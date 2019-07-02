Economy - Contraction Is Close

There we are again. Just a few months after my 'peak growth' call, we are once again at a new cycle low with regards to economic expectations.

It's time again to discuss the economic outlook. Unfortunately, I have been right after predicting growth slowing in 2018. I say unfortunately because even though it has saved me a ton of money in potential losses, I am getting a bit tired of discussing negative economic news. I am eagerly awaiting times like we had in 2016 and 2017. And speaking of 2016, even though I am going to discuss another negative month of economic news, we might actually not be that far away from an economic bottom.

Another Month, Another Low

By 'another new low', I do not mean the stock market which is currently hovering around its all-time highs. I mean leading economic indicators that I have discussed since I started writing for Seeking Alpha. One of the main indicators is the ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of 'hard' economic growth over the next few months. In other words, it is leading. The ISM index declined to 51.7 in June from 52.1 points in May. That's a decline of 0.4 points which is less than I expected since regional manufacturing surveys indicated a decline to 50.0 points. It also means that the economy is still growing as 50.0 can be considered to be the 'neutral' zone between growth and contraction. However, it's the trend that matters, and as far I am concerned, we are not yet getting signs of a bottom from the ISM index.

Speaking of the neutral zone, ISM new orders declined from 52.7 to 50.0 in June. This is a bit worse than I expected and a number which is just inches above the lows of the previous cycle. It also confirms that the trend is indeed as bad as it seems as new orders are a cornerstone of the ISM report.

With regards to new orders, it makes perfect sense that we are currently witnessing severe weakness. Companies are simply not able to plan ahead which significantly pressures incoming orders. For example, this is what purchasing managers from the fabricated metals industry had to say in the most recent ISM report:

Tariffs continue to adversely impact decisions and forecasting. Our increasing fear is that current trends will weaken the global economy, influencing our ability to grow in 2020 and beyond.

And speaking of decision making. The willingness to increase capital expenditures is under pressure. This index is one of my favorite tools to track major economic trends as this index is not volatile at all and has predicted every single major economic turning point correctly. It is, therefore, one of the reasons to be cautious since this index is rolling over after showing signs of weakness since 2018. However, weakness occurred above 2014 peak levels which shows you the strength of the post-2016 economic rebound.

Another major indicator that is back is my leading regional shipments indicator. Unlike the other indicators I just showed you, shipments rapidly declined after peaking in 2018. Shipments almost hit 2016 lows in a matter of months compared to the longer downtrends in previous cycles. However, like a stock price, the index quickly rebounded in January of this year only to return to start declining again. The bad news is that this data is being confirmed by official shipments data from railroad companies like Union Pacific (UNP). Total carloads and intermodal shipments are likely to end the quarter being down 4% compared to the prior-year quarter. This is almost 300 basis points lower from the 1% contraction in Q1 of this year.

To recap what we have discussed so far, we have to start by mentioning the growth slowing trend that has hit a new cycle low in June. This means that coincident economic data like industrial production, new orders, and many more are likely going to slow down even further. One should also not forget that we are getting dangerously close to economic contraction which would mean that positive GDP growth is going to be incredibly hard to achieve. It also means that the pressure on stocks is going to increase.

If you are interested in reading my most recent stock market outlook, I highly recommend you to read this article.

Anyhow, I wanted to end this article with a piece of good news. Most readers might know that I often use sentiment indicators to measure how traders are positioning themselves. One of these indicators is the ratio spread between industrial stocks (XLI) and the S&P 500 as displayed by the black line in the graph below. The orange line displays the ISM manufacturing index. What we see is that the ratio is bottoming at the exact same levels it bottomed at in 2012 and 2015/2016. It also shows that the ISM index has room to fall to slightly less than 50 without the need for stocks to crash. I still believe that this signal could work again this time which is why my largest position at the moment is cash.

All things considered, the growth slowing cycle is still on, and I have not yet seen any signs from leading indicators that things are improving. The contrary is true with capital expenditures that are gaining downside momentum. My biggest hope is that we are getting a 2016-like scenario which would mean that a bottom could happen in the second half of this year. On the other hand, traders and investors should stay cautious as this has the potential to get even uglier.

For now, I am closely monitoring the situation and hope to have some better news next time I update my economic outlook.

