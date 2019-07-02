Omnicom Is Undervalued And Offers An Opportunity For Dividend Investors

While I will continue to hold my OMC shares and believe the stock is going higher, there is another advertiser, which I like even more.

The combination of above average value and momentum should lead the stock to above average performance in the next 12 months.

The company could continue to grow its dividend at an attractive rate for more than a decade without putting the company in jeopardy, even if the business remains flat.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

The other day Robert published an article analyzing stocks in the advertising space. Today, I continue with an analysis of another large advertising company: Omnicom Group (OMC).

Omnicom has a dividend yield of 3.17% and trades at around $81.95. Based on my M.A.D. Assessment, OMC has a Dividend Strength score of 85 and a Stock Strength score of 68.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that Omnicom is a good dividend stock, which will pay a growing dividend for upcoming years. I do, however, suggest that I prefer another advertising stock at the end.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Omnicom Group is an advertising, marketing and corporate communications company. It provides professional services to clients through multiple agencies.

This article will first analyze OMC’s potential as an income producing investment. It will then assess the company’s potential for capital gains. I believe dividend investors should always keep total returns in mind when investing. This can be done without sacrificing income requirements and will deliver better results than solely focusing on dividends.

Dividend Strength

For a stock to be a good dividend pick, it essentially needs: a safe dividend, and a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. I assess both the stock’s dividend safety and its dividend potential before concluding whether or not it is an attractive investment.

Dividend Safety

Safe dividend stocks will be able to cover their dividend multiple times. If the stock has a history of paying growing amounts of dividends, it adds credibility to the stock’s dividend profile. Interest coverage should also be at healthy levels to confirm that the company’s financial leverage isn’t hindering its performance.

42% of Omnicom's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 47% of dividend stocks.

OMC pays 28% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 46% of dividend stocks.

Omnicom has a free cash flow payout ratio of 37%, a better ratio than 58% of dividend stocks.

Omnicom's payout ratio is satisfying according to these 3 metrics.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $2.0000 $2.0000 $2.2000 $2.3000 $2.4500 Net Income $4.30 $4.48 $4.90 $4.77 $5.86 Payout Ratio 47% 45% 45% 49% 42% Cash From Operations $6.62 $8.03 $9.26 $6.89 $8.65 Payout Ratio 27% 24% 23% 33% 29% Free Cash Flow $5.10 $6.40 $7.71 $5.20 $6.63 Payout Ratio 40% 32% 29% 45% 37%

Source: mad-dividends.com

OMC can pay its interest 8 times, which is better than 70% of stocks. This level of coverage is comforting, since it is doubtful that interest payments will be a hindrance to profits.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that OMC’s dividend is safe. The company has been generating large amounts of free cash flow, which have enabled reasonable dividend growth. The dividend was cut once in 2007. It wasn’t until 2010 that the company resumed dividend growth, which has since been uninterrupted for 10 years.

Dividend Potential

Stocks with high dividend potential offer a combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential which makes it likely that the dividend will contribute significantly to total returns. The higher the dividend yield, the lower the dividend growth required, as the already high dividend will make up for lower growth. The inverse is also true: if a stock has a low yield, it needs to possess the potential to increase its dividend rapidly. Finally, stocks with reasonable dividend yields only require reasonable dividend increase.

To learn more about this, you can read this article of Robert’s "Dividend Investing Strategy For Individuals Like You And Me".

Source: mad-dividends.com

Omnicom's dividend yield of 3.17% is better than 68% of dividend stocks.

This last year, the dividend grew 8.3% which is in line with their 5-year CAGR of 8%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

For a stock which yields 3%, this level of dividend growth would be on the lower end of what I’d expect, although it remains acceptable.

Assuming constant levels of free cash flow generation, the company could increase the dividend by 8% for 14 years before running out of free cash flow to pay for the dividend.

This is super reassuring, since over the previous 3 years, Omnicom has seen its revenues remain flat while net income grew at a 6% CAGR.

While large advertising agencies like Omincom face many shifts in their business, OMC has the benefit of generating large amounts of free cash flow. This means the company can continue to pay and increase the dividend for the upcoming decade.

