say the least.

The US Dollar

A quick look at the charts below clearly shows the US dollar falling to its falling through its support level of 97. The reason for this was that Jay Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve has signaled that there could be two rate cuts this year.

Having been through a period of quantitative tightening the Federal Reserve have U-turned with suggestions of the more accommodative stance regarding monetary policy.

Should the rate cuts be implemented we will expect the US dollar to fall even further than it already has, thus boosting the price of gold in US dollar terms.

The S&P 500

The financial markets have been investors' "darlings" for the last six years, causing investment funds to migrate from the precious-metals space to the markets in general.

Should the S&P 500 continue to make gains, gold's progress will be hampered. However, if a recession arrives then gold and the precious-metals sector could be viewed as a safe haven for investors' funds.

The chart below shows that there is strong resistance at the 2950 level and that a number of attempts to penetrate this resistance have failed, until Monday when it closed at 2964. This move may or may not be temporary; only time will tell.

Conclusion

Gold has now broken through the very strong resistance of $1,350/oz that had been impregnable for the last six years.

The new accommodative stance by the Federal Reserve will see the US dollar disintegrate with each interest rate cut. As the US dollar falls gold will make substantial gains.

Silver is currently lackluster compared with gold. The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 91 and may well get to 100 before silver joins in the fun.

We expect that gold will return and retest the new support level of $1,350/oz, which will present us with a very good entry point. As we already own physical gold and silver, our focus will be the good-quality producers and some well-thought-out options trades that will add some spice to the mix.

The next three years or so are going to be very exciting in this sector. No doubt it will be a white-knuckle ride and not for those with a weak stomach.

Now is the time to get involved commencing with this current correction in the precious-metals sector. Build a position in this tiny sector and hold on as it goes ballistic.

