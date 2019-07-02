In Case We're Wrong About FAS

In the event my site is wrong about FAS, here are several ways you can stay long while strictly limiting your risk.

On Monday, FAS was Portfolio Armor's top ranked name, based on the site's potential return estimate for it over the next several months, net of hedging cost.

Employees of FAS component Goldman Sachs (GS) enjoying a coffee break (credit: Goldman Sachs)

Portfolio Armor's Current Top Name: FAS

Portfolio Armor's universe includes every security with options traded on it in the U.S., so it includes exchange traded products such as Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares ETF (FAS). Every trading day, after conducting a couple of preliminary screens to weed out the worst names, Portfolio Armor ranks the remaining securities by its estimate of their potential returns, net of hedging cost, over the next six months.

Usually, the top names that come out of that ranking each day are stocks, but on Monday, the top name was FAS. Given the swings possible with a leveraged ETF, readers who are considering buying FAS should strongly consider hedging. I'll show a few ways of doing that below, but first I'd like to address a question some readers may be having now about whether it makes sense to hold leveraged ETFs for several months.

Does It Make Sense To Hold A Leveraged ETF This Long?

My answer is two-fold: If you're not hedged, probably not - it's too risky. If you are hedged, it can make sense when you are bullish on it. One example that comes to mind is the ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (BZQ) a few years ago.

In 2015 (Betting Against Brazil), my site, Portfolio Armor, was bullish on BZQ, which is designed to generate -2x the daily return of the MSCI Brazil 25/50 index, which, in turn, is designed to measure the performance of the broader Brazilian stock market. Six months later, that bearish Brazil ETF was up more than 17%.

Different Duration Downside Protections For FAS

Up until recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason, Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here:

Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default, but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? In general, shorter times to expiration mean less time value and less cost for put options you purchase to hedge. But if you are offsetting the cost of those put options by selling call options, increased time value means you can get more for the call options. To illustrate this, below are four ways of hedging FAS. Two of the hedges expire in October and two expire in January. I've circled the annualized cost of each hedge as a percentage of position value, in red, so you can compare the hedges on an apples-to-apples basis. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% in his FAS shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expires In October

These were the optimal or least expensive puts, as of Monday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of FAS against a >20% decline by mid-October.

The annualized cost was 6.35% of position value (the cost of the puts in all four of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask).

Uncapped Upside, Expires In January

This hedge uses the same parameters as above except the expiration date is in mid-January.

The annualized cost here was higher, 7.44% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expires In October

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge against a >20% decline by mid-October if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 14% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

The cost here was $30, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That worked out to an annualized cost of 0.14%.

Capped Upside, Expires In January

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in January of 2020.

Here, the cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $300, which works out to -0.78% of position value.

Wrapping Up: Safety First

Readers tempted to buy FAS without hedging should remember that when the ETF goes south it can drop steeply, as it did during this slide nine years ago.

Data by YCharts

Given that sort of downside potential, readers should consider one of the hedges above if they plan to go long FAS.

Optimal Hedging Plus Security Selection To see the rest of this week's top names and hedged portfolios, you can sign up for a free two-week trial to Bulletproof Investing here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.