Furthermore, the company has managed to cut costs to expand their margin, saving notably on the amount spent on salaries.

Source: mad-dividends.com

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, OMC’s dividend has good potential for the next decade.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives OMC a dividend strength score of 85/100. The dividend presents a decent combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential for the next decade. However, the company’s top line must find a path to growth or OMC’s attractiveness will decrease significantly within a few years.

Nonetheless, the company has the privilege of generating sufficient cash flow to buy time while they adjust to an ever changing marketplace.

Stock Strength

While OMC seems to be an attractive pick for dividend income, at least for upcoming years. What potential does the stock have for capital appreciation at this point? I will look at four factors which have been particularly precise at predicting movements for the better part of the last century.

Value

While OMC presents a decent combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential, I’d appreciate it if the stock traded at multiples lower than it historically has. Undervalued stocks tend to outperform overvalued stocks as a regression to the mean of multiples occurs. To read more about how undervalued stocks generate this extra performance, I can recommend reading my recent article “How to sell dividend stocks to increase your income”.

OMC has a P/E of 13.98x

P/S of 1.22x

P/CFO of 9.47x

Dividend yield of 3.17%

Buyback yield of 2.90

Shareholder yield of 6.07%.

Buybacks at these valuations make sense, and reducing share count will also reduce the payout ratios.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The chart above suggests that OMC is trading below its 5-year average PE. The stock has traded in a narrow range of 12x-17x PE for the past 5 years. I wouldn’t be surprised to see OMC oscillate between 14x and 16x PE, which could imply a 14% increase in share price.

Value Score: 91/100

Momentum

Furthermore, OMC has been displaying good momentum despite being undervalued. This is usually when the value factor shines the most: when combined with momentum. Stocks which have the strongest relative performance for the past 3, 6 and 12 months tend to continue their overperformance.

Omnicom's price has increased 11.86% these last 3 months, 13.32% these last 6 months and 7.39% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $81.95.

Source: mad-dividends.com

For much of the past 12 months, OMC has been highly correlated to movements of the broad market, but that was enough for OMC to have better momentum than 71% of stocks, which I find to be encouraging. The stock’s momentum and value factors tend to point towards the stock going up.

Momentum score: 71/100

Financial Strength

Like when Robert analyzed the Interpublic Group (IPG), the weak link of OMC lies in its financial strength. Just like its competitor, it is highly geared.

OMC's Debt/Equity ratio of 9.4 is better than 6% of stocks. Omnicom's liabilities have increased by 9% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 8.5% of OMC's liabilities. These ratios would suggest that Omnicom has better financial strength than 26% of stocks. Like for IPG, this is the weakness in the thesis for investing in OMC. Investors want to consider this, and maybe adjust downwards the sizing of OMC in their portfolios.

Financial Strength Score: 26/100

Earnings Quality

Finally, I make a few checks to assess earnings quality to make sure management isn’t massaging the numbers reported in the financial statements. Stocks with high earnings quality will have negative accruals, high levels of depreciation relative to CAPEX and have a highly efficient asset base.

Omnicom’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -2.4% puts it ahead of 25% of stocks. 136.2% of OMC's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 59% of stocks. Each dollar of OMC's assets generates $0.6 of revenue, putting it ahead of 53% of stocks. Based on these findings, OMC has higher earnings quality than 46% of stocks. This would suggest that OMC’s earnings quality, while not fantastic, is very similar to the median U.S. stock.

Earnings Quality Score: 46/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 68/100 which is satisfying. While investors should monitor this stock closely, the combination of value and momentum should push the stock higher over the next 12 months. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the dividend yield return to 2.5% which would represent as much as a 30% capital gain.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 85 and a stock strength of 68, Omnicom is a good choice for dividend investors. However, I must say that if investors are looking for only one stock in the advertising space, IPG seems like a better choice at this point. It boasts a higher dividend yield, higher dividend growth potential, and has been increasing its revenue regularly (which OMC has failed to do).

While I will hold my OMC shares, I have also initiated a position in IPG following Robert’s article on the stock. I’m happy to own both, as I think OMC’s price will likely appreciate more than IPG’s and both seem undervalued, but from a dividend perspective, IPG seems like the better pick.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMC, IPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.